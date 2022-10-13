Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPSO   IT0000784196

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A

(BPSO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:56 2022-10-13 am EDT
3.254 EUR    0.00%
08:42aBanca Popolare Di Sondrio S P A : Pillar III report at 30/06/2022
PU
10/12Banca Popolare Di Sondrio S P A : Consolidated interim financial report at 30 June 2022
PU
08/05Board Of Directors Of 5 August 2022 : approval of the consolidated half‐year financial report as at 30 June 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Popolare di Sondrio S p A : Pillar III report at 30/06/2022

10/13/2022 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pillar 3 Report

Public Disclosures

Banca Popolare di Sondrio Group

Reporting date: 30/06/2022

Date of publication: 14/09/2022

This document is an English translation of the original Italian document "Terzo Pilastro Informativa al pubblico - Gruppo Banca Popolare di Sondrio - data di riferimento: 30/06/2022", prepared only for the convenience of the international readers. In cases of any conflict between the English and the Italian versions, the Italian language document prevails.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

Società per azioni

Head Office and General Management: piazza Garibaldi n.16 - 23100 Sondrio (SO) Tel. 0342/528.111 - Fax 0342/528.204

Website: www.popso.it- Company website: https://istituzionale.popso.it E-mail info@popso.it- Certified e-mail(PEC) postacertificata@pec.popso.itSondrio Companies Register no. 00053810149

Official List of Banks no. 842

Parent Company of the Banca Popolare di Sondrio Banking Group, Official List of Banking Groups under no. 5696.0

Member of the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund Tax code and VAT number: 00053810149

Share capital: € 1,360,157,331; Reserves: € 1,380,852,212 (Figures approved at the Shareholders' meeting of 30 April 2022)

Stock listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA or Screen-Traded Market)

2

Contents

Introduction ……………………………………………………………………………………………………… 8

Summary of information published in accordance with CRR/CRR II requirements ……………………. 12

Section 1 - Scope of application (art. 436 CRR/CRR II) …………………………………………………... 15

Section 2 - Disclosure of key metrics and overview of risk-weighted exposure amounts

(art. 438, 447 and 473-bis CRR/CRR II) ……………………………………………………………………. 16

Section 3 - Disclosure of own funds (art. 437 CRR/CRR II) ……………………………………………… 25

Section 4 - Disclosure of capital reserves (art. 440 CRR/CRR II) ……………………………………….. 37

Section 5 - Disclosure of leverage ratio (art. 451 CRR/CRR II) ………………………………………….. 40

Section 6 - Disclosure of liquidity requirements (art. 451 bis CRR/CRR II) …………………………….. 45

Section 7 - Disclosure of exposures to credit risk (art. 442 CRR/CRR II) ………………………………. 55

Section 8 - Disclosure of the use of credit risk mitigation techniques (art. 453 CRR/CRR II) ………… 70

Section 9 - Disclosure of the use of the standardised approach to credit risk

(art. 444 and 453 CRR/CRR II) ………………………………………………………………………………. 71

Section 10 - Disclosure of the use of the IRB approach to credit risk

(art. 438, 452 and 453 CRR/CRR II) ………………………………………………………………………… 75

Section 11 - Disclosure of exposures to counterparty risk (art. 438 and 439 CRR/CRR II) …………... 92

Section 12 - Disclosure of exposure to securitisation positions (art. 449 CRR/CRR II) ……………… 101

Section 13 - Disclosure of the use of the standardised approach to market risk

(art. 445 CRR/CRR II) ……………………………………………………………………………………….. 110

Section 14 - Disclosure of exposures to interest rate risk on positions not held in the trading book

(art. 448 CRR/CRR II) ……………………………………………………………………………………….. 111

Certification of the Manager responsible for preparing the Company's accounting documents …….. 113

Glossary ……………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 114

3

Index of tables

Table 1 - Template EU KM1 - Key metrics template (1 of 2) ..........................................................................

16

Table 2 - Template EU KM1 - Key metrics template (2 of 2) ..........................................................................

17

Table 3 - Template EU IFRS9 - FL - Comparison of institutions' own funds and capital and leverage ratios

with and without the application of transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs, and with and

without the application of the temporary treatment in accordance with Article 468 of the CRR (1 of 2) ........

20

Table 4 - Template EU IFRS9 - FL - Comparison of institutions' own funds and capital and leverage ratios

with and without the application of transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs, and with and

without the application of the temporary treatment in accordance with Article 468 of the CRR (2 of 2) ........

21

Table 5 - Template EU OV1 - Overview on risk-weighted exposures (RWA) ................................................

24

Table 6 - Template EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds (1 of 7) .................................................

28

Table 7 - Template EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds (2 of 7) .................................................

29

Table 8 - Template EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds (3 of 7) .................................................

30

Table 9 - Template EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds (4 of 7) .................................................

31

Table 10

- Template EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds (5 of 7) ...............................................

32

Table 11

- Template EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds (6 of 7) ...............................................

33

Table 12

- Template EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds (7 of 7) ...............................................

34

Table 13

- Template EU CC2 - Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to balance sheet in the audited

financial statements ........................................................................................................................................

35

Table 14 - Template EU CCyB1 - Geographical distribution of credit exposures relevant for the calculation of

the countercyclical buffer (1 of 2) ....................................................................................................................

38

Table 15 - Template EU CCyB1 - Geographical distribution of credit exposures relevant for the calculation of

the countercyclical buffer (2 of 2) ....................................................................................................................

38

Table 16

- Template EU CCyB2 - Amount of institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer......................

39

Table 17

- Template EU LR1 - LRSum: Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio

exposures........................................................................................................................................................

41

Table 18

- Template EU LR2 - LRCom: Leverage ratio common disclosure (1 of 2) .....................................

42

Table 19

- Template EU LR2 - LRCom: Leverage ratio common disclosure (2 of 2) .....................................

43

Table 20 - Template EU LR3 - LRSpl: Split-up of on balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs

and exempted exposures)...............................................................................................................................

44

Table 21 - Template EU LIQ1 - Liquidity Coverage Ratio (1 of 2) ..................................................................

46

Table 22 - Template EU LIQ1 - Liquidity Coverage Ratio (2 of 2) ..................................................................

47

Table 23 - Template EU LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (1 of 2) - 30/06/2022.............................................

49

Table 24 - Template EU LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (2 of 2) - 30/06/2022.............................................

49

Table 25 - Template EU LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (1 of 2) - 31/03/2022.............................................

50

Table 26 - Template EU LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (2 of 2) - 31/03/2022.............................................

51

Table 27 - Template EU LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (1 of 2) - 31/12/2021.............................................

52

Table 28

- Template EU LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (2 of 2) - 31/12/2021.............................................

52

Table 29

- Template EU LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (1 of 2) - 30/09/2021.............................................

53

Table 30

- Template EU LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (2 of 2) - 30/09/2021.............................................

54

Table 31

- Template EU CR1 - Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions (1 of 3)..

56

4

Table 32 - Template EU CR1 - Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions (2 of 3)..

57

Table 33 - Template EU CR1 - Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions (3 of 3)..

58

Table 34 - Template EU CR1-A: Maturity of exposures .................................................................................

58

Table 35 - Template EU CR2 - Changes in the stock of non-performing loans and advances......................

59

Table 36 - Template EU CR2a - Changes in the stock of non-performing loans and advances and related

net accumulated recoveries ............................................................................................................................

59

Table 37 - Template EU CQ1 - Credit quality of forborne exposures (1 of 2) ................................................

60

Table 38 - Template EU CQ1 - Credit quality of forborne exposures (2 of 2) ................................................

60

Table 39 - Template EU CQ2 - Quality of forbearance...................................................................................

61

Table 40 - Template EU CQ4 - Quality of non-performing exposures by geography (1 of 2) ........................

61

Table 41 - Template EU CQ4 - Quality of non-performing exposures by geography (2 of 2) ........................

62

Table 42 - Template EU CQ5 - Credit quality of loans and advances by industry .........................................

63

Table 43 - Template EU CQ6 - Collateral valuation - loans and advances (1 of 2)........................................

64

Table 44 - Template EU CQ6 - Collateral valuation - loans and advances (2 of 2)........................................

65

Table 45 - Template EU CQ7- Collateral obtained by taking possession and execution processes .............

66

Table 46 - Template EU CQ8 - Collateral obtained by taking possession and execution processes -

vintage breakdown (1 of 2)..............................................................................................................................

66

Table 47 - Template EU CQ8 - Collateral obtained by taking possession and execution processes -

vintage breakdown (2 of 2)..............................................................................................................................

67

Table 48 - Template 1: Information on loans and advances subject to legislative and non-legislative

moratoria (1 of 2).............................................................................................................................................

68

Table 49 - Template 1: Information on loans and advances subject to legislative and non-legislative

moratoria (2 of 2).............................................................................................................................................

68

Table 50 - Template 2: Breakdown of loans and advances subject to legislative and non-legislative

moratoria by residual maturity of moratoria (1 of 2) ........................................................................................

68

Table 51 - Template 2: Breakdown of loans and advances subject to legislative and non-legislative

moratoria by residual maturity of moratoria (2 of 2) ........................................................................................

68

Table 52 - Template 3: Information on newly originated loans and advances provided under newly

applicable public guarantee schemes introduced in response to COVID-19 crisis ........................................

69

Table 53 - Template EU CR3 - CRM Techniques - Overview ........................................................................

70

Table 54 - Template EU CR4 - Standardised approach - Credit Risk Exposure and CRM effects................

71

Table 55 - Template EU CR5 - Standardised Approach (1 of 3) ....................................................................

72

Table 56 - Template EU CR5 - Standardised Approach (2 of 3) ....................................................................

73

Table 57 - Template EU CR5 - Standardised Approach (3 of 3) ....................................................................

74

Table 58 - Template EU CR6 - IRB Approach: Exposures to or secured by corporates (1 of 2) ...................

77

Table 59 - Template EU CR6 - IRB Approach: Exposures to or secured by corporates (2 of 2) ...................

78

Table 60 - Template EU CR6 - IRB Approach: Exposures to or secured by corporates - Central

governments and central banks ......................................................................................................................

78

Table 61 - Template EU CR6 - IRB Approach: Exposures to or secured by corporates - Institutions ...........

78

Table 62 - Template EU CR6 - IRB Approach: Exposures to or secured by corporates (1 of 2) - SME ........

79

Table 63 - Template EU CR6 - IRB Approach: Exposures to or secured by corporates (2 of 2) - SME ........

79

Table 64 - Template EU CR6 - IRB Approach: Exposures to or secured by corporates - Corporates -

Specialised Lending ........................................................................................................................................

80

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banca Popolare di Sondrio Scpa published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 12:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A
08:42aBanca Popolare Di Sondrio S P A : Pillar III report at 30/06/2022
PU
10/12Banca Popolare Di Sondrio S P A : Consolidated interim financial report at 30 June 2022
PU
08/05Board Of Directors Of 5 August 2022 : approval of the consolidated half‐year financi..
PU
08/05Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 3..
CI
07/28Fitch Maintains Banca Popolare di Sondrio's Ratings On 'Satisfactory' Regulatory Buffer..
MT
07/27Banca Popolare Di Sondrio S P A : Fitch Ratings confirms all ratings of Banca Popolare di ..
PU
07/27Banca Popolare Di Sondrio S P A : Fitch Ratings conferma tutti i rating di Banca Popolare ..
PU
07/12Banca Popolare Di Sondrio S P A : BPS NonFinancialStatement 2021
PU
06/29Banca Popolare di Sondrio Seeks M&A
CI
06/29Italy's Popolare Sondrio targets 20% profit growth by 2025
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 031 M 1 000 M 1 000 M
Net income 2022 216 M 210 M 210 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,82x
Yield 2022 7,39%
Capitalization 1 463 M 1 420 M 1 420 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 408
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,25 €
Average target price 4,20 €
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Alberto Pedranzini Managing Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Francesco Venosta Chairman
Paolo Biglioli Independent Director
Attilio Piero Ferrari Independent Director
Adriano Propersi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A-12.01%1 420
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.61%304 752
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.09%239 932
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%205 489
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.57%153 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.41%144 002