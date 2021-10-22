Log in
Banca Sistema S p A : Date of 2019-2020 dividends payment set

10/22/2021 | 08:34am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

BANCA SISTEMA: DATE OF 2019/2020 DIVIDENDS PAYMENT SET

Milan, 22 October 2021

Today, the Board of Directors of Banca Sistema, following the decision of the last Shareholders Meeting hold on 30 April 2021, has approved to pay the "2019/2020 total dividends" amounting euro 13,912,842, corresponding to euro 0.173 for each ordinary share, on 10 November 2021, ex dividend on 8 November 2021 (coupon n. 8).

Pursuant to Article 83-terdecies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998, those who are shareholders based on the evidence of the accounts at the end of the accounting day of 9 November 2021 (record date) will be entitled to receive the dividend.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Carlo Di Pierro

Tel. +39 02 80280358

E-mail carlo.dipierro@bancasistema.it

Media Relations

Patrizia Sferrazza

Tel. +39 02 80280354

E-mail patrizia.sferrazza@bancasistema.it

Banca Sistema Group

Banca Sistema, founded in 2011 and listed in 2015 on Borsa Italiana's Star segment, is a financial institution specialized in purchasing trade receivables owed by the Italian Public Administrations and tax receivables, and engages in consumer credit through salary- and pension-backed loans, by purchasing loan pools and through the direct origination of the QuintoPuoi product, and through pawn loans, via the subsidiary ProntoPegno S.p.A. The bank offers also deposit products to a base of about 35 thousand customers, with an offering that includes current accounts, deposit accounts and securities accounts, in addition to other services as credit management and recovery, bank guarantees and security bonds, PA receivables certification and e-billing. With head offices in Milan and Rome, Gruppo Banca Sistema is also present in Bologna, Pisa, Naples, Palermo, Asti, Brescia, Civitavecchia, Florence, Mestre, Parma, Rimini, and Turin, has 275 employees and relies on a multichannel structure.

WWW.BANCASISTEMA.IT

Disclaimer

Banca Sistema S.p.A. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 12:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
