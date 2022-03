Trasformazione di Banca Popolare di Sondrio in spa: chiusa positivamente l'offerta in opzione e prelazione delle azioni oggetto di recesso; collocate tutte le 12.676 azioni offerte

______________________________________________________________________________________________

PRESS RELEASE

Transformation of Banca Popolare di Sondrio into joint-stock company: successful conclusion of the option and pre-emption offer for the shares subject to withdrawal; placement of all 12,676 shares offered

With reference to what was announced on February 4, 2022 regarding the results of the exercise of the right of withdrawal following the approval of the resolution to transform Banca Popolare di Sondrio (the "Bank") into a joint-stock company and the option and pre-emption offer of the shares subject to withdrawal, the Bank informs that at the end of the option and pre-emption offer period of no. 12,676 Banca Popolare di Sondrio shares (the "Withdrawal Shares"), which ended on March 7, 2022, all no. 12,676 shares offered to shareholders were placed at a unit price of € 3.7548, a price determined in accordance with Article 2437-ter, paragraph 3, of the Civil Code (the "Liquidation Value").

The settlement of the shares placed, as well as the payment of the countervalue of the shares acquired following the exercise of option and pre-emption rights, will take place through Monte Titoli and the respective intermediaries on 18 March 2022.

Finally, by 18 March 2022, again through Monte Titoli and the intermediaries, the Bank will proceed with the payment, to the shareholders who have exercised their right of withdrawal, of all the Withdrawal Shares at a price equal to the liquidation value determined, pursuant to Article 2437-ter, paragraph 3, of the Italian Civil Code, as € 3.7548 each.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Sondrio, 14 March 2022

3

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Banca Popolare di Sondrio