Banca Popolare di Sondrio: webinar “The wine market in the USA”

As part of the training activities organized by its International Service, Banca Popolare di Sondrio is continuing its meetings dedicated to companies interested in improving their knowledge to grow competitively in international markets.



On May 22 nd , from 16.00 to 17.00, an online seminar dedicated to the wine market in the United States will be held, with an in-depth analysis of consumption trends, FDA's export certification and particularities of each State.



The seminar will be transmitted on the Webex platform and participation is free of charge, upon registration by May 18 th via the appropriate form available on BPS's Business School platform at the following link: https://businessschool.popso.it. For any further information, please contact any branch of the Bank or the International Service (tel. 0342.528783/553, email: businessclass@popso.it).