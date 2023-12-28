PILLAR 3 REPORT

PUBLIC DISCLOSURES AS AT 30.09.2023

Banca Popolare di Sondrio Group

Date of publication: 30/11/2023

This document is an English translation of the original Italian document "Terzo Pilastro Informativa al pubblico al 30/09/2023 - Gruppo Banca Popolare di Sondrio", prepared only for the convenience of the international readers. In the case of discrepancies between the Italian version and the English translation, the Italian document shall prevail.

3

Contents

Introduction

4

Summary of information published in accordance with CRR/CRR II

requirements

7

Section 1

- Scope of application (article 436 CRR/CRR II)

10

Section 2

- Disclosure of key metrics and overview of risk-weighted exposure amounts

(articles 438, 447 and 473-bis CRR/CRR II)

11

Section 3

- Disclosure of liquidity requirements (article 451 bis CRR/CRR II)

22

Section 4

- Disclosure of the use of IRB approach to credit risk (article 438 CRR/CRR II)

26

Certification of the Manager responsible for preparing the

Company's accounting documents

27

Glossary

28

Index of tables

Table 1 - Template EU KM1: Key metrics (1 of 2)

11

Table 2 - Template EU KM1: Key metrics (2 of 2)

13

Table 3 - Template IFRS 9-FL: Own funds, capital and leverage ratios

under IFRS 9/analogous ECLs transitional

17

Table 4

- Template EU OV1: Overview of risk weighted

exposure amounts

20

Table 5

- Template EU LIQ1: Quantitative information of

LCR (1 of 2)

23

Table 6

- Template EU LIQ1: Quantitative information of

LCR (2 of 2)

24

Table 7

- Template EU CR8: RWEA flow statements of credit risk

exposures under the IRB approach

26

4 Introduction

Introduction

The "Basel III" regulatory framework transposed into the European Union regulatory system has been in force since 1 January 2014:

  • Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (Capital Requirements Regulation, known as "CRR") of the European Parliament and Council of 26 June 2013 governing the prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms ("Pillar 1" provisions) and the rules on public disclosures by institutions ("Pillar 3" provisions);
  • Directive 2013/36/EU (Capital Requirements Directive, known as "CRD IV") of the European Parliament and Council of 26 June 2013 on access to the activity of credit institutions and the prudential supervision of credit institutions and investment firms.

On 7 June 2019, following publication in the Official Journal of the European Union, the following reform package introducing significant changes to the Union's regulatory framework was issued:

  • Regulation (EU) No 2019/876 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 May 2019, amending Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (known as "CRR II");
  • Directive (EU) No 2019/878 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 May 2019, amending Directive (EU) 2013/36/EU (known as "CRD V").

The prudential regime applicable to financial institutions is based on three "Pillars".

The "Pillar 1" framework (Minimum prudential requirements) imposes specific capital requirements to all supervised entities designed to cope with the typical risks of banking and finance, providing for alternative calculation methods, characterised by different levels of complexity. This is integrated by the imposition of constraints on excessive leverage, new requirements and supervisory arrangements for liquidity risk and the integration of provisions under the bank resolution framework (MREL- TLAC).

The "Pillar 2" framework (Supervisory review process) requires banks to equip themselves with strategies and internal processes in order to verify the adequacy of both capital (ICAAP - Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process) and liquidity positions (ILAAP - Internal Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process) in a current and future perspective, as well as carrying out a clear and independent assessment of the risks to which they are exposed in relation to their operations and their reference markets, also considering risk profiles other than those recognised by the Pillar 1 capital requirements. Verifying the reliability and consistency of the results of these two processes and adopting, if necessary, appropriate corrective measures, is up to the Supervisory Authorities as part of their Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). Increasing importance is also attributed to corporate governance structures and internal control frameworks as determining factors for the stability of individual institutions as well as of the financial system as a whole.

The "Pillar 3" framework (Market discipline) establishes specific public disclosure requirements to allow market participants to make a more accurate assessment of banks' capital strength and exposure to risks, as well as of their risk management and control systems. In this regard, the main developments have concerned the introduction of broader transparency requirements for supervised entities, given the market's need for more and more information on the qualitative composition of intermediaries' regulatory capital and the ways in which they quantify their own capital ratios.

