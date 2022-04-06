Banca Popolare di Sondrio S p A : Avviso pubblicazione della “Lista n. 2” dei candidati per l'elezione di cinque amministratori per il triennio 2022/2024 presentata da azionisti della Banca

COMUNICATO STAMPA

Assemblea dei soci del 30 aprile 2022: pubblicazione lista dei candidati per l'elezione di cinque amministratori per il triennio 2022/2024 presentata da azionisti della Banca - Lista n. 2.

In relazione al punto 5) all'ordine del giorno dell'Assemblea dei Soci della Banca Popolare di Sondrio del 30 aprile 2022, a oggetto: "Nomina per il triennio 2022-2024 di cinque amministratori", si informa che è depositata a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede sociale, sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com)e sul sito internet aziendale all'indirizzo https://istituzionale.popso.it/it/investor-relations/assemblea-dei-soci la documentazione prevista dalla normativa applicabile (in particolare: comunicazioni rilasciate dagli intermediari abilitati attestanti la titolarità del numero di azioni, dichiarazioni dei candidati e curricula) relativa alla seguente lista dei candidati per l'elezione di cinque amministratori per il triennio 2022/2024:

- Lista n. 2, presentata da n. 13 azionisti per una percentuale di partecipazione complessivamente detenuta nel capitale della Banca Popolare di Sondrio pari al 6,36389%.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO SPA

Sondrio, 6 aprile 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Shareholders' meeting of 30 April 2022: publication of the list of candidates for the election of five directors for the three-year period 2022/2024 submitted by some shareholders of the Bank - List n. 2

In relation to item 5) on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting of Banca Popolare di Sondrio of April 30, 2022, on the subject: "Appointment of five directors for the three-year period 2022-2024", please note that is deposited for public access at the company's registered office, on the authorised eMarket STORAGE mechanism(www.emarketstorage.com)and on the company website at https://istituzionale.popso.it/it/investor-relations/assemblea-dei-soci the documentation required by applicable regulations (in particular: communications issued by authorised intermediaries attesting to the ownership of the number of shares, candidates' declarations and curricula) relating to the following list of candidates for the election of five directors for the three-year period 2022/2024:

- List n. 2, submitted by n. 13 shareholders for a total percentage shareholding in the share capital of Banca Popolare di Sondrio equal to 6.36389%.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO SPA

Sondrio, 6 April 2022

The English translation is provided only for the benefit of the reader and in the case of discrepancies the Italian version shall prevail.