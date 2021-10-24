Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UniCredit, Italy govt end talks over potential sale of Monte dei Paschi

10/24/2021 | 12:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Banca Monte dei Paschi's headquarters in Siena, Italy

LONDON/MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's economy minister and UniCredit said on Sunday they had called off negotiations over the potential sale of ailing lender Monte dei Paschi (MPS) to UniCredit.

The announcement comes after Reuters first reported on Saturday that UniCredit and the treasury were preparing to stop talks over the sale of MPS, after efforts to reach an agreement over a costly recapitalisation plan had failed.

"Despite the effort from both sides, UniCredit and the Ministry of Economy and Finance announce that the negotiations pertaining to the potential acquisition of a defined perimeter of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will no longer continue," they said in a joint statement.

The decision to end talks complicates efforts by Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government to meet a mid-2022 deadline agreed with European Union authorities to re-privatise the bank Rome rescued in 2017.

Rome will now have to gain clearance from Brussels to pump more money into Monte dei Paschi without a plan in hand to cut the state's 64% stake. It will also have to negotiate a new agreement with European authorities over its exit.

Italy has long seen a merger with a stronger peer as the best solution for the Tuscan bank and hired advisers to secure a deal last year.

However the sources told Reuters the terms demanded by UniCredit after it entered exclusive talks on July 29 have made the deal too costly an alternative to a standalone plan.

UniCredit had put forward requests for a recapitalisation package worth more than 7 billion euros ($8.15 billion) which the Treasury deemed "too punitive" for Italian taxpayers after they spent 5.4 billion euros to salvage the bank four years ago, according to one of the sources.

"No deal is possible under UniCredit's conditions right now. But the same framework that was offered to UniCredit could be applied to a standalone plan," one of the sources said.

PLAN B

Rome has already reviewed the possible benefits of a standalone strategy, which would see the Treasury implementing parts of the measures offered to UniCredit, including a capital increase worth several billions of euros, the source said.

Italy is likely to overhaul MPS' leadership to deliver the plan which would see the bank's remaining soured loans transferred to state-owned bad loan manager AMCO and its legal risks carved out and guaranteed by the state, this source said.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) has yet to see a standalone plan, a source close to the matter said, but it has no immediate concern over MPS's capital position.

MPS envisaged in January a 2.5 billion euro cash call if it failed to find a partner and the central bank's supervisors would need to approve any capital increase.

But the European Commission's Directorate-General (DG-COMP) will have the last word on MPS' fate having requested a disposal plan to be ready by a Dec. 31 deadline.

While DG-COMP may well grant an extension, it is unlikely to back down altogether from demanding a sale, this source said.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London and Valentina Za in Milan; additional reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan, Giuseppe Fonte in Rome and Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt. Editing by Frances Kerry, Mike Harrison and David Evans)

By Pamela Barbaglia and Valentina Za


© Reuters 2021
All news about BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
12:27pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Italy, UniCredit break off talks on ailing Italian ..
AQ
12:16pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : MPS talks stumbled on 2.3/3.5 bln euro valuation ga..
RE
11:47aUNICREDIT S P A : Italy govt end talks over potential sale of Monte dei Paschi
RE
11:30aBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Italy, UniCredit talks on Monte Paschi purchase col..
RE
10/23BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Italy, UniCredit to end talks over Monte dei Paschi..
RE
10/22UNICREDIT S P A : Italy Tries to Persuade UniCredit to Sign Deal Over Monte dei Paschi
MT
10/22Italy, UniCredit in deadlock over MPS as deadline nears
RE
10/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Valneva, Glencore, Facebook, Roche, Hertz...
10/18UNICREDIT S P A : Italy Hitting Stumbling Block In Monte Paschi Stake Sale Deal With UniCr..
MT
10/18Italy Faces Capital Demand of More Than $8 Billion to Sell Monte Dei Paschi -Reuters
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 021 M 3 517 M 3 517 M
Net income 2021 54,3 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 075 M 1 250 M 1 251 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 21 388
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,07 €
Average target price 0,95 €
Spread / Average Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Sica Chief Financial Officer
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.2.78%1 250
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.39%507 661
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.94%392 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%248 308
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.53%214 863
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.86%202 484