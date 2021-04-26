PRESS REALISE

BANCA SISTEMA: ERRATA CORRIGE - NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS

Milan, 26 April 2021

With reference to the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting, called for 30 April 2021, we inform that the following documents are available at the Company's head office, on Banca Sistema's website www.bancasistema.it(Section Investors/ Governance/ Remuneration) and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism www.1info.it: "Report on the remuneration policy and remuneration paid" including, among other minor typo, the correct version of the chart requested by Art. 450 CRR, letter h).

