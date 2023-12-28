PILLAR 3 REPORT
4 Introduction
Introduction
The "Basel III" regulatory framework transposed into the European Union regulatory system has been in force since 1 January 2014:
- Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (Capital Requirements Regulation, known as "CRR") of the European Parliament and Council of 26 June 2013 governing the prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms ("Pillar 1" provisions) and the rules on public disclosures by institutions ("Pillar 3" provisions);
- Directive 2013/36/EU (Capital Requirements Directive, known as "CRD IV") of the European Parliament and Council of 26 June 2013 on access to the activity of credit institutions and the prudential supervision of credit institutions and investment firms.
On 7 June 2019, following publication in the Official Journal of the European Union, the following reform package introducing significant changes to the Union's regulatory framework was issued:
- Regulation (EU) No 2019/876 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 May 2019, amending Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (known as "CRR II");
- Directive (EU) No 2019/878 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 May 2019, amending Directive (EU) 2013/36/EU (known as "CRD V").
The prudential regime applicable to financial institutions is based on three "Pillars".
The "Pillar 1" framework (Minimum prudential requirements) imposes specific capital requirements to all supervised entities designed to cope with the typical risks of banking and finance, providing for alternative calculation methods, characterised by different levels of complexity. This is integrated by the imposition of constraints on excessive leverage, new requirements and supervisory arrangements for liquidity risk and the integration of provisions under the bank resolution framework (MREL- TLAC).
The "Pillar 2" framework (Supervisory review process) requires banks to equip themselves with strategies and internal processes in order to verify the adequacy of both capital (ICAAP - Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process) and liquidity positions (ILAAP - Internal Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process) in a current and future perspective, as well as carrying out a clear and independent assessment of the risks to which they are exposed in relation to their operations and their reference markets, also considering risk profiles other than those recognised by the Pillar 1 capital requirements. Verifying the reliability and consistency of the results of these two processes and adopting, if necessary, appropriate corrective measures, is up to the Supervisory Authorities as part of their Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). Increasing importance is also attributed to corporate governance structures and internal control frameworks as determining factors for the stability of individual institutions as well as of the financial system as a whole.
The "Pillar 3" framework (Market discipline) establishes specific public disclosure requirements to allow market participants to make a more accurate assessment of banks' capital strength and exposure to risks, as well as of their risk management and control systems. In this regard, the main developments have concerned the introduction of broader transparency requirements for supervised entities, given the market's need for more and more information on the qualitative composition of intermediaries' regulatory capital and the ways in which they quantify their own capital ratios.
PILLAR 3 REPORT
Reporting date 30.09.2023
Introduction 5
Pillar 3 disclosure is governed by the CRR, Part Eight "Disclosure by institutions" (articles 431 - 455) and Part Ten, Title I, Chapter 1 "Own funds requirements, unrealised gains and losses measured at fair value and deductions" (article 473-bis) and Chapter 3 "Transitional provisions for disclosure of own funds" (article 492), as amended by Regulation (EU) 2019/876 ("CRR II").
The provisions have been transposed by the Bank of Italy into Circular No. 285 of 17 December 2013, Part Two "Application in Italy of the CRR", Chapter 13 "Public disclosures".
The European regulatory framework for Pillar 3 disclosure is completed with the provisions contained in Regulatory or Implementing Technical Standards (RTS and ITS) adopted by the European Commission on the proposal of the European Supervisory Authorities (ESA).
With the issuance of the CRR II Regulation, public disclosure requirements provided for by the "Pillar 3" of prudential regulations have undergone a thorough revision. New publication requirements, effective from 28 June 2021, were detailed in the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/637 of 15 March 2021, published on 21 April 2021 in the Official Journal of the European Union, which established innovative technical standards of implementation regarding the publication of information to the public by entities.
The measure implemented with the force of law the draft implementing technical standards drawn up by the European Banking Authority (EBA ITS/2020/04) aimed at a comprehensive review of the framework for fulfilling "Pillar 3" obligations, in execution of the amendments to the rules provided for by CRR II. The provisions instituted a new organic set of rules governing the models for the publication of "Pillar 3" disclosures, aimed at rationalising the existing regulatory framework, while increasing the level of clarity and standardisation of the disclosures to be published1. The new framework has provided an integrated, comprehensive and uniform set of rules, formats and schedules with the objective of ensuring high quality and comparable public disclosures.
The templates and tables provided are applied according to the entity's classification in terms of size and complexity. Banca Popolare di Sondrio Group from the reporting of 30 June 2021 publishes its information in adherence to the aforementioned Implementing Regulations.
