Banca Popolare di Sondrio: webinar "India: what opportunities for Italian companies?"

As part of the activities organized by its International Service, Banca Popolare di Sondrio is continuing its training meetings dedicated to companies interested in improving their knowledge of foreign markets.

On November 28th, from 9:00 to 11:00, an online seminar dedicated to the Indian market and trade relations with Italy is scheduled. Thanks to the prestigious participation of on-site specialists, including the Embassy of Italy in New Delhi and ICE New Delhi and Mumbai, the aim is to provide Italian operators with useful indications to successfully explore the Indian market and start new business collaborations.

The seminar will be transmitted on the Webex platform and participation is free of charge, upon registration by November 24th via the appropriate form available on BPS's Business School platform at the following link: https://businessschool.popso.it.

For any further information, please contact any branch of the Bank or the International Service (tel. 0342.528783/553, email: businessclass@popso.it).