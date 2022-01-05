Banca Popolare di Sondrio S C p A : Registration in the Companies Register of the resolution to convert into a joint-stock company. Procedures and time limits for exercising the right of withdrawal

Joint-stock company - founded in 1871

Head office and general management: I - 23100 Sondrio So - Piazza Garibaldi 16

Registered in the Register of Companies of Sondrio at no. 00053810149

Registered in the Register of Banks under no. 842.

Parent Bank of the Banca Popolare di Sondrio Banking Group, registered in the Register of Banking Groups under no. 5696.0

Registered in the Register of Cooperative Societies under no. A160536

Member of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund

Tax code and VAT number: 00053810149

Share Capital € 1,360,157,331 - Reserves € 1,253,388,214 (data approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 11/5/2021

Registration in the Companies Register of the resolution to convert into a joint-stock company.

Procedures and time limits for exercising the right of withdrawal.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio spa (or the "Bank") announces that on 5 January 2022 (the "Registration Date") the resolution with which the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 29 December 2021 in second call (the "Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting") approved the transformation of the Bank from a "cooperative society" into a "joint-stock company" was registered with the Sondrio Companies Register.

On the same date, the minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting and the updated version of the Articles of Association were made available to the public at

the registered office, published on the Bank's website at https://istituzionale.popso.it/it/investor-relations/assemblea-dei-soci and on the authorised eMarket STORAGE mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).

WITHDRAWAL RIGHT

The shareholders of Banca Popolare di Sondrio, including members who did not participate in the approval of the resolution of transformation and therefore absent, dissenting or abstaining shareholders (together, the "Entitled Subjects"), are entitled to exercise the right of withdrawal pursuant to Article 2437 of the Italian Civil Code (the "Right of Withdrawal").