The regulatory structure of Pillar 3 also includes:
- EBA/GL/2014/14 Guidelines on the materiality, proprietary, confidentiality and on disclosure frequency under articles 432, paragraphs 1 and 2, and 433 of the CRR;
- EBA/GL/2018/01 Guidelines on uniform disclosures under article 473-bis of the CRR on the transitional period for mitigating the impact of the introduction of IFRS 9 on own funds to ensure compliance with the CRR, EBA/GL/2020/12 Guidelines amending EBA/GL/2018/01 Guidelines to ensure compliance with the CRR "quick fix" in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;
- EU Regulation No 2020/873 of 24 June 2020 (CRR Quick-fix), amending Regulations (EU) No 575/2013 and (EU) 2019/876 with regard to certain adjustments in response to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic (CRR "Quick-fix");
- The new technical standards developed by the EBA replaced the uniform disclosure models included in a number of previous ones: a) regulatory technical standards (RTS) and implementing technical standards (ITS) issued by the European Commission related to public disclosures of information regarding own funds, leverage, capital buffers, committed and uncommitted balance sheet assets and systemically important indicators; b) guidelines issued by the EBA on disclosure requirements under Part Eight of the CRR (mainly applicable to systemically important institutions), on liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) disclosures as well as on disclosure requirements regarding entities' remuneration policies, systemically important indicators, impaired exposures and exposures subject to concession measures.
Reporting date 30.09.2023
PILLAR 3 REPORT
6 Introduction
- Regulation (EU) No 2022/631 of 13 April 2022 amending the Implementing Technical Standards laid down by the Implementing Regulation (EU) No 637/2021 on disclosure of information on exposures to interest rate risk on positions not held in the trading book in accordance with article 448 of CRR II (paragraph 1, points a) and b)).
On 24 January 2022, the EBA published the final draft of specific technical standards (EBA/ITS/2022/01 - Final draft implementing technical standards on prudential disclosures on ESG risks in accordance with Article 449bis of CRR II), applicable to large-listed institutions, for the disclosure of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks. The reporting standards proposed by the EBA were subsequently transposed into the EU regulatory framework through the issuance of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/2453 of 30 November 2022. The new disclosure requirements for ESG risks, to be fulfilled on a half-yearly basis, are subject to a phase-in period, whereby a limited number of quantitative tables were published for the first time with the disclosure as at 31 December 2022.
EBA/GL/2020/07 Guidelines on reporting and disclosure of exposures subject to measures applied in response to Covid-19 crisis were repealed as of 1 January 2023 in response to the reduced relevance of government support measures and the decrease in loans subject to payment moratoria and government guarantees.
With these Public Disclosures, Banca Popolare di Sondrio Group (also referred to as the "Group") intends to fulfil the disclosure requirements envisaged in the above-mentioned Pillar 3 legislation. The frequency of disclosure conforms to the rules dictated by article 433-bis of CRR/CRR II for the category of listed "large institutions".
This document has been prepared by Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A., the Parent Company, on a consolidated basis with reference to the scope of consolidation used for supervisory purposes and is available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Bank's website (https://istituzionale.popso.it), sub-section "Pillar 3". It is accompanied by the Certification of the Manager responsible for preparing the Company's accounting documents of the Parent Company Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A., pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree 58/98 (Consolidated Law on Finance, "TUF").
In compliance with article 434 of the CRR/CRR II ("Means of disclosure"), if similar information has already been published in other equivalent documents, reference is made to the document in which such piece of information is disclosed.
* * *
NOTE: All the amounts indicated in the various sections of this Disclosure, except where expressly indicated, are shown in thousands of euro. Any failure to reconcile between the figures shown in this document depends solely on rounding.
Any significant changes with respect to previous publication periods are mentioned in this document.
In order to provide only significant information for users, the publication of data or information considered irrelevant or not applicable to the Group is omitted. In such cases, the omitted elements and the reasons for the publication omission are specified.
PILLAR 3 REPORT
Reporting date 30.09.2023
Summary of information published in accordance with CRR/CRR II requirements
7
Summary of information published in accordance with CRR/CRR II requirements
The following summary table links the articles of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 ("CRR"), as amended by Regulation (EU) No 876/2019 ("CRR II") to the relevant disclosure requirements for Banca Popolare di Sondrio Group, integrated by the respective disclosure frequency and the sections of this document in which qualitative or quantitative information required by the "Pillar 3" regulations are reported with regard to the Group's situation as at 30 September 2023.
