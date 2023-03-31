Shareholders' meeting of 29 April 2023: approval of the list of candidates by the Board of Directors for the election of five directors for the three-year period 2023/2025 and of the submission of the co-opted director for his appointment as director for the remainder of the three-year period 2021/2023 to replace a director who had left office early
