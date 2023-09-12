CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

Società per azioni (joint-stock company)

Share capital: € 1,360,157,331; Reserves: € 1,385,452,113 (Figures approved at the Shareholders' meeting of 29 April 2023)

Rating:

  • Rating issued to Banca Popolare di Sondrio by Fitch Ratings on 6 July 2023:
    • Long-termIssuer Default Rating (IDR): BB+
    • Short-termIssuer Default Rating (IDR): B
    • Viability Rating: bb+
    • Government Support Rating: ns
    • Long-termDeposit Rating: BBB-
    • Short-termDeposit Rating: F3
    • Senior Preferred Debt: BB+
    • Tier 2 Subordinated Debt: BB-
    • Outlook: Stable
  • Rating issued to Banca Popolare di Sondrio by DBRS Morningstar on 14 November 2022: - Long-Term Issuer Rating: BBB (low)
    - Short-Term Issuer Rating: R-2 (middle)
    - Intrinsic Assessment: BBB (low)
    - Support Assessment: SA3
    - Long-Term Deposit Rating: BBB
    - Short-Term Deposit Rating: R-2 (high)
    - Long-term Senior Debt: BBB (low)
    - Short-term Debt: R-2 (middle)
    - Subordinated Debt: BB
    - Trend: Stable
  • Rating issued to Banca Popolare di Sondrio by Scope Ratings on 14 March 2023: - Issuer rating: BBB
    - Outlook: Stable

CONTENTS

Corporate offices

Interim management report as at 30 June 2023

Condensed consolidated half-year financial statements as at 30 June

2023

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated income statement

Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income

53

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

54

Consolidated cash flow statement

Consolidated explanatory notes

Accounting policies

Information on the consolidated balance sheet

Information on the consolidated Income statement

Information on risks and related hedging policy

Information on consolidated equity

Related-party transactions

Segment reporting

Certificates and other reports

Certification of the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements pursuant to Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998

Independent Auditors' Report

Annexes

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chair

FRANCESCO VENOSTA

Deputy Chair

LINO ENRICO STOPPANI*

Managing Director

MARIO ALBERTO PEDRANZINI**

Directors

ALESSANDRO CARRETTA

NICOLA CORDONE

LORETTA CREDARO*

DONATELLA DEPPERU

ANNA DORO

FEDERICO* FALCK

ATTILIO PIERO FERRARI*

MARIA CHIARA MALAGUTI

PIERLUIGI MOLLA

SERENELLA ROSSI

SILVIA STEFINI

ROSSANA ZAMBELLI

BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Chair

SERENELLA ROSSANO

Statutory Auditors

MASSIMO DE BUGLIO

LAURA VITALI

Alternate Auditors

ALESSANDRO MELLARINI

PAOLO VIDO

GENERAL MANAGEMENT

General Manager

MARIO ALBERTO PEDRANZINI

Deputy General Managers

GIOVANNI RUFFINI

MARIO ERBA

MILO GUSMEROLI

CESARE POLETTI

Manager responsible for preparing the

Company's accounting documents

MAURIZIO BERTOLETTI

* Members of the Executive Committee

** Member of the Executive Committee and Secretary of the Board of Directors

