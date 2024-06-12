INTRODUCTION2

The Group

One of first Italian cooperative banks, Banca Popolare di Sondrio (hereinafter also referred to as "the Bank" or "BPS" or "the Parent Company") has been serving the areas in which it operates since 1871. A long history, based on mutual trust and fuelled by a passion for work, a constant focus on customers and their changing needs, by strong roots that have enabled the Bank to broaden its horizons.

Over the years, BPS - also thanks to the activities carried out by other Group Companies - has extended its business operations nationwide. This, while maintaining strong ties with its geographical area of origin and its traditions, while fostering the Community's sustainable economic development through careful, tailored support for small entrepreneurs, ordinary citizens, as well as medium and large-sized enterprises. Following the approval of the corporate transformation, the Bank operates as a Joint-Stock Company, heading a banking Group with over 149,000 shareholders, more than 500 branches and over 900,000 customers.

In 2022, for the first time in the history of the Banca Popolare di Sondrio Group (hereinafter referred to as "the Group"), the 2022-2025"Next-Step" Business Plan (the "Business Plan") was presented to the public.

Updating the Business Plan was an important opportunity to consolidate the Group's ESG strategy: the integration of ESG factors into business and operations takes place through transversal and measurable objectives. These include the strengthening of governance, the implementation of Sustainability in the Bank's main processes, the review of the products and services catalogue, the participation in national and international initiatives and the continuous updating of disclosure.

In line with these goals, the Bank has started a process aimed at incorporating ESG risks into strategic mechanisms, risk management systems and key processes that characterise its business model, including credit granting and monitoring. In addition, it has integrated the consideration of Sustainability risks into its investment decision-making processes, adapting its products and services to better fit its strategy and to the changing needs of the market.