PILLAR 3 REPORT

Reporting date 30.09.2023

Introduction 5

Pillar 3 disclosure is governed by the CRR, Part Eight "Disclosure by institutions" (articles 431 - 455) and Part Ten, Title I, Chapter 1 "Own funds requirements, unrealised gains and losses measured at fair value and deductions" (article 473-bis) and Chapter 3 "Transitional provisions for disclosure of own funds" (article 492), as amended by Regulation (EU) 2019/876 ("CRR II").

The provisions have been transposed by the Bank of Italy into Circular No. 285 of 17 December 2013, Part Two "Application in Italy of the CRR", Chapter 13 "Public disclosures".

The European regulatory framework for Pillar 3 disclosure is completed with the provisions contained in Regulatory or Implementing Technical Standards (RTS and ITS) adopted by the European Commission on the proposal of the European Supervisory Authorities (ESA).

With the issuance of the CRR II Regulation, public disclosure requirements provided for by the "Pillar 3" of prudential regulations have undergone a thorough revision. New publication requirements, effective from 28 June 2021, were detailed in the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/637 of 15 March 2021, published on 21 April 2021 in the Official Journal of the European Union, which established innovative technical standards of implementation regarding the publication of information to the public by entities.

The measure implemented with the force of law the draft implementing technical standards drawn up by the European Banking Authority (EBA ITS/2020/04) aimed at a comprehensive review of the framework for fulfilling "Pillar 3" obligations, in execution of the amendments to the rules provided for by CRR II. The provisions instituted a new organic set of rules governing the models for the publication of "Pillar 3" disclosures, aimed at rationalising the existing regulatory framework, while increasing the level of clarity and standardisation of the disclosures to be published1. The new framework has provided an integrated, comprehensive and uniform set of rules, formats and schedules with the objective of ensuring high quality and comparable public disclosures.

The templates and tables provided are applied according to the entity's classification in terms of size and complexity. Banca Popolare di Sondrio Group from the reporting of 30 June 2021 publishes its information in adherence to the aforementioned Implementing Regulations.

The regulatory structure of Pillar 3 also includes:

  • EBA/GL/2014/14 Guidelines on the materiality, proprietary, confidentiality and on disclosure frequency under articles 432, paragraphs 1 and 2, and 433 of the CRR;
  • EBA/GL/2018/01 Guidelines on uniform disclosures under article 473-bis of the CRR on the transitional period for mitigating the impact of the introduction of IFRS 9 on own funds to ensure compliance with the CRR, EBA/GL/2020/12 Guidelines amending EBA/GL/2018/01 Guidelines to ensure compliance with the CRR "quick fix" in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • EU Regulation No 2020/873 of 24 June 2020 (CRR Quick-fix), amending Regulations (EU) No 575/2013 and (EU) 2019/876 with regard to certain adjustments in response to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic (CRR "Quick-fix");
  • The new technical standards developed by the EBA replaced the uniform disclosure models included in a number of previous ones: a) regulatory technical standards (RTS) and implementing technical standards (ITS) issued by the European Commission related to public disclosures of information regarding own funds, leverage, capital buffers, committed and uncommitted balance sheet assets and systemically important indicators; b) guidelines issued by the EBA on disclosure requirements under Part Eight of the CRR (mainly applicable to systemically important institutions), on liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) disclosures as well as on disclosure requirements regarding entities' remuneration policies, systemically important indicators, impaired exposures and exposures subject to concession measures.

Reporting date 30.09.2023

PILLAR 3 REPORT

6 Introduction

  • Regulation (EU) No 2022/631 of 13 April 2022 amending the Implementing Technical Standards laid down by the Implementing Regulation (EU) No 637/2021 on disclosure of information on exposures to interest rate risk on positions not held in the trading book in accordance with article 448 of CRR II (paragraph 1, points a) and b)).

On 24 January 2022, the EBA published the final draft of specific technical standards (EBA/ITS/2022/01 - Final draft implementing technical standards on prudential disclosures on ESG risks in accordance with Article 449bis of CRR II), applicable to large-listed institutions, for the disclosure of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks. The reporting standards proposed by the EBA were subsequently transposed into the EU regulatory framework through the issuance of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/2453 of 30 November 2022. The new disclosure requirements for ESG risks, to be fulfilled on a half-yearly basis, are subject to a phase-in period, whereby a limited number of quantitative tables were published for the first time with the disclosure as at 31 December 2022.

