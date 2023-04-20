SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA: 2022 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS APPROVED BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS APPOINTED CHAIRPERSON: NICOLA MAIONE DEPUTY CHAIRPERS…

PRESS RELEASE

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA:

2022 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS APPROVED

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS APPOINTED

CHAIRPERSON: NICOLA MAIONE

DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON: GIANLUCA BRANCADORO

LUIGI LOVAGLIO CONFIRMED AS CEO

BOARD COMMITTEES FORMED

Siena, 20 April 2023 - The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (hereinafter the "Bank" or "Parent Company") was held today in Siena under the chairpersonship of Rita Laura D'Ecclesia, Acting Deputy Chairperson, with the participation, through the Appointed Representative, of 82.43% of the Bank's share capital.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the Individual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Montepaschi Group as at 31 December 2022, the contents of which have already been disclosed to the market.

The Shareholders' Meeting also resolved to reject the liability action brought, for the seventh time, by the shareholder Bluebell Partners Ltd against certain former Directors (former Chairman and former CEO) and former General Manager of the Bank, with a percentage of 96.59% of votes against the proposal, 0.09% in favour and 3.31% abstentions.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the Report on the policy regarding remuneration and compensation paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (hereinafter referred to as the "TUF"), as well as the 2023 incentive system and related payment modalities to Montepaschi Group's personnel based on "phantom shares", pursuant to the combined provisions of articles 114-bis and 125-ter of the TUF.

The Shareholders' Meeting set the number of members of the Board of Directors at 15 and elected 1 Deputy Chairperson. It also resolved to appoint the following members to the Bank's Board of Directors for financial years 2023, 2024, and 2025: