As part of the activities organised by its International Service, Banca Popolare di Sondrio continues its training meetings dedicated to Italian companies interested in improving their knowledge of foreign markets.

On May 8th, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., there will be an online seminar for all companies interested in improving their business strategies and defining internal processes suitable for a proper internationalisation path. This is a technical course realised in collaboration with AICE, which will also see the participation of Luca Gatto, Trainer & Senior Manager of SACE, and of a bank specialist dealing with credit policy and financial planning.

The seminar will be transmitted on the Webex platform and participation is free of charge, upon registration by May 3rd via the appropriate form available on BPS's Business School platform at the following link: https://businessschool.popso.it.

For any further information, please contact any branch of the Bank or the International Service (tel. 0342.528783/553, email: businessclass@popso.it).