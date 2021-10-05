Banca Popolare di Sondrio S C p A : Decadenza di un Consigliere di amministrazione

______________________________________________________________________________________________
Società cooperativa per azioni - fondata nel 1871
Sede sociale e direzione generale: I - 23100 Sondrio So - Piazza Garibaldi 16
Iscritta al Registro delle Imprese di Sondrio al n. 00053810149
Iscritta all'Albo delle Banche al n. 842
Capogruppo del Gruppo bancario Banca Popolare di Sondrio, iscritto all'Albo dei Gruppi bancari al n. 5696.0
Iscritta all'Albo delle Società Cooperative al n. A160536 Aderente al Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi Codice fiscale e Partita IVA: 00053810149
Capitale Sociale € 1.360.157.331 - Riserve € 1.253.388.214 (dati approvati dall'Assemblea dei soci dell'11/05/2021)
COMUNICATO STAMPA
Decadenza di un Consigliere di amministrazione.
La Banca Popolare di Sondrio scpa rende noto che il Consiglio di amministrazione, nella seduta odierna, assunti i pareri motivati del Comitato nomine e del Collegio sindacale, ha pronunciato la decadenza del consigliere di amministrazione p.ind. Luca Frigerio, nominato quale esponente indipendente dall'Assemblea dei soci dell'11 maggio 2021 e tratto dalla lista di minoranza, "Lista n. 2", dei candidati per l'elezione di cinque amministratori per il triennio 2021/2023.
La decadenza è stata deliberata, ai sensi dell'art. 23, comma 7, del Decreto del Ministero dell'Economia e delle Finanze del 23 novembre 2020 n. 169, per accertamento del difetto dei prescritti requisiti di professionalità. Gli accertamenti condotti, ulteriori rispetto a quelli di cui si è data notizia con comunicato stampa del 10 giugno 2021, sono stati svolti in relazione alla sopravvenuta conoscenza di ulteriori e nuovi elementi e informazioni.
La Banca provvederà ai sensi di legge e di statuto alla reintegrazione del Consiglio di amministrazione. In proposito, l'articolo 37 dello statuto prevede che: "Se nel corso dell'esercizio vengono a mancare, per qualsiasi motivo, uno o più consiglieri, gli altri provvedono a sostituirli, con deliberazione approvata dal Collegio sindacale, scegliendoli, ove possibile, tra i non eletti delle liste di appartenenza dei consiglieri cessati. Gli amministratori così nominati restano in carica fino alla prossima Assemblea".
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
Sondrio, 5 ottobre 2021
CONTATTI SOCIETARI
Investor Relations
Relazioni esterne
Dott. Michele Minelli
Rag. Paolo Lorenzini
0342-528.745
0342-528.212
michele.minelli@popso.it
paolo.lorenzini@popso.it
Co-operative Society by shares - founded in 1871
Head office and general management: I - 23100 Sondrio So - Piazza Garibaldi 16
Registered in the Register of Companies of Sondrio at no. 00053810149
Registered in the Register of Banks under no. 842.
Parent Bank of the Banca Popolare di Sondrio Banking Group, registered in the Register of Banking Groups under no. 5696.0
Registered in the Register of Cooperative Societies under no. A160536
Member of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund
Tax code and VAT number: 00053810149
Share Capital € 1,360,157,331 - Reserves € 1,253,388,214 (data approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 11/5/2021
PRESS RELEASE
Forfeiture of a Board Member.
Banca Popolare di Sondrio scpa announces that the Board of Directors, in today's meeting, having heard the reasoned opinions of the Appointments Committee and the Board of Statutory Auditors, pronounced the forfeiture of the director p.ind. Luca Frigerio, appointed as an independent representative by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 11, 2021 and taken from the minority list, "List no. 2", of candidates for the election of five directors for the three-year period 2021/2023.
The forfeiture was decided, pursuant to Article 23, paragraph 7, of the Decree of the Ministry of Economy and Finance No. 169 of 23 November 2020, for ascertainment of the lack of the prescribed professionalism requirements. The investigations conducted, in addition to those announced in the press release of 10 June 2021, were carried out in relation to the discovery of additional and new elements and information.
The Bank shall reinstate the Board of Directors in accordance with the law and the Statute. In this regard, Article 37 of the Articles of Association provides that: "If, during the course of the financial year, one or more directors leave office for any reason, the others shall replace them, by resolution approved by the Board of Statutory Auditors, choosing them, where possible, from among the unelected candidates on the lists to which the outgoing directors belong. The directors thus appointed shall remain in office until the next Shareholders' Meeting".
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
Sondrio, 5 October 2021
COMPANY CONTACTS
Investor Relations
External relations
Dr. Michele Minelli
Rag. Paolo Lorenzini
0342-528.745
0342-528.212
michele.minelli@popso.it
paolo.lorenzini@popso.it
The English translation is provided solely for the benefit of the reader and in the case of discrepancies the Italian version shall prevail
