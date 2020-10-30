Log in
Banca Sistema S p A : RESULTS AS AT 30 OF SEPTEMBER 2020

10/30/2020 | 09:35am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

BANCA SISTEMA: APPROVED RESULTS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER

  • Business performance
    • Factoring: volumes came to 2,183 million, up by +4% y/y buoyed by a very positive third quarter (+10% Q3 2020 vs 2019)
    • CQS/CQP: loans totaled 931 million, +21% y/y
    • Gold/jewelry-backedloans: loans totaled 75 million, following the completion in July of the acquisition of Intesa Sanpaolo's pledged asset lending business line
  • Net interest income of 52.8 million, -10% y/y mainly driven by lower accrued and collected factoring late-payment interest
  • Total income of 72.1 million, -1% y/y
  • Total operating costs on the rise y/y due to:
    • the acquisition / integration of the gold/jewelry-backed lending business line, which generated non-recurring costs of 1.6 million (registration tax and

integration costs)

1/10

    • a higher contribution to the Resolution Fund of 0.9 million, +75% y/y
  • Loan loss provisions on the increase, +13% y/y in line with expectations
  • Net income of 19.5 million
  • LCR and NSFR above the regulatory limit
  • Unlike the first and second quarter, the weight of the Retail component, accounting for 54% of total funding, has increased over the Wholesale component
  • CET1 ratio at 12.0% and Total Capital ratio at 15.4%, up compared to the proforma ratios of H1

Milan, 30 October 2020

The Board of Directors of Banca Sistema has approved today the consolidated results as at 30 September 2020, reporting a net income of 19.5 million, down by 9% y/y, mainly driven by lower factoring late- payment interest, by the increase in non-recurring costs incurred for the integration of the gold/jewelry- backed lending business line (0.6 million), and the higher contribution to the Resolution Fund of +0.9 million gross (+75% y/y).

Business performance

In spite of the fact that Italy's economy has been strongly affected by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, in Q3 2020 the factoring business line, with turnover volumes at 2,183 million, reported a growth rate of 4% y/y, +10% compared to the same period of 2019. Volumes in Q3 were characterized by a pick-up in purchases of receivables from clients operating in sectors that in recent months have reported an improving business performance and from the football industry, where purchases have actually reversed the drop reported in Q2, while the tax receivables segment failed to report a similar turnaround. Net of football and tax receivables, the y/y factoring volume growth in the first nine months of 2020 came in at 6%.

At 30 September 2020, factoring loans (management data) stood at 1,749 million (of which 25% under legal action, 11% when considering only the portion relevant to the late-payment interest accrual model), down by 4% compared to 1,822 million at 30 September 2019, and down by 4% also compared to 30 June 2020. Non-recourse factoring accounted for 84% of loans, and it includes tax receivables (accounting for 21% of loans).

As to the CQS/CQP business line, the Group purchased/funded 230 million of loans (186 million in the first nine months of 2019) and the loan stock at 30 September 2020 came to 931 million, up by 21% y/y and by 4% over 30 June 2020.

At 30 September 2020, gold/jewelry-backedloans added up to 75 million, reporting a steep rise from the 13.3 million at 30 June 2020, driven by the integration of the business line acquired from Intesa Sanpaolo

(the completion of the business line acquisition came into effect on 13 July 2020).

2/10

Operating results as at 30 September 2020

Net interest income, at 52.8 million, declined by 10% y/y, due to the quarterly drop compared to the

same period of 2019, driven by the lower interest income generated by the factoring business, which

could not be fully offset by its lower interest expense, by the higher interest income contribution made

by the acquired business line (amounting to 1.1 million), and by the higher interest income from

proprietary trading.

In the first nine months of 2020, the decline in interest income (71.6 million vs 80.3 million as at

30.09.2020 and 30.09.2019, respectively) was mainly driven by the factoring business, and could only be

partly offset by the 14% reduction y/y in interest expense. The factoring slackening was brought about by

a lower contribution y/y from across-the-boardlate-payment interest (including the usual update of

recovery estimates), as well as by the lower revenues generated by the portfolio of loans that are not

under legal action (although when compared to the previous year this component should be analyzed in

conjunction with the change in the P&L line-item 100.a - disposal of loan portfolios).

The total cost of funding, which came in at 0.6%, reported a decline y/y (0.8% in the first nine months of

2019), while it remained stable compared to H1 this year.

Interest income item includes also part of the revenues generated by the Italian government bond

portfolio and the revenues from refinancing operations with the ECB at positive rates for a total

contribution of 3.1 million (2.1 million at 30 September 2019).

