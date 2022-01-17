PRESS RELEASE

BANCA SISTEMA: 2022 CORPORATE CALENDAR

Milano, 17 January 2022

Pursuant to art. 2.6.2., paragraph 1, letter b) of the actual Regulations of the Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., Banca Sistema announces its annual corporate events calendar for the year 2022.

10 February 2022 Board of directors for the approval of FY 2021 results Conference call: FY 2021 results 11 March 2022 Board of directors for the approval of the draft financial statements as at 31 December 2021 28 April 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2021 11 May 2022 Board of directors for the approval of Operating Report as at 31 March 2022 Conference call: First Quarter 2022 results 29 July 2022 Board of directors for the approval of Half-yearly Report as at 30 June 2022 Conference call: First Half 2022 results Board of directors for the approval of Operating Report as at 30 September 11 November 2022 2022 Conference call: Nine Months 2022 results

Banca Sistema, as a company listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, pursuant to Article 2.2.3, paragraph 3, of the Borsa Italiana Regulation

intends to publish the interim financial reports as at 31 March and 30 September, within 45 days from the end of the first and third quarter of the financial year;

will not publish the 2021 fourth-quarter Interim Report, as the Annual Report, pursuant to Article 154- ter paragraph 1 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, will be published within 90 days from 2021 year end.

The above financial reports will be made available pursuant to the current regulatory provisions and published on the Company's website (www.bancasistema.itSection Investors / Results and Presentation), as well as at the authorized storage mechanism (www.1info.it).

The corporate events calendar for the year 2022 is available on the Company website www.bancasistema.it, Section Investors / Events calendar.

Any amendments to the above calendar will be promptly announced.

