    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
Universal Music indicative share price set at 18.5 euros - Euronext

09/20/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Universal Music Group is seen in Zurich

PARIS/AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - France's Vivendi on Monday set the reference price for the listing of its Universal Music unit at 18.5 euros per share, suggesting a 33.4 billion euro ($39.2 billion) market capitalization for the famed record label.

Vivendi is due to list Universal Music Group (UMG) in Amsterdam on Sept. 21 in a spin off that will hand 60% of UMG shares to Vivendi shareholders.

($1 = 0.8524 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah White; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. -2.64% 1.07 Delayed Quote.5.37%
VIVENDI SE -0.69% 31.53 Real-time Quote.20.36%
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. -4.20% 39.72 Delayed Quote.9.00%
