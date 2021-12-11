Log in
    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
UniCredit chief not interested in Generali or Mediobanca - Il Sole 24 Ore

12/11/2021 | 07:51am EST
FILE PHOTO: Unicredit bank logo is seen in the old city centre of Siena

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit wants to grow its domestic footprint and could consider tie-ups in Italy and abroad, but has no interest in the country's biggest insurer Generali and its top shareholder Mediobanca, CEO Andrea Orcel said in a newspaper interview.

UniCredit, Italy's No.2 bank by assets, on Thursday unveiled a three-year plan https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/unicredit-targets-2024-net-profit-above-45-bln-euros-2021-12-09, pledging to return to investors 16 billion euros ($18 billion) by 2024, or virtually all of the profits generated during the period.

Provided UniCredit delivers on the plan, the payout goal would leave intact the bank's excess capital reserves, giving it room to consider potential mergers and acquisitions.

In an interview with Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore published on Saturday, Orcel reiterated that the group could consider M&A deals that strengthen its franchise and its shareholder return plans.

However, he quashed speculation that UniCredit could be interested in Generali or Mediobanca.

"I don't believe in tie-ups between banks and insurers. They do not work," Orcel said.

"Neither we're interested in managing financial holdings," he said in reference to Mediobanca's 13% stake in Generali, from which it reaps a sizeable share of its income.

Orcel's track record as one of Europe's most experienced dealmakers has fuelled speculation he could seek a deal involving UniCredit, after predecessor Jean Pierre Mustier unsuccessfully tried to strike a cross-border merger.

In October he walked away from a possible rescue deal for state-owned rival Monte dei Paschi because Italy's Treasury refused to meet his terms.

While Mustier sought to reduce UniCredit's exposure to its debt-laden home country, Orcel repeated the bank wanted to grow domestically, noting its recent success in gaining market share with the help of new consumer finance products.

($1 = 0.8841 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -0.46% 18.5 Delayed Quote.29.73%
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. -2.17% 0.901 Delayed Quote.-13.61%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. -0.20% 10.04 Delayed Quote.33.16%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.59% 12.876 Delayed Quote.68.36%
Financials
Sales 2021 3 012 M 3 407 M 3 407 M
Net income 2021 239 M 270 M 270 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 903 M 1 022 M 1 022 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 21 297
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,90 €
Average target price 0,94 €
Spread / Average Target 4,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Sica Chief Financial Officer
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.-13.61%1 022
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.77%472 311
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.78%364 355
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.72%245 567
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.71%212 222
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.34%200 159