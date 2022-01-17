BANCA SISTEMA: 2022 CORPORATE CALENDAR

Pursuant to art. 2.6.2., paragraph 1, letter b) of the actual Regulations of the Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., Banca Sistema announces its annual corporate events calendar for the year 2022.
10 February 2022
Board of directors for the approval of FY 2021 results
Conference call: FY 2021 results
11 March 2022
Board of directors for the approval of the draft financial statements as at 31
December 2021
28 April 2022
Annual Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of the financial statements as
at 31 December 2021
11 May 2022
Board of directors for the approval of Operating Report as at 31 March 2022
Conference call: First Quarter 2022 results
29 July 2022
Board of directors for the approval of Half-yearly Report as at 30 June 2022
Conference call: First Half 2022 results
Board of directors for the approval of Operating Report as at 30 September
11 November 2022 2022
Conference call: Nine Months 2022 results
Banca Sistema, as a company listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, pursuant to Article 2.2.3, paragraph 3, of the Borsa Italiana Regulation
intends to publish the interim financial reports as at 31 March and 30 September, within 45 days from the end of the first and third quarter of the financial year;
will not publish the 2021 fourth-quarter Interim Report, as the Annual Report, pursuant to Article 154- ter paragraph 1 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, will be published within 90 days from 2021 year end.
The above financial reports will be made available pursuant to the current regulatory provisions and published on the Company's website (www.bancasistema.itSection Investors / Results and Presentation), as well as at the authorized storage mechanism (www.1info.it).
The corporate events calendar for the year 2022 is available on the Company website www.bancasistema.it, Section Investors / Events calendar.
Any amendments to the above calendar will be promptly announced.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Carlo Di Pierro
Tel. +39 02 80280358
E-mail carlo.dipierro@bancasistema.it
Media Relations
Patrizia Sferrazza
Tel. +39 02 80280354
E-mail patrizia.sferrazza@bancasistema.it
Banca Sistema Group
Banca Sistema, founded in 2011 and listed in 2015 on Borsa Italiana's Star segment, is a financial institution specialized in purchasing trade receivables owed by the Italian Public Administrations and tax receivables, and engages in consumer credit through salary- and pension-backed loans, by purchasing loan pools and through the direct origination of the QuintoPuoi product, and through pawn loans, via the subsidiary ProntoPegno S.p.A. The bank offers also deposit products to a base of about 35 thousand customers, with an offering that includes current accounts, deposit accounts and securities accounts, in addition to other services as credit management and recovery, bank guarantees and security bonds, PA receivables certification and e-billing. With head offices in Milan and Rome, Gruppo Banca Sistema is also present in Bologna, Pisa, Naples, Palermo, Asti, Brescia, Civitavecchia, Florence, Mestre, Parma, Rimini and Turin, has 278 employees and relies on a multichannel structure.
