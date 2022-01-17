Log in
BANCA SISTEMA S.P.A.

BANCA SISTEMA: 2022 CORPORATE CALENDAR

01/17/2022 | 12:35pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

BANCA SISTEMA: 2022 CORPORATE CALENDAR

Milano, 17 January 2022

Pursuant to art. 2.6.2., paragraph 1, letter b) of the actual Regulations of the Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., Banca Sistema announces its annual corporate events calendar for the year 2022.

10 February 2022

Board of directors for the approval of FY 2021 results

Conference call: FY 2021 results

11 March 2022

Board of directors for the approval of the draft financial statements as at 31

December 2021

28 April 2022

Annual Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of the financial statements as

at 31 December 2021

11 May 2022

Board of directors for the approval of Operating Report as at 31 March 2022

Conference call: First Quarter 2022 results

29 July 2022

Board of directors for the approval of Half-yearly Report as at 30 June 2022

Conference call: First Half 2022 results

Board of directors for the approval of Operating Report as at 30 September

11 November 2022 2022

Conference call: Nine Months 2022 results

Banca Sistema, as a company listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, pursuant to Article 2.2.3, paragraph 3, of the Borsa Italiana Regulation

  • intends to publish the interim financial reports as at 31 March and 30 September, within 45 days from the end of the first and third quarter of the financial year;
  • will not publish the 2021 fourth-quarter Interim Report, as the Annual Report, pursuant to Article 154- ter paragraph 1 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, will be published within 90 days from 2021 year end.

The above financial reports will be made available pursuant to the current regulatory provisions and published on the Company's website (www.bancasistema.itSection Investors / Results and Presentation), as well as at the authorized storage mechanism (www.1info.it).

The corporate events calendar for the year 2022 is available on the Company website www.bancasistema.it, Section Investors / Events calendar.

Any amendments to the above calendar will be promptly announced.

WWW.BANCASISTEMA.IT

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Carlo Di Pierro

Tel. +39 02 80280358

E-mail carlo.dipierro@bancasistema.it

Media Relations

Patrizia Sferrazza

Tel. +39 02 80280354

E-mail patrizia.sferrazza@bancasistema.it

Banca Sistema Group

Banca Sistema, founded in 2011 and listed in 2015 on Borsa Italiana's Star segment, is a financial institution specialized in purchasing trade receivables owed by the Italian Public Administrations and tax receivables, and engages in consumer credit through salary- and pension-backed loans, by purchasing loan pools and through the direct origination of the QuintoPuoi product, and through pawn loans, via the subsidiary ProntoPegno S.p.A. The bank offers also deposit products to a base of about 35 thousand customers, with an offering that includes current accounts, deposit accounts and securities accounts, in addition to other services as credit management and recovery, bank guarantees and security bonds, PA receivables certification and e-billing. With head offices in Milan and Rome, Gruppo Banca Sistema is also present in Bologna, Pisa, Naples, Palermo, Asti, Brescia, Civitavecchia, Florence, Mestre, Parma, Rimini and Turin, has 278 employees and relies on a multichannel structure.

WWW.BANCASISTEMA.IT

Disclaimer

Banca Sistema S.p.A. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 17:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