The overall P&L contribution from late-payment interest under legal action at 30 September 2020 has

declined y/y, totaling 16.1 million (24.3 million at 30 September 2019), of which 1 million generated by

the update of recovery estimates (4.8 million at 30 September 2019). The diminished effect from the update of the recovery estimates is due to the fact that in recent years the time series have consolidated on values closer to the average collection percentages and have stabilized in terms of number of positions, therefore the expected recovery percentage calculated by the statistical model is now stable and is no longer subject to significant changes. The lower y/y contribution from late-payment interest (excluding the impact from the estimate update), in line with the first half of 2020 as compared to the same period of 2019, was due to lower accruals, resulting from late-payment interest collection/disposal dynamics and new legal actions, while the P&L impact from collection/disposal is slightly lower on a y/y comparison.

Late-payment interest out of legal actions accrued at 30 September 2020 and relevant to the accrual model came in at 101 million (153 million when including municipalities in difficulty, against which no late- payment interest is accrued), while receivables already on the books totaled 50.2 million. The amount that was not recognized through profit and loss will be recognized, on an accrual or cash basis, in the next financial years, based on collection expectations that exceed 80%.

Net fees and commissions, amounting to 11.9 million (of which 0.6 million of commission income originated by the acquired business line) reported a decline y/y. The income flow from the three businesses should be analyzed in combination with the interest component, whereby their contribution in terms of total revenues, i.e., the sum of interest income and commission income, has been slightly decreasing in absolute terms year on year (see par. on interest income) and has declined when considered as a percentage over the average of receivables, in particular as regards the CQ segment (in line with what had already been accounted for in H12020). Since Q2 2019, both commission income and commission expense include the contribution from the new CQ direct origination business, following Atlantide's acquisition.

3/10

At 30 September 2020, proprietary trading income (generated by the sale of Italian government bonds from both the HTCS and the HTC components) added up to 5.0 million, up y/y (+3.1 million y/y). Similarly to Q4 2019 and the first two quarters of 2020, also in Q3 2020 factoring receivables portfolios were sold; the total net income generated in the nine months came in at 2.1 million (P&L line-item 100.a), of which 0.5 million in Q3 2020.

Total income stood at 72.1 million, down by 1% y/y, where anyhow Q3 2020 surpassed Q2 by 10%.

At 30 September 2020, loan loss provisions added up to 7.2 million, up y/y, in particular in Q2 and Q3 2020 also on the Performing component of the loan portfolio due to the update of the impairment models as a result of the worsening of the macroeconomic environment caused by the current pandemic emergency. The cost of credit tied to customer loans came in at 36 bps, reporting a slight decline compared to the first half of the year (37bps), while it remained stable compared to full-year 2019 (36 bps).

The Group's headcount (FTE) came to 273, higher compared to the 210 resources in the same period of 2019 also due to the entry of 58 new resources from Intesa Sanpaolo's gold/jewelry-backed lending business line. Personnel expenses rose y/y, consistent with the headcount increase, resulting also from the acquisition of the pledged asset lending business line, whose contribution in Q3 2020 added up to roughly 1 million.

Other administrative expenses increased y/y, mainly driven by the higher contribution to the Resolution Fund of about +0.9 million (already reported in H1 2020), the non-recurring 0.3 million from the integration of the pledged asset lending business line already accounted for in Q2 2020, and 1.3 million

from its consolidation (of which 1 million for the one-time registration tax on the acquisition goodwill, and 0.3 million from non-recurring integration charges) in Q3 2020.

The y/y increase in total operating expenses has been driven also by the consolidation of Atlantide in Q2 2019, whose estimated cost, inclusive of the various cost items, totaled 1.8 million in the first nine months of 2020. In Q3 2020 the consolidation of the acquired business line made a total cost contribution of 2.7 million.

Income before tax at 30 September 2020 reported a y/y decline, totaling 27.5 million.

Net income in the first nine months of 2019 totaled 21.4 million, and saw a 0.6 million contribution also from the proceeds of the sale of a 10% stake in Axactor Italy S.p.A. Net income at 30.09.2020 added up to 19.5 million, down by 9% y/y, also as a result of higher non-recurring costs, and it includes the gain from the disposal of a 25% stake in the subsidiary ProntoPegno SpA (amounting to 1.1 million, recognized in Q2 2020).