EBA/GL/2020/07 Guidelines on reporting and disclosure of exposures subject to measures applied in response to Covid-19 crisis were repealed as of 1 January 2023 in response to the reduced relevance of government support measures and the decrease in loans subject to payment moratoria and government guarantees.

With these Public Disclosures, Banca Popolare di Sondrio Group (also referred to as the "Group") intends to fulfil the disclosure requirements envisaged in the above-mentioned Pillar 3 legislation. The frequency of disclosure conforms to the rules dictated by article 433-bis of CRR/CRR II for the category of listed "large institutions".

This document has been prepared by Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A., the Parent Company, on a consolidated basis with reference to the scope of consolidation used for supervisory purposes and is available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Bank's website (https://istituzionale.popso.it), sub-section "Pillar 3". It is accompanied by the Certification of the Manager responsible for preparing the Company's accounting documents of the Parent Company Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A., pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree 58/98 (Consolidated Law on Finance, "TUF").

In compliance with article 434 of the CRR/CRR II ("Means of disclosure"), if similar information has already been published in other equivalent documents, reference is made to the document in which such piece of information is disclosed.

*  *  *

NOTE: All the amounts indicated in the various sections of this Disclosure, except where expressly indicated, are shown in thousands of euro. Any failure to reconcile between the figures shown in this document depends solely on rounding.

Any significant changes with respect to previous publication periods are mentioned in this document.

In order to provide only significant information for users, the publication of data or information considered irrelevant or not applicable to the Group is omitted. In such cases, the omitted elements and the reasons for the publication omission are specified.

PILLAR 3 REPORT

Reporting date 30.09.2023

Summary of information published in accordance with CRR/CRR II requirements

7

Summary of information published in accordance with CRR/CRR II requirements

The following summary table links the articles of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 ("CRR"), as amended by Regulation (EU) No 876/2019 ("CRR II") to the relevant disclosure requirements for Banca Popolare di Sondrio Group, integrated by the respective disclosure frequency and the sections of this document in which qualitative or quantitative information required by the "Pillar 3" regulations are reported with regard to the Group's situation as at 30 September 2023.

Art. CRR/

CRR II

Article description

Frequency of publication

Section

Public Disclosures

as at 30 September 2023

Art. 431

Disclosure requirements and policies

-

Art. 432

Non-material, proprietary or confidential

-

information

Art. 433

Frequency and scope of disclosures

-

Art. 433-bis

Disclosure by large institutions

-

Art. 433-ter

Disclosure by small and non-complex entities

-

Art. 433-quater

Disclosure by other institutions

-

Art. 434

Means of disclosure

-

Art. 435

Disclosure of risk management objectives

Annual

and policies

Quarterly/

Half-yearly

Art. 436

Disclosure of the scope of application

Scope of

1 - Scope of application

consolidation

Annual

Full art. 436

Half-yearly

Art. 437

Disclosure of own funds

lett. a)

Annual

Full art. 437

Disclosure of own funds and eligible

Annual

Art. 437-bis

(Disclosure

liabilities

obligation in force

from 01/01/2024)

Quarterly

Informativa sui requisiti di fondi propri e sugli

lett. d) and h)

2 - Disclosure of key metrics and overview of

Half-yearly

risk-weighted exposure amounts

Art. 438

importi delle esposizioni ponderati per il

lett. e)

4 - Disclosure of the use of the IRB approach to

rischio

credit risk

Annual

Full art. 438

Reporting date 30.09.2023

PILLAR 3 REPORT

8 Summary of information published in accordance with CRR/CRR II requirements

Art. CRR/

CRR II

Article description

Frequency of publication

Section

Public Disclosures

as at 30 September 2023

Half-yearly

Art. 439

Disclosure of exposures to counterparty risk

lett. e) to l)

Annual

Full art. 439

Art. 440

Disclosure of countercyclical capital buffers

Half-yearly/Annual

Half-yearly

Disclosure of exposures to credit risk and

points c), e), f)

