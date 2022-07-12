Banca Popolare di Sondrio S p A : BPS NonFinancialStatement 2021

V

There is also, therefore, an emerging need for renewed professional training extended to encompass general knowledge, which must be aimed at individual employees who, in undertaking it, broaden the very concept of corporate culture, which thus takes on three distinct forms: traditional institutional culture expressed in business aims, classic corporate culture that accumulates as historical experience in day-to-day business, and the innovative strategic culture that is manifested through individual knowledge workers and then accumulates within the organisation as second-level unity/individuality. A culture that must be transferred to the local area - a new organised and complex system of actors that constantly interact with each other - so that it becomes an essential component with effects that are also ethical in nature. A local system, therefore, in which inhabitants, industrial factories, companies, various institutions and, in particular, cities must also be considered in new roles as city-businesses, whose current complexity often makes them ungovernable given their emerging physical and social degradation.

American historian Alfred Chandler hypothesised that the invisible hand, theorised by Adam Smith, could become a visible hand ("The Visible Hand", 1977) thanks to the concrete actions of managers in an area that should be turned into a sort of laboratory for social experimentation in which the concept of sustainability could also be effectively promoted, "as a complementary indicator to measure business value" (Pedranzini), as well as environmental quality, health and safety.

I define the new culturally more evolved business form as an encyclopaedic enterprise - an institution expressed today by complex grid-like organisational systems comprised of networks of individuals operating in a constant relationship of technological delegation in relation to a network of computers and digital equipment, often coordinating a network of related businesses (macro-enterprises), all of which share common goals, qualities and objectives for the creation of the final product. Within this form, delegations are designed in a manner that does not dictate one best way, leaving every employee free to propose their own operational path to achieving an optimal result through autonomous decisions expressed by a behaviour as an entrepreneur of oneself, culturally evolved partly thanks to an internal network of knowledge dissemination that constantly feeds business knowledge with highly strategic functions. Businesses thus assume a different social connotation with renewed responsibilities, including ethical responsibilities towards customers/clients who are the recipients of products that are now effectively services and towards the environment. Consequent entrepreneurial behaviours must therefore be characterised by a new 'business spirit' based on culture, quality and ethical values accumulated internally so they can then be transferred to the area to which the business must listen - as Michel Crozier ("L'Entreprise à l'écoute", Paris) suggested in 1989 - in order to acknowledge present and emerging needs, seeking possible solutions precisely because it is more deeply rooted.

Why 'encyclopaedia business'?

'Encyclopaedia' to recall the great 18th-century enterprise of Diderot and d'Alembert's Encyclopédie which, in its many entries, contained knowledge to be passed on to readers, just as today those who act within a business are the bearers of knowledge that must be transferred to all those who come into contact with the business in the area. A business, therefore, that promotes a neo-Enlightenment of reason, with the same aims as those illustrated by Immanuel Kant for the famed 18th-century movement: "Enlightenment is man's emergence from his self-incurredimmaturity. Immaturity is the inability to use one's own understanding […] have courage to use your own understanding!"

The current form/function of encyclopaedic enterprise has had illustrious precedents in the activities of banks operating as businesses under Article 19 of the Consolidated Law on Banking and, in particular, Banca Popolare di Sondrio has operated as a "bank with a soul" (Stefano Zamagni) in the area, always serving the real needs of the community.