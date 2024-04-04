Banca Popolare di Sondrio SpA is an Italy-based company active in the banking sector. The Company's activities are the provision of traditional banking and Internet banking services. Its offer encompasses private banking services, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards and online banking; business banking, including business credit cards and online banking, and special services, including investment funds, foreign trade services and tax services. The Company operates through four segments: Businesses, comprising non-financial companies; Individuals and Other Customers, comprises consumer households, finance companies and non-profit organizations; Securities, comprises transactions with customers involving direct trading in, the placement of financial instruments, insurance and pension productions, and portfolio management and Central Functions segment covers the management of portfolio own securities and equity investments, currency transactions on own account.

Sector Banks