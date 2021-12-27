Banca Popolare di Sondrio S C p A : The securitization called “POP NPLS 2021” has been completed. The transaction was carried out through a multi-originator sale of a portfolio of bad loans for a total gross book value of  789.2 million, of which  420.9 million referable to Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.C.p.A. - The guarantee of the Italian State (“GACS”) will be requested on the senior tranche.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

PRESS RELEASE

The securitization called "POP NPLS 2021" has been completed. The transaction was carried out through a multi-originator sale of a portfolio of bad loans for a total gross book value of € 789.2 million, of which € 420.9 million referable to Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.C.p.A. - The guarantee of the Italian State ("GACS") will be requested on the senior tranche.

On 23 December 2021, Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.C.p.A., as part of a broader program of actions on impaired loans and in line with the derisking strategy and improvement of asset quality, concluded - together with 11 other participating banks - the securitization of non-performing loans called "POP NPLS 2021".

In particular, the bank sold, with economic effect from January 1, 2021, a portfolio of bad loans with a gross value of € 420.9 million (57% of which are secured loans) to the securitization vehicle called "Luzzatti POP NPLS 2021 S.r.l" set up pursuant to Law no. 130/1999, which, in turn, issued three tranches of ABS notes to Banca Popolare di Sondrio for a total of € 115.622 million (27.47% of the gross value of the receivables sold), of which:

a senior tranche, which was assigned a BBB rating by the agencies DBRS

Morningstar and Arc Ratings, amounting to € 97.715 million, corresponding to 23.21% of the gross value of the receivables sold. The tranche in question, retained by Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.C.p.A., has structural characteristics that make it eligible for GACS;

a mezzanine tranche, equal to € 12.791 million, corresponding to 3.04% of the gross value of the receivables assigned;

a junior tranche of € 5.116 million, corresponding to 1.21% of the gross value of the assigned receivables.

