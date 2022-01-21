Trasformazione della Banca Popolare di Sondrio in spa: termine di esercizio del diritto di recesso
Con comunicato stampa emesso in data 5 gennaio 2022, è stata data notizia dell'avvenuta iscrizione presso il Registro delle Imprese di Sondrio della delibera con cui l'Assemblea Straordinaria dei Soci del 29 dicembre 2021 ha approvato la trasformazione della Banca da "società cooperativa per azioni" in "società per azioni". Nel medesimo comunicato, cui si fa rinvio, è stata data completa informativa in merito alle modalità e termini per l'esercizio del diritto di recesso ai sensi dell'articolo 2437 del codice civile.
In merito, si rende noto che il 20 gennaio 2022 si è concluso il periodo di quindici giorni previsto dalla normativa per l'esercizio del predetto diritto di recesso. Allo stato, salve le verifiche circa la correttezza e la completezza della documentazione ricevuta e in corso di ricevimento, i recedenti assommano a n. 17 per complessive n. 12.676 azioni, che rappresentano lo 0,0028% del capitale sociale.
Come riportato nel comunicato citato in esordio, le Azioni Oggetto di Recesso, ai sensi dell'art. 2437-quater, comma 1, del codice civile saranno in primo luogo offerte in opzione ai possessori di azioni Banca Popolare di Sondrio che non abbiano esercitato il Diritto di Recesso, in proporzione al numero di azioni Banca Popolare di Sondrio da essi possedute (l'"Offerta in Opzione"). L'Offerta in Opzione sarà depositata dalla Banca presso il Registro delle Imprese di Sondrio entro il termine di cui all'art. 2437-quater, comma 2, del codice civile e ne sarà data notizia mediante comunicato stampa e avviso pubblicato sul quotidiano "Il Sole 24Ore". Il valore di liquidazione delle azioni per le quali è stato esercitato il diritto di recesso, valore reso noto nel già citato comunicato del 5 gennaio 2022, è pari a euro 3,7548 per ciascuna azione Banca Popolare di Sondrio e a tale prezzo esse saranno offerte in opzione ai soci.
Si ricorda che per l'esercizio del diritto di opzione sarà concesso un termine non inferiore a trenta giorni dalla data di deposito dell'Offerta in Opzione presso il
Registro delle Imprese di Sondrio. A coloro che eserciteranno il diritto di opzione, purché ne facciano contestuale richiesta, sarà riconosciuto ai sensi dell'art. 2437- quater, comma 3, del codice civile, un diritto di prelazione nell'acquisto delle azioni eventualmente rimaste inoptate all'esito dell'Offerta in Opzione. Qualora il numero delle azioni per le quali fosse richiesta la prelazione fosse superiore al quantitativo di azioni rimaste inoptate all'esito dell'Offerta in Opzione, si procederà al riparto tra tutti i richiedenti in proporzione al numero delle azioni possedute da ciascuno di essi.
Al termine del periodo per l'esercizio del diritto di opzione, la Banca provvederà a renderne noti i risultati e a comunicare, eventualmente, le ulteriori fasi del procedimento di liquidazione che dovessero rendersi necessarie.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
Sondrio, 21 gennaio 2022
Transformation of Banca Popolare di Sondrio into a joint-stock company: end of exercise of the right of withdrawal
In a press release issued on January 5, 2022, notice was given that the resolution with which the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of December 29, 2021 approved the transformation of the Bank from a "cooperative company limited by shares" into a "joint-stock company" had been registered with the Sondrio Companies Register. In the same press release, to which reference should be made, full information was provided on the procedures and terms for exercising the right of withdrawal pursuant to Article 2437 of the Italian Civil Code.
In this regard, it should be noted that on 20 January 2022 the fifteen-day period provided for by law for the exercise of the aforementioned right of withdrawal ended. At present, subject to verification of the correctness and completeness of the documentation received and in the process of being received, the withdrawing shareholders number 17 for a total of 12,676 shares, representing 0.0028% of the share capital.
As reported in the above mentioned press release, the Withdrawal Shares, pursuant to Article 2437-quater, paragraph 1, of the Civil Code will be first offered as an option to the holders of Banca Popolare di Sondrio shares who have not exercised their Right of Withdrawal, in proportion to the number of Banca Popolare di Sondrio shares they hold (the "Option Offer"). The Offering will be filed by the Bank with the Sondrio Companies' Register within the deadline set forth in Article 2437-quater, paragraph 2, of the Italian Civil Code and due notice will be given by
means of a press release and a notice published in the daily newspaper "Il Sole 24 Ore". The liquidation value of the shares for which the Right of Withdrawal has been exercised, a value disclosed in the aforementioned press release of January 5, 2022, is equal to euro 3.7548 for each Banca Popolare di Sondrio share and at this price they will be offered as an option to shareholders.
It should be noted that for the exercise of the option right, a term of not less than thirty days will be granted from the date of filing of the Offer at the Sondrio Companies' Register. Those who will exercise the option right, provided that they make a request at the same time, will be granted, pursuant to Article 2437-quater, paragraph 3, of the Italian Civil Code, a right of pre-emption in the purchase of shares which may remain unexercised at the end of the Offer. If the number of shares for which the pre-emption right is requested exceeds the number of shares remaining unexercised as a result of the Offering, the right of pre-emption shall be allocated among all applicants in proportion to the number of shares held by each of them.
At the end of the period for the exercise of the option right, the Bank shall disclose the results and, if necessary, the further steps of the liquidation procedure that may be necessary.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
Sondrio, 21 January 2022
