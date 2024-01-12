(Alliance News) - Banca Sistema Spa announced Friday that it has consolidated its Factoring business and filed 2023 with volumes up 26 percent year-on-year, with the amount of receivables purchased exceeding EUR5.5 billion.

The bank thus confirms its leadership position in Factoring supporting companies supplying the Public Administration; in 2023, the client portfolio continued to grow reaching over 160 new clients, with a progressive and positive diversification both in the type of business and in the size of companies and deals concluded.

Consistent with its line of development and the goal of further ra?oring its positioning, the bank also continued to expand its o?ertial services with the recent establishment of a team specializing in servicing and paying agent activities for securitization vehicles and mini-bond issues.

"Banca Sistema's new specialized team participated in the role of paying agent and service center, in the issuance of the mini-bond ?no to EUR2 million of Prodea Group, a media company in the events and intratraction sector specializing in the most innovative 3D and virtual set technologies," the bank said.

Andrea Trupia, director of Banca Sistema's Factoring division, said, "FY2023 has been confirmed as a very important and positive year for Factoring, and the volumes achieved allow us to face the market with an even more solid and structured base for the future, providing our clients with skills and specializations that are ever closer and adherent to their needs. The diversification of activities allows us to further expand services to support businesses, and this is a decisive point considering the centrality of SMEs for the entire economic system of our country."

Banca Sistema's stock is down 0.2 percent at EUR1.20 per share.

