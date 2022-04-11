Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPSO   IT0000784196

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A

(BPSO)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/11 11:35:09 am EDT
3.838 EUR   +0.42%
01:01pBANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S P A : Publication of the documentation related to the proxy solicitation promoted by Banca Popolare di Sondrio spa
PU
01:01pBANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S P A : Pubblicazione della documentazione relativa alla sollecitazione di deleghe promossa da Banca Popolare di Sondrio
PU
04/08BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S P A : Publication of the 2021 Annual Financial Report and the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banca Popolare di Sondrio S p A : Publication of the documentation related to the proxy solicitation promoted by Banca Popolare di Sondrio spa

04/11/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Publication of the documentation related to the proxy solicitation promoted by Banca Popolare di Sondrio spa

Pursuant to current legislation, Banca Popolare di Sondrio spa (the "Bank") informs that the following are available to the public at its registered office, on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com)and on the company website at https://istituzionale.popso.it/it/investor-relations/assemblea-dei-soci.: the notice, the prospectus and the proxy form, pursuant to art. 136 of the Consob Regulation on Issuers, relating to the solicitation and collection of proxies promoted by the Bank, in view of the shareholders' meeting called in ordinary session in Sondrio on 30 April 2022.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO SPA

Sondrio, 11 April 2022

Company contacts:

Investor Relations Michele Minelli 0342-528.745 michele.minelli@popso.itRelazioni esterne Paolo Lorenzini 0342-528.212 paolo.lorenzini@popso.itImage Building Cristina Fossati

Anna Pirtali 02-890.11.300 popso@imagebuilding.it

The English translation is provided only for the benefit of the reader and in the case of discrepancies the Italian version shall prevail.

2

Disclaimer

Banca Popolare di Sondrio Scpa published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 17:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A
01:01pBANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S P A : Publication of the documentation related to the proxy so..
PU
01:01pBANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S P A : Pubblicazione della documentazione relativa alla solleci..
PU
04/08BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S P A : Publication of the 2021 Annual Financial Report and the ..
PU
04/08BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S P A : A Joint Project between Banca Popolare di Sondrio and Fo..
PU
04/06SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 30 APRIL 20 : publication of the list of candidates for the elect..
PU
04/06BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S P A : Avviso pubblicazione della “Lista n. 2” dei ..
PU
03/31SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 30 APRIL 20 : approval of the list of candidates by the Board of ..
PU
03/31ASSEMBLEA DEI SOCI DEL 30 APRILE 202 : approvazione della lista dei candidati da parte del..
PU
03/24BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S P A : Scope Ratings confirms the Bank's "BBB-" rating, improve..
PU
03/24BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S P A : Scope Ratings conferma alla Banca rating “BBB-&ldq..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 015 M 1 104 M 1 104 M
Net income 2021 249 M 271 M 271 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,99x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 1 719 M 1 869 M 1 869 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 392
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,82 €
Average target price 4,37 €
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Alberto Pedranzini Managing Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Francesco Venosta Chairman
Paolo Biglioli Independent Director
Attilio Piero Ferrari Independent Director
Adriano Propersi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A3.35%1 869
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.70%392 430
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.83%319 933
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.8.64%256 707
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.07%190 107
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.14%189 014