Banca Popolare di Sondrio S p A : Scope Ratings upgrades issuer rating to "BBB" from "BBB-"
Sales 2022
1 040 M
1 116 M
1 116 M
Net income 2022
214 M
230 M
230 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
8,93x
Yield 2022
5,64%
Capitalization
1 893 M
2 031 M
2 031 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,51x
Nbr of Employees
3 421
Free-Float
93,1%
Technical analysis trends BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
4,21 €
Average target price
5,40 €
Spread / Average Target
28,3%
