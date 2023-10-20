(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of October 19, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Millennium International Management raises short on Amplifon to 0.60% from 0.50%
Marshall Wace raises short on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 1.40% from 1.37%
Psquared Asset Management raises short on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 0.84% from 0.67%
Marshall Wace cuts short on Saipem to 0.86% from 0.96%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Marble Bar Asset Management cuts short on Industrie De NOra to 0.96% from 1.00%
Marshall Wace raises short on OVS to 0.60% from 0.51%
FTSE Italy Small Cap
ActusRayPartners has a net short position of 0.50% on doValue
GSA Capital Partners has a net short position of 0.50% on Eurotech
WorldQuant has a net short position of 0.54 percent on Seri Industrial
