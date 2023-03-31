Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPSO   IT0000784196

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A

(BPSO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:05:44 2023-03-31 am EDT
3.923 EUR   -0.83%
06:51aShareholders' Meeting Of 29 April 2023 : approval of the list of candidates by the Board of Directors for the election of five directors for the three-year period 2023/2025 and of the submission of the co-opted director for his appointment as director for the remainder of the three-year period 2021/202..
PU
03/27Futures up sharply, eyes on banks
AN
03/24Mib black jersey of Europe; Iveco worst on Mib
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholders' meeting of 29 April 2023: approval of the list of candidates by the Board of Directors for the election of five directors for the three-year period 2023/2025 and of the submission of the co-opted director for his appointment as director for the remainder of the three-year period 2021/2023 to replace a director who had left office early

03/31/2023 | 06:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Attachment Size
Download pdf 234.44 KB

Attachments

Disclaimer

Banca Popolare di Sondrio Scpa published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 10:49:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 040 M 1 134 M 1 134 M
Net income 2022 214 M 233 M 233 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,40x
Yield 2022 6,00%
Capitalization 1 779 M 1 940 M 1 940 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 421
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,96 €
Average target price 5,40 €
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Alberto Pedranzini Managing Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Francesco Venosta Chairman
Paolo Biglioli Independent Director
Attilio Piero Ferrari Independent Director
Adriano Propersi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A4.66%1 940
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.70%378 957
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.55%226 380
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%224 562
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%163 597
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.04%141 188
