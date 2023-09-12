CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT 30 JUNE 2023
Società per azioni (joint-stock company)
Head Office and General Management: I - 23100 Sondrio SO - Piazza Garibaldi 16 Tel. 0342 528.111 - Fax 0342 528.204
Websites: https://www.popso.it - https://istituzionale.popso.it
E-mail: info@popso.it - Certified e-mail (PEC): postacertificata@pec.popso.it Sondrio Companies Register No. 00053810149 - Official List of Banks No. 842 Parent Company of the Banca Popolare di Sondrio Banking Group,
Official List of Banking Groups No. 5696.0 - Member of the Interbank Deposits Protection Fund Tax code and VAT number: 00053810149
Share capital: € 1,360,157,331; Reserves: € 1,385,452,113 (Figures approved at the Shareholders' meeting of 29 April 2023)
Rating:
- Rating issued to Banca Popolare di Sondrio by Fitch Ratings on 6 July 2023:
- Long-termIssuer Default Rating (IDR): BB+
- Short-termIssuer Default Rating (IDR): B
- Viability Rating: bb+
- Government Support Rating: ns
- Long-termDeposit Rating: BBB-
- Short-termDeposit Rating: F3
- Senior Preferred Debt: BB+
- Tier 2 Subordinated Debt: BB-
- Outlook: Stable
- Rating issued to Banca Popolare di Sondrio by DBRS Morningstar on 14 November 2022: - Long-Term Issuer Rating: BBB (low)
- Short-Term Issuer Rating: R-2 (middle)
- Intrinsic Assessment: BBB (low)
- Support Assessment: SA3
- Long-Term Deposit Rating: BBB
- Short-Term Deposit Rating: R-2 (high)
- Long-term Senior Debt: BBB (low)
- Short-term Debt: R-2 (middle)
- Subordinated Debt: BB
- Trend: Stable
- Rating issued to Banca Popolare di Sondrio by Scope Ratings on 14 March 2023: - Issuer rating: BBB
- Outlook: Stable
CONTENTS
Corporate offices
4
Interim management report as at 30 June 2023
10
Condensed consolidated half-year financial statements as at 30 June
2023
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheet
50
Consolidated income statement
52
Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income
53
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
54
Consolidated cash flow statement
56
Consolidated explanatory notes
Accounting policies
59
Information on the consolidated balance sheet
105
Information on the consolidated Income statement
125
Information on risks and related hedging policy
137
Information on consolidated equity
160
Related-party transactions
163
Segment reporting
165
Certificates and other reports
Certification of the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements pursuant to Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998
Independent Auditors' Report
Annexes
174
176
178
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chair
FRANCESCO VENOSTA
Deputy Chair
LINO ENRICO STOPPANI*
Managing Director
MARIO ALBERTO PEDRANZINI**
Directors
ALESSANDRO CARRETTA
NICOLA CORDONE
LORETTA CREDARO*
DONATELLA DEPPERU
ANNA DORO
FEDERICO* FALCK
ATTILIO PIERO FERRARI*
MARIA CHIARA MALAGUTI
PIERLUIGI MOLLA
SERENELLA ROSSI
SILVIA STEFINI
ROSSANA ZAMBELLI
BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS
Chair
SERENELLA ROSSANO
Statutory Auditors
MASSIMO DE BUGLIO
LAURA VITALI
Alternate Auditors
ALESSANDRO MELLARINI
PAOLO VIDO
GENERAL MANAGEMENT
General Manager
MARIO ALBERTO PEDRANZINI
Deputy General Managers
GIOVANNI RUFFINI
MARIO ERBA
MILO GUSMEROLI
CESARE POLETTI
Manager responsible for preparing the
Company's accounting documents
MAURIZIO BERTOLETTI
* Members of the Executive Committee
** Member of the Executive Committee and Secretary of the Board of Directors
4
