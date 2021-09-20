Universal Music indicative share price set at 18.5 euros - Euronext
09/20/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
PARIS/AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - France's Vivendi on Monday set the reference price for the listing of its Universal Music unit at 18.5 euros per share, suggesting a 33.4 billion euro ($39.2 billion) market capitalization for the famed record label.
Vivendi is due to list Universal Music Group (UMG) in Amsterdam on Sept. 21 in a spin off that will hand 60% of UMG shares to Vivendi shareholders.
($1 = 0.8524 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White; editing by David Evans)