Art. 442

and g)

dilution risk

Annual

Full art. 442

Art. 443

Disclosure of encumbered and

Annual

unencumbered assets

Half-yearly

Art. 444

Disclosure of the use of the Standardised

lett. e)

Approach

Annual

Full art. 444

Art. 445

Disclosure of exposure to market risk

Half-yearly/Annual

Art. 446

Disclosure of operational risk management

Annual

Art. 447

Disclosure of key metrics

Quarterly/Half-

2 - Disclosure of key metrics and overview of

yearly/Annual

risk-weighted exposure amounts

Half-yearly

Disclosure of exposures to interest rate risk

par. 1, lett. a)

Art. 448

and b)

on positions not held in the trading book

Annual

Full art. 448

Half-yearly

Art. 449

Disclosure of exposure to securitisation

lett. j), k) and l)

positions

Annual

Full art. 449

Disclosure of environmental, social and

Annual in 2022,

Art. 449-bis

Half-yearly from

governance risks (ESG risks)

2023

Art. 450

Disclosure of remuneration policy

Annual

Half-yearly

par. 1, lett. a)

Art. 451

Disclosure of the leverage ratio

and b)

Annual

Full art. 451

Quarterly

par. 2

Art. 451-bis

Disclosure of liquidity requirements

Half-yearly

3 - Disclosure of liquidity requirements

par. 3

Annual

Full art. 451-bis

PILLAR 3 REPORT

Reporting date 30.09.2023

Summary of information published in accordance with CRR/CRR II requirements

9

Art. CRR/

CRR II

Article description

Frequency of publication

Section

Public Disclosures

as at 30 September 2023

Half-yearly

Art. 452

Disclosure of the use of the IRB approach to

lett. g)

credit risk

Annual

Full art. 452

Half-yearly

Art. 453

Disclosure of the use of credit risk mitigation

lett. f) to j)

techniques

Annual

Full art. 453

Art. 473-bis

Introduction of IFRS 9

Quarterly/Half-

2 - Disclosure of key metrics and overview of

yearly/Annual

risk-weighted exposure amounts

As at the reporting date of this Disclosure, the following articles of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013, as amended by Regulation (EU) No 876/2019, to which it would be subject as a listed "large institution" pursuant to article 433-bis of the same EU provision, are not relevant for Banca Popolare di Sondrio Group:

  • Art. 441 - Disclosure of indicators of global systemic importance
  • Art. 454 - Disclosure of the use of Advanced Measurement Approaches to operational risk
  • Art. 455 - Use of internal market risk models

Reporting date 30.09.2023

PILLAR 3 REPORT

10 Section 1

Section 1

Scope of application (article 436 CRR/CRR II)

These Public Disclosures have been prepared by the Parent Company in reference to Banca Popolare di Sondrio Banking Group, which, at the reference date, is made up as follows:

Company Name

Status

Registered office

Operative office

1

Banca Popolare di Sondrio SpA

Bank - Parent Company

Sondrio

Sondrio

2

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

Swiss bank (registered in the Lugano

Lugano (CH)

Lugano (CH)

(SUISSE) SA

Commercial Register) - wholly-owned

3

Factorit SpA

Factoring company (registered in the Register of

Milano

Milano

Financial Intermediaries pursuant to art. 106 of

the CBA) - wholly-owned

4

Sinergia Seconda S.r.l.

Real estate company - wholly-owned

Milano

Milano

5

Popso Covered Bond S.r.l.

SPV for the issue of covered bonds - 60% held

Conegliano Veneto

Conegliano Veneto

(TV)

(TV)

6

BNT Banca SpA

Bank - Wholly-owned

Sondrio

Milano

7

PrestiNuova S.r.l. - Agenzia in

Agenzia in Attività Finanziaria - Wholly owned

Roma

Roma

Attività Finanziaria

(100%) by BNT SpA

The scope of consolidation of the disclosure is determined in accordance with the prudential supervisory regulations currently in force, provides for full (or "line-by-line") consolidation of the subsidiaries mentioned above, as banking, financial or service companies controlled directly by the Parent Company.

PILLAR 3 REPORT

Reporting date 30.09.2023

