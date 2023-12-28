4 Introduction

Introduction

The "Basel III" regulatory framework transposed into the European Union regulatory system has been in force since 1 January 2014:

Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (Capital Requirements Regulation, known as "CRR") of the European Parliament and Council of 26 June 2013 governing the prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms ("Pillar 1" provisions) and the rules on public disclosures by institutions ("Pillar 3" provisions);

Directive 2013/36/EU (Capital Requirements Directive, known as "CRD IV") of the European Parliament and Council of 26 June 2013 on access to the activity of credit institutions and the prudential supervision of credit institutions and investment firms.

On 7 June 2019, following publication in the Official Journal of the European Union, the following reform package introducing significant changes to the Union's regulatory framework was issued:

Regulation (EU) No 2019/876 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 May 2019, amending Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (known as "CRR II");

Directive (EU) No 2019/878 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 May 2019, amending Directive (EU) 2013/36/EU (known as "CRD V").

The prudential regime applicable to financial institutions is based on three "Pillars".

The "Pillar 1" framework (Minimum prudential requirements) imposes specific capital requirements to all supervised entities designed to cope with the typical risks of banking and finance, providing for alternative calculation methods, characterised by different levels of complexity. This is integrated by the imposition of constraints on excessive leverage, new requirements and supervisory arrangements for liquidity risk and the integration of provisions under the bank resolution framework (MREL- TLAC).

The "Pillar 2" framework (Supervisory review process) requires banks to equip themselves with strategies and internal processes in order to verify the adequacy of both capital (ICAAP - Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process) and liquidity positions (ILAAP - Internal Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process) in a current and future perspective, as well as carrying out a clear and independent assessment of the risks to which they are exposed in relation to their operations and their reference markets, also considering risk profiles other than those recognised by the Pillar 1 capital requirements. Verifying the reliability and consistency of the results of these two processes and adopting, if necessary, appropriate corrective measures, is up to the Supervisory Authorities as part of their Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). Increasing importance is also attributed to corporate governance structures and internal control frameworks as determining factors for the stability of individual institutions as well as of the financial system as a whole.

The "Pillar 3" framework (Market discipline) establishes specific public disclosure requirements to allow market participants to make a more accurate assessment of banks' capital strength and exposure to risks, as well as of their risk management and control systems. In this regard, the main developments have concerned the introduction of broader transparency requirements for supervised entities, given the market's need for more and more information on the qualitative composition of intermediaries' regulatory capital and the ways in which they quantify their own capital ratios.