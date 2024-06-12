TCFD REPORT 2023
TASK FORCE ON CLIMATE-RELATED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES REPORT
Banca Popolare di Sondrio Group
ANNEX TO THE 2023 CONSOLIDATED NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT
II
COVER PHOTO by: Samuele Tavola, Chairman's Secretariat Fellaria glacier (SO)
IV
Photo by: Diego Gallotta, Castel San Giovanni Office Val di Fassa (TN)
CONTENTS
01.
02.
03.
04.
05.
V
Highlights
VI
INTRODUCTION
1
−
The Group
2
− Alignment with TCFD Recommendations
4
−
TCFD Recommendations
6
GOVERNANCE
7
− Supervision of management bodies
9
− The role of Top Management
11
−
Operational coordination
12
− Ongoing training on climate-related and environmental topics
15
−
The remuneration policy
17
STRATEGY
19
−
Group's Policies
23
− BPS's 2022-2025 "Next Step" Business Plan and initiatives
25
−
Scenario analyses
32
− Medium-term projection framework evolution
33
−
Long-term planning framework
34
RISK MANAGEMENT
39
- Integration of climate-related and environmental risks into BPS's risk management
framework
40
− Climate-related and environmental risk identification and materiality analyses
43
− Measuring and monitoring climate-related and environmental risks
65
−
Quantifying climate-related and environmental risk
91
−
Mitigation of climate-related and environmental risks
102
METRICS AND TARGETS
105
− BPS's path to target definition
106
−
GHG inventory
108
−
BPS's carbon footprint reduction targets
117
Photo by: Sandro Moretti, Factorit-IT Gavia Pass (SO)
INTRODUCTION
VII
2023
Highlights
Joining the Net-Zero
A - (Leadership) in the
Banking Alliance
CDP Score
500 €m for the 2nd
63,000 tCO2e avoided
Green Bond issued by BPS
thanks to 2,380 financing initiatives
in the Green Bond portfolio
11
80%
Green loans - next
non-financial corporate portfolio
with ESG Score
98%
99% recycled paper
electricity purchased
out of total consumption
from renewable sources
Analysis of climate and environmental impacts
on the main capital and liquidity risks in different climate scenarios
Analysis of the carbon footprint
on the credit portfolio, proprietary securities and asset management
Adoption of climate- related KRIs
within the Risk Appetite Framework
TASK FORCE ON CLIMATE-RELATED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES REPORT - 2023
1
1. Introduction
Photo by: Fabio Ticozzi, Milan Offices Milan
INTRODUCTION2
The Group
One of first Italian cooperative banks, Banca Popolare di Sondrio (hereinafter also referred to as "the Bank" or "BPS" or "the Parent Company") has been serving the areas in which it operates since 1871. A long history, based on mutual trust and fuelled by a passion for work, a constant focus on customers and their changing needs, by strong roots that have enabled the Bank to broaden its horizons.
Over the years, BPS - also thanks to the activities carried out by other Group Companies - has extended its business operations nationwide. This, while maintaining strong ties with its geographical area of origin and its traditions, while fostering the Community's sustainable economic development through careful, tailored support for small entrepreneurs, ordinary citizens, as well as medium and large-sized enterprises. Following the approval of the corporate transformation, the Bank operates as a Joint-Stock Company, heading a banking Group with over 149,000 shareholders, more than 500 branches and over 900,000 customers.
In 2022, for the first time in the history of the Banca Popolare di Sondrio Group (hereinafter referred to as "the Group"), the 2022-2025"Next-Step" Business Plan (the "Business Plan") was presented to the public.
Updating the Business Plan was an important opportunity to consolidate the Group's ESG strategy: the integration of ESG factors into business and operations takes place through transversal and measurable objectives. These include the strengthening of governance, the implementation of Sustainability in the Bank's main processes, the review of the products and services catalogue, the participation in national and international initiatives and the continuous updating of disclosure.
In line with these goals, the Bank has started a process aimed at incorporating ESG risks into strategic mechanisms, risk management systems and key processes that characterise its business model, including credit granting and monitoring. In addition, it has integrated the consideration of Sustainability risks into its investment decision-making processes, adapting its products and services to better fit its strategy and to the changing needs of the market.
TASK FORCE ON CLIMATE-RELATED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES REPORT - 2023
Photo by: Marco Tonali, Milan Office 22 Valfurva (SO)
3 INTRODUCTION
Considering the central role that Sustainability has acquired over the last few years and the irrevocable commitment required from everyone, also the Group aspires to play its part, by continuing to be an important player in the transition path towards a more Sustainable economic model, while also seizing the opportunities that derive from it both on the business side and in making corporate processes more robust. To meet these ambitious goals, the Bank believes in international cooperation and in the key role of the financial sector: in December 2023, the Board of Directors approved BPS's participation in the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative ("UNEP FI") and in two very important initiatives:
- Principles for Responsible Banking ("PRB");
- Net-ZeroBanking Alliance ("NZBA").
In line with the objectives defined in the Business Plan, the Bank formally supports the TCFD Recommendations, and as in the previous year, it has developed a disclosure specifically focusing on climate-related and environmental risks illustrated in this Report (the "TCFD Report").
Photo by: Sandro Moretti, Factorit-IT Lake at the Monza park (MB)
