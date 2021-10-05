Banca Popolare di Sondrio S C p A : Forfeiture of a Board Member

______________________________________________________________________________________________

PRESS RELEASE

Forfeiture of a Board Member.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio scpa announces that the Board of Directors, in today's meeting, having heard the reasoned opinions of the Appointments Committee and the Board of Statutory Auditors, pronounced the forfeiture of the director p.ind. Luca Frigerio, appointed as an independent representative by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 11, 2021 and taken from the minority list, "List no. 2", of candidates for the election of five directors for the three-year period 2021/2023.

The forfeiture was decided, pursuant to Article 23, paragraph 7, of the Decree of the Ministry of Economy and Finance No. 169 of 23 November 2020, for ascertainment of the lack of the prescribed professionalism requirements. The investigations conducted, in addition to those announced in the press release of 10 June 2021, were carried out in relation to the discovery of additional and new elements and information.

The Bank shall reinstate the Board of Directors in accordance with the law and the Statute. In this regard, Article 37 of the Articles of Association provides that: "If, during the course of the financial year, one or more directors leave office for any reason, the others shall replace them, by resolution approved by the Board of Statutory Auditors, choosing them, where possible, from among the unelected candidates on the lists to which the outgoing directors belong. The directors thus appointed shall remain in office until the next Shareholders' Meeting".

Sondrio, 5 October 2021

