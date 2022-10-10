Monte dei Paschi to hold board meeting on cash call on Tuesday - source

Monte dei Paschi (MPS) is striving to get a group of banks that have taken a preliminary commitment to guarantee the issue to sign an underwriting contract before launching the offer.

The banks, however, had requested that MPS first secured support for the sale from cornerstone investors given tough markets and the relative size of the capital raising, equivalent to more than 10 times MPS' market value.

Sources had told Reuters on Friday that MPS would hold the board meeting by Wednesday at the latest as it sought to push through the transaction.

($1 = 1.0303 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)