(Alliance News) - Banca Popolare di Sondrio Spa announced Thursday that it has early repaid the EUR200.0 million bond maturing in 2029.

The bank has repurchased EUR108.7 million of the bonds and the outstanding amount of the bond is EUR91.3 million. These bonds will be redeemed at par, along with any interest accrued on them until the early redemption date.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio's stock is down 0.1 percent at EUR7.04 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

