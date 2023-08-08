(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Banca Popolare di Sondrio Scpa reviewed and approved the consolidated half-year financial report as of June 30 with a record net profit of EUR207.1 million from EUR105.0 million in the same period last year.

Net interest income amounted to EUR427.0 million up from EUR320.0 million in the first half of 2022.

Net interest and other banking income is EUR686.0 million from EUR485.0 million in the first half of the previous year.

As for ratios, in the phased-in version, the CET1 ratio and Tier1 ratio stand at 15.8 percent, while the total capital ratio is 18.4 percent. In the fully loaded version, the ratios mark 15.7 percent and 18.3 percent, respectively.

These ratios, the bank explains, are shown taking into account the portion of the profit for the period that can be allocated to self-financing, the inclusion of which in own funds is subject to supervisory approval.

Gross impaired loans, as summarized by the gross NPL ratio, stood at 4.2 percent compared to 4.3 percent in December 2022.

Direct customer deposits amounted to EUR39.09 billion from EUR41.77 billion, thus down by 6.4 percent, and were affected in particular by the contraction of institutional deposits and the trend of customers diverting their liquidity to other forms of investment.

Indirect deposits, at EUR42.72 billion, increased from EUR39.06 billion at the end of 2022, also benefiting from the positive performance of financial markets in the first half of the year.

Assets under administration figure EUR35.93 billion compared to EUR32.67 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022 with a growth of 10 percent.

Assets under management amounted to EUR6.79 billion compared to EUR6.39 billion at the end of 2022 with a growth of 6.3 percent.

Insurance deposits amounted to EUR2.02 billion compared to EUR1.96 billion as of December 31, 2022 thus growing by 3.6 percent.

Loans to customers amounted to EUR33.30 billion, up slightly by 0.8% fromEUR33.02 billion at the end of 2022.

As for the foreseeable evolution of operations, despite geopolitical uncertainty over the conflict in Ukraine and the macroeconomic scenario that suggests in Italy "a slowdown for the second half of the year," the group, the company note says, "thanks to its solid capital position, diversified business model and prudent management choices, expects to still achieve positive results, in line with what was achieved in the first part of the year.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio is down 6.1 percent to EUR4.03 per share.

