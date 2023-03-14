Advanced search
    BPSO   IT0000784196

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A

(BPSO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:35:15 2023-03-14 pm EDT
4.208 EUR   -0.05%
01:36pBanca Popolare Di Sondrio S P A : Scope Ratings upgrades issuer rating to "BBB" from "BBB-"
PU
01:32pBanca Popolare di Sondrio, Scope upgrades rating to BBB from BBB-
AN
03:36aEuropeans given up; there is indecision on Fed hikes
AN
Banca Popolare di Sondrio S p A : Scope Ratings upgrades issuer rating to "BBB" from "BBB-"

03/14/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
Banca Popolare di Sondrio Scpa published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 17:35:08 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2022 1 040 M 1 116 M 1 116 M
Net income 2022 214 M 230 M 230 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,93x
Yield 2022 5,64%
Capitalization 1 893 M 2 031 M 2 031 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 421
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A
Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,21 €
Average target price 5,40 €
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Alberto Pedranzini Managing Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Francesco Venosta Chairman
Paolo Biglioli Independent Director
Attilio Piero Ferrari Independent Director
Adriano Propersi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A11.38%2 031
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.13%386 315
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.92%228 060
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.48%219 261
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 153
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.98%145 722