Art. CRR/
CRR II
Article description
Frequency of publication
Section
Public Disclosures
as at 30 September 2023
Art. 431
Disclosure requirements and policies
-
Art. 432
Non-material, proprietary or confidential
-
information
Art. 433
Frequency and scope of disclosures
-
Art. 433-bis
Disclosure by large institutions
-
Art. 433-ter
Disclosure by small and non-complex entities
-
Art. 433-quater
Disclosure by other institutions
-
Art. 434
Means of disclosure
-
Art. 435
Disclosure of risk management objectives
Annual
and policies
Quarterly/
Half-yearly
Art. 436
Disclosure of the scope of application
Scope of
1 - Scope of application
consolidation
Annual
Full art. 436
Half-yearly
Art. 437
Disclosure of own funds
lett. a)
Annual
Full art. 437
Disclosure of own funds and eligible
Annual
Art. 437-bis
(Disclosure
liabilities
obligation in force
from 01/01/2024)
Quarterly
Informativa sui requisiti di fondi propri e sugli
lett. d) and h)
2 - Disclosure of key metrics and overview of
Half-yearly
risk-weighted exposure amounts
Art. 438
importi delle esposizioni ponderati per il
lett. e)
4 - Disclosure of the use of the IRB approach to
rischio
credit risk
Annual
Full art. 438
Reporting date 30.09.2023
PILLAR 3 REPORT
8 Summary of information published in accordance with CRR/CRR II requirements
Art. CRR/
CRR II
Article description
Frequency of publication
Section
Public Disclosures
as at 30 September 2023
Half-yearly
Art. 439
Disclosure of exposures to counterparty risk
lett. e) to l)
Annual
Full art. 439
Art. 440
Disclosure of countercyclical capital buffers
Half-yearly/Annual
Half-yearly
Disclosure of exposures to credit risk and
points c), e), f)
Art. 442
and g)
dilution risk
Annual
Full art. 442
Art. 443
Disclosure of encumbered and
Annual
unencumbered assets
Half-yearly
Art. 444
Disclosure of the use of the Standardised
lett. e)
Approach
Annual
Full art. 444
Art. 445
Disclosure of exposure to market risk
Half-yearly/Annual
Art. 446
Disclosure of operational risk management
Annual
Art. 447
Disclosure of key metrics
Quarterly/Half-
2 - Disclosure of key metrics and overview of
yearly/Annual
risk-weighted exposure amounts
Half-yearly
Disclosure of exposures to interest rate risk
par. 1, lett. a)
Art. 448
and b)
on positions not held in the trading book
Annual
Full art. 448
Half-yearly
Art. 449
Disclosure of exposure to securitisation
lett. j), k) and l)
positions
Annual
Full art. 449
Disclosure of environmental, social and
Annual in 2022,
Art. 449-bis
Half-yearly from
governance risks (ESG risks)
2023
Art. 450
Disclosure of remuneration policy
Annual
Half-yearly
par. 1, lett. a)
Art. 451
Disclosure of the leverage ratio
and b)
Annual
Full art. 451
Quarterly
par. 2
Art. 451-bis
Disclosure of liquidity requirements
Half-yearly
3 - Disclosure of liquidity requirements
par. 3
Annual
Full art. 451-bis
PILLAR 3 REPORT
Reporting date 30.09.2023
Summary of information published in accordance with CRR/CRR II requirements
9
Art. CRR/
CRR II
Article description
Frequency of publication
Section
Public Disclosures
as at 30 September 2023
Half-yearly
Art. 452
Disclosure of the use of the IRB approach to
lett. g)
credit risk
Annual
Full art. 452
Half-yearly
Art. 453
Disclosure of the use of credit risk mitigation
lett. f) to j)
techniques
Annual
Full art. 453
Art. 473-bis
Introduction of IFRS 9
Quarterly/Half-
2 - Disclosure of key metrics and overview of
yearly/Annual
risk-weighted exposure amounts
As at the reporting date of this Disclosure, the following articles of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013, as amended by Regulation (EU) No 876/2019, to which it would be subject as a listed "large institution" pursuant to article 433-bis of the same EU provision, are not relevant for Banca Popolare di Sondrio Group:
- Art. 441 - Disclosure of indicators of global systemic importance
- Art. 454 - Disclosure of the use of Advanced Measurement Approaches to operational risk
- Art. 455 - Use of internal market risk models
Reporting date 30.09.2023
PILLAR 3 REPORT
10 Section 1
Section 1
Scope of application (article 436 CRR/CRR II)
These Public Disclosures have been prepared by the Parent Company in reference to Banca Popolare di Sondrio Banking Group, which, at the reference date, is made up as follows:
Company Name
Status
Registered office
Operative office
1
Banca Popolare di Sondrio SpA
Bank - Parent Company
Sondrio
Sondrio
2
Banca Popolare di Sondrio
Swiss bank (registered in the Lugano
Lugano (CH)
Lugano (CH)
(SUISSE) SA
Commercial Register) - wholly-owned
3
Factorit SpA
Factoring company (registered in the Register of
Milano
Milano
Financial Intermediaries pursuant to art. 106 of
the CBA) - wholly-owned
4
Sinergia Seconda S.r.l.
Real estate company - wholly-owned
Milano
Milano
5
Popso Covered Bond S.r.l.
SPV for the issue of covered bonds - 60% held
Conegliano Veneto
Conegliano Veneto
(TV)
(TV)
6
BNT Banca SpA
Bank - Wholly-owned
Sondrio
Milano
7
PrestiNuova S.r.l. - Agenzia in
Agenzia in Attività Finanziaria - Wholly owned
Roma
Roma
Attività Finanziaria
(100%) by BNT SpA
The scope of consolidation of the disclosure is determined in accordance with the prudential supervisory regulations currently in force, provides for full (or "line-by-line") consolidation of the subsidiaries mentioned above, as banking, financial or service companies controlled directly by the Parent Company.
PILLAR 3 REPORT
Reporting date 30.09.2023
