Banca Popolare di Sondrio S p A : Publication of the documentation related to the proxy solicitation promoted by Banca Popolare di Sondrio spa

Publication of the documentation related to the proxy solicitation promoted by Banca Popolare di Sondrio spa

Pursuant to current legislation, Banca Popolare di Sondrio spa (the "Bank") informs that the following are available to the public at its registered office, on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com)and on the company website at https://istituzionale.popso.it/it/investor-relations/assemblea-dei-soci.: the notice, the prospectus and the proxy form, pursuant to art. 136 of the Consob Regulation on Issuers, relating to the solicitation and collection of proxies promoted by the Bank, in view of the shareholders' meeting called in ordinary session in Sondrio on 30 April 2022.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO SPA

Sondrio, 11 April 2022

