Banca Popolare di Sondrio S C p A : Results of the exercise of the right of withdrawal in relation to the resolution to transform Banca Popolare di Sondrio into a joint-stock company. Notice of offering on a pre-emptive basis pursuant to article 2437-quater of the civil code

date of publication of the notice of call of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting that resolved the transformation of Banca Popolare di Sondrio into a joint-stock company.

Period of offering on a pre-emptive basis

The Entitled Subjects may exercise the Rights, on pain of forfeiture, from 4 February 2022 until 7 March 2022 (inclusive).

Method of acceptance

The subscription to the Offering on a pre-emptive basis must be made through the financial intermediaries participating in the centralized management system Monte Titoli S.p.A. by signing a specific form corresponding, in its contents, to the facsimile available at the registered office of Banca Popolare di Sondrio spa and on the Company's website https://istituzionale.popso.it/it/investor-relations/assemblea-dei-sociin the section Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 28/29 December 2021 (the "Acceptance Form") and subject to verification, by the same intermediaries, of the legitimacy of the accepting party to exercise the Option Rights on the Withdrawal Shares.

Right of pre-emption

Those who will exercise their Rights on the Withdrawal Shares, provided that they make a simultaneous request in the Acceptance Form, will have the right of pre-emption to purchase - always at the Offer Price - the Withdrawal Shares which remained unoptioned at the end of the Offer (the "Unoptioned Shares"). To this end, shareholders must indicate in the relevant section of the Acceptance Form the maximum number of Unoptioned Shares for which they intend to exercise such right.

If the number of shares for which the pre-emption right is requested exceeds the number of shares remaining unoptioned at the end of the Offering, an allocation will be made among all applicants in proportion to the number of shares held by each of them.

Exclusions

The Withdrawal Shares and the Rights have not been and will not be registered in the United States of America under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in any other country in which the offer of the Withdrawal Shares to investors residing in such country is not permitted without specific authorization from the competent authorities (the "Countries") and have not been and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or in any other country in which the Rights Offering is not permitted without specific authorization in accordance with applicable law, or in derogation thereof.

Results of the Rights Offer

Banca Popolare di Sondrio spa will communicate the results of the Offer, taking into account the eventual exercise of the pre-emptive right, as well as the terms and conditions of payment and transfer of the Withdrawal Shares, through the publication of a notice on the daily newspaper "Il Sole 24 Ore", as well as on the website of the Bank https://istituzionale.popso.it/it/investor-relations/assemblea-dei-soci.

Methods and terms of payment and delivery of the Withdrawal Shares

The terms and conditions of payment and transfer of the Withdrawal Shares will be communicated by the Company by means of a specific notice published in the newspaper "Il Sole 24Ore", as well as on the Bank's website https://istituzionale.popso.it/it/investor-relations/assemblea-dei-soci, it being understood that the settlement of the shares purchased will be arranged through Monte Titoli S.p.A..

The number of Shares allotted to the participants in the Offer who have exercised their Rights and, if applicable, their pre-emption right, will be communicated to the interested parties by the authorised intermediaries in accordance with their respective timing and internal procedures.