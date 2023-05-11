Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPSO   IT0000784196

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A

(BPSO)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  10:18:01 2023-05-11 am EDT
4.160 EUR   +0.24%
10:04aBanca Popolare Di Sondrio : webinar “The wine market in the USA”
PU
05/10Futures in green; wait for U.S. inflation
AN
05/10Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Popolare di Sondrio: webinar “The wine market in the USA”

05/11/2023 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of the training activities organized by its International Service, Banca Popolare di Sondrio is continuing its meetings dedicated to companies interested in improving their knowledge to grow competitively in international markets.

On May 22 nd , from 16.00 to 17.00, an online seminar dedicated to the wine market in the United States will be held, with an in-depth analysis of consumption trends, FDA's export certification and particularities of each State.

The seminar will be transmitted on the Webex platform and participation is free of charge, upon registration by May 18 th via the appropriate form available on BPS's Business School platform at the following link: https://businessschool.popso.it. For any further information, please contact any branch of the Bank or the International Service (tel. 0342.528783/553, email: businessclass@popso.it).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Banca Popolare di Sondrio Scpa published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 14:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A
10:04aBanca Popolare Di Sondrio : webinar “The wine market in the USA”
PU
05/10Futures in green; wait for U.S. inflation
AN
05/10Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
05/09Mib falls over 27,300; purchases on Banco BPM
AN
05/09Banca Popolare di Sondrio doubles first quarter profit
AN
05/09Board Of Directors' Meeting Of 9 May : consolidated Interim Management Statements as at 31..
PU
04/20Stock markets bearish; Stellantis on bottom
AN
04/20Banca Popolare Di Sondrio S P A : The Banca Popolare di Sondrio awarded the 2023 MF Innova..
PU
04/18Squares bullish; banks act as locomotive
AN
04/18Green futures; new US contract for Webuild.
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 269 M 1 392 M 1 392 M
Net income 2023 351 M 385 M 385 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,06x
Yield 2023 9,40%
Capitalization 1 866 M 2 049 M 2 049 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 474
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,15 €
Average target price 5,43 €
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Alberto Pedranzini Managing Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Francesco Venosta Chairman
Paolo Biglioli Independent Director
Attilio Piero Ferrari Independent Director
Adriano Propersi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A9.79%2 049
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.72%398 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%245 176
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.51%217 717
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.45%176 518
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%165 961
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer