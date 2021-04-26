Log in
    BST   IT0003173629

BANCA SISTEMA S.P.A.

(BST)
BANCA SISTEMA: ERRATA CORRIGE - NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS

04/26/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
PRESS REALISE

BANCA SISTEMA: ERRATA CORRIGE - NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS

Milan, 26 April 2021

With reference to the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting, called for 30 April 2021, we inform that the following documents are available at the Company's head office, on Banca Sistema's website www.bancasistema.it(Section Investors/ Governance/ Remuneration) and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism www.1info.it: "Report on the remuneration policy and remuneration paid" including, among other minor typo, the correct version of the chart requested by Art. 450 CRR, letter h).

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Carlo Di Pierro

Tel. +39 02 80280358

E-mail carlo.dipierro@bancasistema.it

Media Relations

Patrizia Sferrazza

Tel. +39 02 80280354

E-mail patrizia.sferrazza@bancasistema.it

Gruppo Banca Sistema

Banca Sistema, founded in 2011 and listed in 2015 on Borsa Italiana's Star segment, is a financial institution specialized in purchasing trade receivables owed by the Italian Public Administrations and tax receivables, and engages in consumer credit through salary- and pension-backed loans, by purchasing loan pools and through the direct origination of the QuintoPuoi product, and through gold/jewelry-backed loans, via the subsidiary ProntoPegno S.p.A. The bank offers also deposit products to a base of about 35 thousand customers, with an offering that includes current accounts, deposit accounts and securities accounts, in addition to other services as credit management and recovery, bank guarantees and security bonds, PA receivables certification and e-billing. With head offices in Milan and Rome, Banca Sistema is also present in Bologna, Pisa, Naples, Palermo, Rimini Torino, Florence, Mestre, Parma and Civitavecchia, has 269 employees and relies on a multichannel structure.

WWW.BANCASISTEMA.IT

Disclaimer

Banca Sistema S.p.A. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 17:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
