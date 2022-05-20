PRESS RELEASE

BANCA SISTEMA: CO-OPTATION OF A DIRECTOR SUBJECT TO SUSPENSIVE CONDITION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE SUPERVISORY PROVISIONS OF 5 MAY 2021. AMENDMENTS TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

Milan, 20 May 2022

Banca Sistema announces that the Board of Directors, on today's date, following the resignation tendered by Director Mr. Marco Giovannini effective as of 26 April, has approved, pursuant to the "Supervisory provisions on the assessment procedure of the eligibility of bank officers, financial intermediaries, electronic money institutions, payment institutions and depositor guarantee systems", issued by the Bank of Italy on 5 May 2021, the eligibility of Mr. Pier Angelo Taverna to hold the position of Director of Banca Sistema in replacement of the outgoing Director, thereby resolving, pursuant to Article 2386 of the Italian Civil Code and Article 10.4 of the Articles of Association, his co-optation to the office of Director.

Mr. Pier Angelo Taverna, born in Alessandria on 1 March 1949, holds the position of independent and non-executive Director at the subsidiary ProntoPegno and in the past he held the role of Chairperson of Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Alessandria.

More specifically, the Board of Directors, in the presence of the Board of Statutory Auditors, on the basis of specific statements submitted by the party concerned and the analyses carried out by the Appointments Committee, has verified that Mr. Pier Angelo Taverna:

fulfils the requirements of integrity and professionalism;

fulfils the criteria of fairness, professional competence and independent judgment;

complies with the limits on concurrent positions and the provisions on availability of time;

complies with the interlocking restrictions laid down pursuant to Article 36 of Law-Decree No. 201 of 6 December 2011.

The Board of Directors has also verified the fulfilment of the independence requirement pursuant to Article 13 of the MEF Decree No. 169/2020, of the combined provisions of Articles 147-ter, paragraph 4, and 148, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 and Article 2, recommendation No. 7, of the