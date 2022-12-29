Pop di Sondrio divests over EUR242 million in non-performing loans

(Alliance News) - As part of a broader program of interventions on impaired loans and in line with its derisking and asset quality improvement strategy, Banca Popolare di Sondrio Spa announced on Thursday that it has concluded - together with 14 other participating institutions - the multi-originator securitization transaction of non-performing loans called "Luzzatti Pop NPLs 2022," with a total gross book value of EUR545 million.

Specifically, the institution sold, with economic effect from January 1, 2022, a portfolio of non-performing loans with a gross value of EUR242.5 million to the securitization vehicle named Luzzatti Pop NPLs 2022 Srl, which, in turn, issued, with respect to Banca Popolare di Sondrio, three tranches of ABS notes totaling EUR65.71 million, or 279% of the gross value of the loans sold.

Of these, one senior tranche is EUR56 million, corresponding to 23% of the gross value of the assigned receivables, which has been assigned ratings of 'Baa1' and 'BBB+' by Moody's and Arc Ratings agencies, respectively. The tranche in question, retained by Banca Popolare di Sondrio, has structural features of eligibility for GACS, and should this state guarantee be reintroduced, participating banks will consider availing themselves of it.

Still, there is a mezzanine tranche amounting to EUR8.3 million, corresponding to 3.4 percent of the gross value of the assigned receivables, as well as a junior tranche amounting to EUR1.4 million, corresponding to 0.6 percent of the gross value of the assigned receivables.

"In order to achieve deconsolidation of the assigned receivables, in accordance with applicable industry regulations, 95 percent of the mezzanine and junior tranches, respectively, were successfully placed with institutional investors. The bank will, therefore, be able to achieve derecognition of the portfolio of transferred non-performing loans," explained Pop di Sondrio.

Following the accounting deconsolidation of the portfolio, the group's gross lNPL ratio, which was 5.2 percent as of September 30, 2022, is estimated to be in the 4.5 percent area after the transaction.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio's stock closed Thursday in the red by 0.5 percent at EUR3.85 per share.

