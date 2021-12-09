Log in
    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
UniCredit to pay out $18 billion to investors under new plan

12/09/2021 | 11:20am EST
FILE PHOTO: Unicredit bank logo is seen in the old city centre of Siena

MILAN (Reuters) - Investors welcomed a pledge by new UniCredit Chief Executive Andrea Orcel to return at least 16 billion euros ($18 billion) under a new strategy to 2024 he unveiled on Thursday, sending the Italian bank's shares to a 22-month high.

UniCredit plans to generate sufficient new capital to pay out as cash and share buybacks almost two thirds of its market value, which has shrunk after the pandemic thwarted previous CEO Jean Pierre Mustier's bet on shareholder compensation.

"Whatever we do with this group we need to maintain our distribution at levels that .. are rewarding shareholders for all they have done," the former head of investment banking at UBS told a market presentation.

The much larger-than-expected capital distribution goal drove UniCredit shares - which trade at a significant discount to the European sector - up as much as 12%.

But with its excess capital reserves intact, UniCredit will still be in a position to evaluate potential mergers and acquisitions, Orcel said, after he walked away in October from a rescue deal for state-owned rival Monte dei Paschi.

Only a large M&A transaction could cast doubt on the capital return goal, but the deals the bank has reviewed as it evaluates options would not fall into that category.

"The other thing we cannot do is squeeze this group as a lemon and not do the things we need to do because we're hostage to the 16 billion ... but I feel quite solid on it," he said.

Ditching its current 50% payout ratio, UniCredit plans to return 3.7 billion euros in 2022 over this year's results, with a 30% cash dividend component that will later rise to 35%.

That amount is higher than UniCredit's profit goals of 3.3 billion euros for both 2021 and 2022 based on a new definition which strips out one-off items and some special bond coupons.

"2022 is still a year of consolidation," Orcel said.

Net profit is projected to top 4.5 billion euros in 2024, growing on average by 10% as UniCredit cuts costs by 500 million euros over the period, net of digital investments and wage increases, and adds 1.1 billion euros to revenues.

With interest rates not expected to recover over the plan's period, UniCredit will bet on fees earned on the sale of wealth management and insurance products.

Confirming what sources had told Reuters, Orcel said UniCredit would reduce to just two or three its many insurance partners and revise agreements to retain a bigger share of placement fees, while also investing to drive sales.

($1 = 0.8836 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak and Jane Merriman)

By Valentina Za


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. 2.20% 0.9198 Delayed Quote.-13.71%
UBS GROUP AG -0.57% 16.545 Delayed Quote.33.44%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 10.29% 12.742 Delayed Quote.51.02%
Financials
Sales 2021 3 012 M 3 401 M 3 401 M
Net income 2021 239 M 270 M 270 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 902 M 1 023 M 1 019 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 21 297
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,90 €
Average target price 0,94 €
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Sica Chief Financial Officer
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.-13.71%1 023
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.47%474 941
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION45.69%361 409
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%245 164
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.41%207 456
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY63.72%197 009