  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMPS   IT0005508921

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
2022-10-10
22.22 EUR   -2.45%
10:06aMonte dei Paschi to hold board meeting on cash call on Tuesday - source
RE
12:45aMonte Dei Paschi CEO In Talks To Finalize $2 Billion Share Issuance Plan
MT
10/07Monte dei Paschi in last ditch push to see through capital raise
RE
Monte dei Paschi to hold board meeting on cash call on Tuesday - source

10/10/2022
FILE PHOTO: Italy's problem bank casts a long shadow over Draghi's summer break

MILAN (Reuters) - The board of Monte dei Paschi di Siena will meet on Tuesday over a planned 2.5 billion euro ($2.4 billion) new share sale, a person close to the matter said, while it is still unclear whether the state-owned bank can proceed with the capital raising.

Monte dei Paschi (MPS) is striving to get a group of banks that have taken a preliminary commitment to guarantee the issue to sign an underwriting contract before launching the offer.

The banks, however, had requested that MPS first secured support for the sale from cornerstone investors given tough markets and the relative size of the capital raising, equivalent to more than 10 times MPS' market value.

Sources had told Reuters on Friday that MPS would hold the board meeting by Wednesday at the latest as it sought to push through the transaction.

($1 = 1.0303 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 954 M 2 888 M 2 888 M
Net income 2022 -568 M -555 M -555 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 228 M 223 M 223 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 21 079
Free-Float 32,8%
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,78 €
Average target price 11,13 €
Spread / Average Target -51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Lovaglio CEO, Director & General Manager
Andrea Francesco Maffezzoni Chief Financial Officer
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Head-Controls, Compliance & Claims Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.-74.47%223
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.07%311 723
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.88%247 084
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.77%206 306
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.90%158 512
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.81%148 326