October 20, 2023 at 10:02 am EDT

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of October 19, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Millennium International Management raises short on Amplifon to 0.60% from 0.50%

Marshall Wace raises short on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 1.40% from 1.37%

Psquared Asset Management raises short on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 0.84% from 0.67%

Marshall Wace cuts short on Saipem to 0.86% from 0.96%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Marble Bar Asset Management cuts short on Industrie De NOra to 0.96% from 1.00%

Marshall Wace raises short on OVS to 0.60% from 0.51%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

ActusRayPartners has a net short position of 0.50% on doValue

GSA Capital Partners has a net short position of 0.50% on Eurotech

WorldQuant has a net short position of 0.54 percent on Seri Industrial

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

