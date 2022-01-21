Joint-stock company - founded in 1871

Transformation of Banca Popolare di Sondrio into a joint-stock company: end of exercise of the right of withdrawal

In a press release issued on January 5, 2022, notice was given that the resolution with which the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of December 29, 2021 approved the transformation of the Bank from a "cooperative company limited by shares" into a "joint-stock company" had been registered with the Sondrio Companies Register. In the same press release, to which reference should be made, full information was provided on the procedures and terms for exercising the right of withdrawal pursuant to Article 2437 of the Italian Civil Code.

In this regard, it should be noted that on 20 January 2022 the fifteen-day period provided for by law for the exercise of the aforementioned right of withdrawal ended. At present, subject to verification of the correctness and completeness of the documentation received and in the process of being received, the withdrawing shareholders number 17 for a total of 12,676 shares, representing 0.0028% of the share capital.

As reported in the above mentioned press release, the Withdrawal Shares, pursuant to Article 2437-quater, paragraph 1, of the Civil Code will be first offered as an option to the holders of Banca Popolare di Sondrio shares who have not exercised their Right of Withdrawal, in proportion to the number of Banca Popolare di Sondrio shares they hold (the "Option Offer"). The Offering will be filed by the Bank with the Sondrio Companies' Register within the deadline set forth in Article 2437-quater, paragraph 2, of the Italian Civil Code and due notice will be given by

