Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMPS   IT0005508921

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-02 am EST
1.889 EUR   -0.02%
07:17aUniCredit to reassess CEO pay ahead of general meeting
RE
11/30Credit Suisse shares and bonds hit by further market shake-out
RE
11/28Monte dei Paschi kicks off new organisational set-up before staff exits
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UniCredit to reassess CEO pay ahead of general meeting

12/03/2022 | 07:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Andrea Orcel poses with an award at the 2016 IFR Awards event in London

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit will reassess the remuneration of CEO Andrea Orcel ahead of its 2023 general meeting to see if the results achieved by Italy's second-biggest bank in 2021-2022 warrant an increase, a document on its website showed.

UniCredit Chairman Pier Carlo Padoan said in an emailed comment late on Friday that the bank's remuneration committee would make a recommendation to the board on the CEO's pay "incorporating views of investors and wider stakeholders," adding the CEO himself had not asked for a raise.

UniCredit's latest remuneration report noted that the CEO's current pay structure and a regulatory ceiling - that caps variable pay at twice the fixed amount - prevented the bank from rewarding over-performance when targets were exceeded.

"The board examined Orcel's pay package in light of the important performance reached in 2021 under his leadership," the report said. "Orcel separately indicated ... he prefers to keep his fixed pay unchanged and have his variable pay closely linked to performance goals," it added.

"The board agrees ... and will reassess Orcel's pay ahead of the 2023 general shareholder meeting in light of results and progress made in 2021 and 2022," it concluded.

The former head of investment banking at UBS arrived at UniCredit in April 2021, vowing to reverse a phase of "active retrenchment" under the risk-averse previous CEO Jean Pierre Mustier.

Orcel is turning the bank around from a commercial point of view, but he has so far failed, like his predecessor, to strike a merger and acquisition deal.

After dropping the proposed takeover of smaller rival Monte dei Paschi, Orcel pledged to return more than 16 billion euros in dividends and buybacks to investors by 2024. He maintained the bank could hit the distribution goal even in a severe recession after the Ukraine war and energy crisis prompted banking supervisors to call for caution.

On his arrival at UniCredit, Orcel narrowly dodged a shareholder revolt over his pay, which is double that of Mustier, with leading investor advisory firms again raising concerns over his salary in March.

Orcel's distribution promise lifted UniCredit shares to a four-year high of 15.7 euros before the war, from 8.5 euros just before he took over, giving the CEO ammunition for potential M&A deals paid for in shares.

But the bank's large exposure to Russia, a business Orcel has so far held on to, has seen its shares ease again, to close on Friday at 12.5 euros.

The Financial Times first reported UniCredit sought a pay hike for Orcel citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Valentina Za


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. -0.02% 1.8892 Delayed Quote.-89.84%
UBS GROUP AG -0.52% 17.3 Delayed Quote.5.36%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -0.11% 12.536 Delayed Quote.-7.44%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.62% 62.572 Delayed Quote.-18.33%
All news about BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
07:17aUniCredit to reassess CEO pay ahead of general meeting
RE
11/30Credit Suisse shares and bonds hit by further market shake-out
RE
11/28Monte dei Paschi kicks off new organisational set-up before staff exits
RE
11/25Fitch Upgrades Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 'B+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
11/24Fitch Lifts Monte Dei Paschi's Rating Following $3 Billion Capital Raise
MT
11/24Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena S P : Fitch ratings improves the bank's ratings with stab..
PU
11/24Analysis-Italy's Meloni and the technocrats - a difficult power balance
RE
11/21Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena S P : Pillar III Report - September 2022
PU
11/17Notice Of Availability To The Public : RES…
PU
11/15Italy to name former Treasury official to head ITA Airways, sources say
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 012 M 3 158 M 3 158 M
Net income 2022 -338 M -354 M -354 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 380 M 2 495 M 2 495 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 21 015
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,89 €
Average target price 11,34 €
Spread / Average Target 500%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Lovaglio CEO, Director & General Manager
Andrea Francesco Maffezzoni Chief Financial Officer
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Head-Controls, Compliance & Claims Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.-89.84%2 495
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.96%396 452
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.90%289 449
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.18%205 449
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.25%175 054
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.70%151 407