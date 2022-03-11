BANCA SISTEMA:  -APPROVED 2021 DRAFT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS  -PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF  0.072 PER SHARE

Following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, States and Central banks are expected to keep on supporting growth also in the next future. The Group has no direct exposure towards entities and individuals struck by the restrictive measures imposed by the European Union in response to the Ukraine crisis. The evolution of the conflict and of the above restrictive measures will be constantly and closely monitored by the Group.

Statement of the financial reporting officer

The manager in charge of preparing the corporate financial reports, Alexander Muz, in compliance with paragraph two of art. 154 bis of the Consolidated act on financial intermediation, hereby states that the accounting information illustrated in this press release is consistent with documental evidence, accounting books and book-keeping entries.

Banca Sistema Group

Banca Sistema, founded in 2011 and listed in 2015 on Borsa Italiana's Star segment, is a financial institution specialized in purchasing trade receivables owed by the Italian Public Administrations and tax receivables, and is active in consumer credit salary- and pension-backed loans, by purchasing loan pools and through the direct origination of the QuintoPuoi product, and through pawn loans, via the subsidiary ProntoPegno S.p.A. The Group which has a customer base of 100,000, also offers deposit products, with an offering that includes current accounts, deposit accounts and securities accounts, in addition to other services as credit management and recovery, bank guarantees and security bonds, PA receivables certification and e-billing. With head offices in Milan and Rome, Gruppo Banca Sistema is also present in Bologna, Pisa, Naples, Palermo, Asti, Brescia, Civitavecchia, Florence, Mestre, Parma, Rimini and Turin, has 278 employees and relies on a multichannel structure.