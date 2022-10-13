Banca Popolare di Sondrio S p A : Pillar III report at 30/06/2022

Pillar 3 Report
Public Disclosures
Banca Popolare di Sondrio Group
Reporting date: 30/06/2022
Date of publication: 14/09/2022
This document is an English translation of the original Italian document "Terzo Pilastro Informativa al pubblico - Gruppo Banca Popolare di Sondrio - data di riferimento: 30/06/2022", prepared only for the convenience of the international readers. In cases of any conflict between the English and the Italian versions, the Italian language document prevails.
Banca Popolare di Sondrio
Società per azioni
Head Office and General Management: piazza Garibaldi n.16 - 23100 Sondrio (SO) Tel. 0342/528.111 - Fax 0342/528.204
Website: www.popso.it- Company website: https://istituzionale.popso.it E-mail info@popso.it- Certified e-mail(PEC) postacertificata@pec.popso.itSondrio Companies Register no. 00053810149
Official List of Banks no. 842
Parent Company of the Banca Popolare di Sondrio Banking Group, Official List of Banking Groups under no. 5696.0
Member of the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund Tax code and VAT number: 00053810149
Share capital: € 1,360,157,331; Reserves: € 1,380,852,212 (Figures approved at the Shareholders' meeting of 30 April 2022)
Stock listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA or Screen-Traded Market)
Contents
Introduction ……………………………………………………………………………………………………… 8
Summary of information published in accordance with CRR/CRR II requirements ……………………. 12
Section 1 - Scope of application (art. 436 CRR/CRR II) …………………………………………………... 15
Section 2 - Disclosure of key metrics and overview of risk-weighted exposure amounts
(art. 438, 447 and 473-bis CRR/CRR II) ……………………………………………………………………. 16
Section 3 - Disclosure of own funds (art. 437 CRR/CRR II) ……………………………………………… 25
Section 4 - Disclosure of capital reserves (art. 440 CRR/CRR II) ……………………………………….. 37
Section 5 - Disclosure of leverage ratio (art. 451 CRR/CRR II) ………………………………………….. 40
Section 6 - Disclosure of liquidity requirements (art. 451 bis CRR/CRR II) …………………………….. 45
Section 7 - Disclosure of exposures to credit risk (art. 442 CRR/CRR II) ………………………………. 55
Section 8 - Disclosure of the use of credit risk mitigation techniques (art. 453 CRR/CRR II) ………… 70
Section 9 - Disclosure of the use of the standardised approach to credit risk
(art. 444 and 453 CRR/CRR II) ………………………………………………………………………………. 71
Section 10 - Disclosure of the use of the IRB approach to credit risk
(art. 438, 452 and 453 CRR/CRR II) ………………………………………………………………………… 75
Section 11 - Disclosure of exposures to counterparty risk (art. 438 and 439 CRR/CRR II) …………... 92
Section 12 - Disclosure of exposure to securitisation positions (art. 449 CRR/CRR II) ……………… 101
Section 13 - Disclosure of the use of the standardised approach to market risk
(art. 445 CRR/CRR II) ……………………………………………………………………………………….. 110
Section 14 - Disclosure of exposures to interest rate risk on positions not held in the trading book
(art. 448 CRR/CRR II) ……………………………………………………………………………………….. 111
Certification of the Manager responsible for preparing the Company's accounting documents …….. 113
Glossary ……………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 114
Index of tables
Table 1 - Template EU KM1 - Key metrics template (1 of 2) ..........................................................................
16
Table 2 - Template EU KM1 - Key metrics template (2 of 2) ..........................................................................
17
Table 3 - Template EU IFRS9 - FL - Comparison of institutions' own funds and capital and leverage ratios
with and without the application of transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs, and with and
without the application of the temporary treatment in accordance with Article 468 of the CRR (1 of 2) ........
20
Table 4 - Template EU IFRS9 - FL - Comparison of institutions' own funds and capital and leverage ratios
with and without the application of transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs, and with and
without the application of the temporary treatment in accordance with Article 468 of the CRR (2 of 2) ........
21
Table 5 - Template EU OV1 - Overview on risk-weighted exposures (RWA) ................................................
24
Table 6 - Template EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds (1 of 7) .................................................
28
Table 7 - Template EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds (2 of 7) .................................................
29
Table 8 - Template EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds (3 of 7) .................................................
30
Table 9 - Template EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds (4 of 7) .................................................
31
Table 10
- Template EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds (5 of 7) ...............................................
32
Table 11
- Template EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds (6 of 7) ...............................................
33
Table 12
- Template EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds (7 of 7) ...............................................
34
Table 13
- Template EU CC2 - Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to balance sheet in the audited
financial statements ........................................................................................................................................
35
Table 14 - Template EU CCyB1 - Geographical distribution of credit exposures relevant for the calculation of
the countercyclical buffer (1 of 2) ....................................................................................................................
38
Table 15 - Template EU CCyB1 - Geographical distribution of credit exposures relevant for the calculation of
the countercyclical buffer (2 of 2) ....................................................................................................................
38
Table 16
|
- Template EU CCyB2 - Amount of institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer......................
39
Table 17
|
- Template EU LR1 - LRSum: Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio
exposures........................................................................................................................................................
41
Table 18
|
- Template EU LR2 - LRCom: Leverage ratio common disclosure (1 of 2) .....................................
42
Table 19
|
- Template EU LR2 - LRCom: Leverage ratio common disclosure (2 of 2) .....................................
43
Table 20 - Template EU LR3 - LRSpl: Split-up of on balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs
and exempted exposures)...............................................................................................................................
44
Table 21 - Template EU LIQ1 - Liquidity Coverage Ratio (1 of 2) ..................................................................
46
Table 22 - Template EU LIQ1 - Liquidity Coverage Ratio (2 of 2) ..................................................................
47
Table 23 - Template EU LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (1 of 2) - 30/06/2022.............................................
49
Table 24 - Template EU LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (2 of 2) - 30/06/2022.............................................
49
Table 25 - Template EU LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (1 of 2) - 31/03/2022.............................................
50
Table 26 - Template EU LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (2 of 2) - 31/03/2022.............................................
51
Table 27 - Template EU LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (1 of 2) - 31/12/2021.............................................
52
Table 28
|
- Template EU LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (2 of 2) - 31/12/2021.............................................
52
Table 29
|
- Template EU LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (1 of 2) - 30/09/2021.............................................
53
Table 30
|
- Template EU LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (2 of 2) - 30/09/2021.............................................
54
Table 31
|
- Template EU CR1 - Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions (1 of 3)..
56
