Shareholders' meeting of 30 April 2022: publication of the list of candidates for the election of five directors for the three-year period 2022/2024 submitted by some shareholders of the Bank – List n. 2

04/06/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Shareholders' meeting of 30 April 2022: publication of the list of candidates for the election of five directors for the three-year period 2022/2024 submitted by some shareholders of the Bank - List n. 2

In relation to item 5) on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting of Banca Popolare di Sondrio of April 30, 2022, on the subject: "Appointment of five directors for the three-year period 2022-2024", please note that is deposited for public access at the company's registered office, on the authorised eMarket STORAGE mechanism(www.emarketstorage.com)and on the company website at https://istituzionale.popso.it/it/investor-relations/assemblea-dei-soci the documentation required by applicable regulations (in particular: communications issued by authorised intermediaries attesting to the ownership of the number of shares, candidates' declarations and curricula) relating to the following list of candidates for the election of five directors for the three-year period 2022/2024:

- List n. 2, submitted by n. 13 shareholders for a total percentage shareholding in the share capital of Banca Popolare di Sondrio equal to 6.36389%.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO SPA

Sondrio, 6 April 2022

Company contacts:

Investor Relations

Relazioni esterne

Michele Minelli

Paolo Lorenzini

0342-528.745

0342-528.212

michele.minelli@popso.it

paolo.lorenzini@popso.it

Image Building

Cristina Fossati

Anna Pirtali

02-890.11.300

popso@imagebuilding.it

The English translation is provided only for the benefit of the reader and in the case of discrepancies the Italian version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Banca Popolare di Sondrio Scpa published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 16:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
