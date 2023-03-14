Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Scope upgrades rating to BBB from BBB

(Alliance News) - Banca Popolare di Sondrio Scpa announced Tuesday that the agency Scope Ratings, upon completion of its annual rating review process, has upgraded the issuer rating assigned to the bank to investment grade "BBB" from the previous investment grade "BBB-."

The outlook was revised to "stable" from "positive."

The rating upgrade, as reported by the agency, "reflects the substantial improvement in asset quality achieved in recent years in the presence of operating results that have remained solid, thanks to the growth in loans, the resilience of fee income and the containment of loan losses. The group was also able to benefit from the expansion of net interest income and a good level of cost efficiency."

Positive rating also for the "solid solvency profile and to the good funding position supported by a large and stable customer deposit base," the bank reports.

In addition, the bank adds, "the long-term sustainability rating reflects the group's progress in improving its corporate governance, including its transformation into a joint stock company and the reorganization of its management structure. The group's cooperative roots and its focus on the territories in which it operates are also appreciated, indicating strong social responsibility and an ability to respond to the interests of various stakeholders."

Banca Popolare di Sondrio's stock on Tuesday closed just below par at EUR4.21 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

