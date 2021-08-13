Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Timeline: Decline and near fall of Italy's Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest bank

08/13/2021 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Italy's problem bank casts a long shadow over Draghi's summer break

MILAN (Reuters) - Four years after spending 5.4 billion euros ($6.3 billion) to rescue it, Rome is in talks to sell Monte dei Paschi to UniCredit and cut its 64% stake in the Tuscan bank.

Here is a timeline of key events in the recent history of Monte dei Paschi (MPS), which have made it the epitome of Italy's banking nightmare.

NOVEMBER 2007 - MPS buys Antonveneta from Santander for 9 billion euros in cash, just months after the Spanish bank paid 6.6 billion euros for the Italian regional lender.

JANUARY 2008 - MPS announces a 5 billion euros rights issue, a 1 billion euro convertible financial instrument called Fresh 2008, 2 billion euros in subordinated, hybrid capital bonds and a 1.95 billion euro bridge loan to fund the Antonveneta deal.

MARCH 2008 - The Bank of Italy, led by Mario Draghi, approves the Antonveneta takeover subject to MPS rebuilding its capital.

MARCH 2009 - MPS sells 1.9 billion euros in special bonds to Italy's Treasury to shore up its finances.

JULY 2011 - MPS raises 2.15 billion euros in a rights issue ahead of European stress test results.

SEPTEMBER 2011 - The Bank of Italy provides 6 billion euros in emergency liquidity to MPS through repo deals as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis escalates.

DECEMBER 2011 - The European Banking Authority sets MPS' capital shortfall at 3.267 billion euros as part of a general recommendation to 71 lenders to boost their capital reserves.

FEBRUARY 2012 - MPS cuts its capital needs by 1 billion euros by converting hybrid capital instruments into shares.

MARCH 2012 - MPS posts a 4.7 billion euro 2011 loss after billions of goodwill writedowns on deals including Antonveneta.

MAY 2012 - Italian police search MPS headquarters as prosecutors investigate whether it misled regulators over the Antonveneta acquisition.

JUNE 2012 - MPS says it needs 1.3 billion euros in capital to comply with EBA's recommendation.

JUNE 2012 - MPS asks Italy's Treasury to underwrite up to another 2 billion euros in special bonds.

OCTOBER 2012 - Shareholders approve a 1 billion euro share issue aimed at new investors.

FEBRUARY 2013 - MPS says losses stemming from three 2006-09 derivatives trades amount to 730 million euros.

MARCH 2013 - MPS loses 3.17 billion euros in 2012, hit by plunging prices on its large Italian government bond holdings.

MARCH 2014 - MPS posts 2013 net loss of 1.44 billion euros.

JUNE 2014 - MPS raises 5 billion euros in a deeply discounted rights issue and repays the state 3.1 billion euros.

OCTOBER 2014 - MPS emerges as the worst performer in Europe-wide stress tests with a capital shortfall of 2.1 billion euros.

OCTOBER 2014 - The former MPS chairman, chief executive and finance chief are sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail after being found guilty of misleading regulators.

NOVEMBER 2014 - MPS plans to raise up to 2.5 billion euros after stress tests results.

JUNE 2015 - MPS raises 3 billion euros in cash having upped the size of its rights issue after posting a 5.3 billion euro net loss for 2014 on record bad loan writedowns. It repays the remaining 1.1 billion euro state underwritten special bond.

JULY 2016 - MPS announces a new 5 billion euro rights issue and plans to offload 28 billion euros in bad loans as European bank stress tests show it would have negative equity in a slump.

DECEMBER 2016 - MPS turns to the state for help under a precautionary recapitalisation scheme after its cash call fails. The ECB sets the bank's capital needs at 8.8 billion euros.

JULY 2017 - After the ECB declares MPS solvent, the EU Commission clears the bailout at a cost of 5.4 billion euros for the state in return for a 68% stake. Private investors contribute 2.8 billion euros for a total of 8.2 billion.

FEBRUARY 2018 - MPS swings to profit in 2018 but says its updated projections are below EU agreed restructuring targets.

OCTOBER 2018 - MPS completes Europe's biggest bad loan securitisation deal, shedding 24 billion euros in bad debts.

FEBRUARY 2020 - MPS posts 1 billion euro 2019 loss.

MAY 2020 - CEO Marco Morelli steps down urging Rome to secure a partner for MPS as soon as possible. He is replaced by 5-Star backed Guido Bastianini.

AUGUST 2020 - Italy sets aside 1.5 billion euros to help MPS as it works to meet a mid-2022 re-privatisation deadline.

OCTOBER 2020 - MPS shareholders approve a state-sponsored plan to cut soured loans to 4.3% of total lending. Italy's stake falls to 64% as a decree paves the way for its sale.

OCTOBER 2020 - A Milan court convicts MPS' former CEO and chairman for false accounting in a surprise decision that forces MPS to boost legal risk provisions.

DECEMBER 2020 - MPS says it needs up to 2.5 billion euros in capital.

DECEMBER 2020 - Italy approves tax incentives for bank mergers entailing a 2.3 billion euro benefit for an MPS buyer.

JANUARY 2021 - MPS says to open its books to potential partners.

FEBRUARY 2021 - MPS posts 1.69 billion euro loss for 2020.

APRIL 2021 - Andrea Orcel takes over as UniCredit CEO.

JULY 2021 - UniCredit enters exclusive talks with Italy's Treasury to buy "selected parts" of MPS, a day before European banking stress test results show the smaller bank's capital would be wiped out in a slump.

($1 = 0.8527 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. 0.22% 1.1655 Delayed Quote.11.46%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 0.35% 3.2855 Delayed Quote.29.06%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -0.24% 10.626 Delayed Quote.39.25%
All news about BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
04:14aTIMELINE : Decline and near fall of Italy's Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest..
RE
03:57aItaly's problem bank casts shadow over Draghi's summer break
RE
08/10BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : UniCredit set to take on Monte dei Paschi..
RE
08/10MARKET CHATTER : UniCredit May Give Shares To Italian Government In Monte Paschi..
MT
08/09BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : DBRS cuts Monte dei Paschi junior debt on..
RE
08/08MARKET CHATTER : Italy to Protect Bondholders in UniCredit's Potential Takeover ..
MT
08/06BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Italy working to clinch MPS sale without ..
RE
08/06BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Monte dei Paschi cuts legal claims to 4.9..
RE
08/05BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Italian Government Aims to Save Jobs in U..
MT
08/05Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Secon..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 016 M 3 539 M 3 539 M
Net income 2021 7,79 M 9,14 M 9,14 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 116x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 123 M 1 318 M 1 318 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 21 388
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,16 €
Average target price 0,94 €
Spread / Average Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Sica Chief Financial Officer
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.11.46%1 318
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.83%481 571
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.06%353 005
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%242 804
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY69.48%208 031
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.31%200 649