Key balance sheet items at 30 September 2020

The securities portfolio, made up of Italian government bonds, amounted to 991 million (of which 447 million classified under the line-item Financial assets measured at amortized cost, slightly up compared to year-end 2019, and stable compared to 30.06.2020), with an average time to maturity of 16.3 months. The "Held to Collect and Sell" component (HTCS), which at December 2019 stood at 550 million and at 30 June 2020 at 749 million, came to 544 million at 30 September 2020, with a residual time to maturity of around 17.9 months.

Financial assets measured at amortized cost (3,241 million), mainly represented by factoring receivables

(1,589 million), which went down by 7% over 31 December 2019 (1,715 million) and by 3% over 30 June 4/10 2020 (1,638 million), include also salary- and pension-backed loans (CQS and CQP), part of the securities portfolio, and 75 million of gold/jewelry-backed loans (up compared to the 13 million at 30 June 2020, following the acquisition of the business line). More specifically, CQS/CQP loans added up to 931 million

(817 million at 31 December 2019), up by 14% compared to the end of 2019.

The number of past dues, mainly tied to the PA factoring portfolio, is typical of this sector, and does not imply any criticality in terms of credit quality or recoverability.

The gross non-performingloan stock of 255.6 million went down compared to 30 June 2020 (273.3 million) driven by the decline in past dues. The quarterly decline in past dues is tied to the factoring exposure to PAs.

The net bad loans to total customer loans ratio has declined compared to December 2019 to 1.1%.

The quarterly increase in Intangible assets was due to the recognition of the goodwill of the gold/jewelry- backed lending business line acquired from the subsidiary ProntoPegno (29.8 million).

Retail deposits accounted for approx. 54% of total funding (61% at 31 December 2019 and 50% at 30 June 2020), and are represented by checking accounts and term deposits. The Retail component of funding reported a decline in absolute terms compared to the end of 2019, while it rose slightly compared to 30 June 2020 in line with expectations.

Under the line-item Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost, Due to banks reported a sharp increase compared to 31 December 2019. The increase in the "due to bank" component was driven by the greater use of the "due to central banks" (ECB) funding, which went from 358 million at 31 December

2019 to 690 million at 30 September 2020 (stable compared to 30.06.2020), and it includes 491 million of TLTRO III, unchanged compared to 30 June 2020 (108 million at 31.12.2019). The increase over 30 June 2020 was driven by the increase in "due to banks (other than central banks)", closely tied to the acquisition of the gold/jewelry-backed lending business line.

Under Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost, Due to customers went down compared to year- end 2019 and to the end of June 2020; more specifically in this quarter the decline in repos more than offset the increase in deposit accounts.

The "2019 dividend", approved by Shareholders in the General Meeting of 23 April 2020, has been included under the liabilities line item Other liabilities.

Total own funds (Total Capital) at 30 September 2020 amounted to 204.3 million, down compared to 30 June 2020 (219.5 million), as a result of the completion of the acquisition of the gold/jewelry-backed lending business line, which more than offset the positive contribution made by the operating result in Q3.

At 30 September 2020, capital ratios1, which have increased compared to the proforma ratios for the pledged lending business line acquisition communicated on 31 July 2020, stood at:

  • CET1 ratio 12.0%;
  • TIER 1 ratio 12.6%;
  • Total Capital ratio 15.4%.

***

5/10

Statement of the financial reporting officer

The financial reporting officer of Banca Sistema, Alexander Muz, in compliance with paragraph two of art. 154 bis of the "Consolidated act for financial intermediation", hereby states that the accounting information illustrated in this press release is consistent with documental evidence, accounting books and book-keeping entries.

***

Operational outlook and main risks and uncertainties

During the third quarter, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group's profitability reported a slight decline, especially in the factoring segment, due to the lower contribution of the late-payment interest component, that might continue also in the fourth quarter of the year.

The situation is constantly monitored, and any future impact not yet emerged to date will be reflected, if necessary, in the estimated financial assets recovery values.

1 In compliance with EBA's Guidelines on common SREP (Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process), the Bank of Italy required the compliance with the following minimum capital requirements in 2020:

  • Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) of 7.75%;
  • Tier 1 ratio of 9.55%;
  • Total Capital ratio of 11.90%.

***

All financial amounts reported in the press release are expressed in euros.

6/10

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Carlo Di Pierro

Tel. +39 02 80280358

E-mail carlo.dipierro@bancasistema.it

Media Relations

Patrizia Sferrazza

Tel. +39 02 80280354

E-mail patrizia.sferrazza@bancasistema.it

Gruppo Banca Sistema

Banca Sistema, founded in 2011 and listed in 2015 on Borsa Italiana's Star segment, is a financial institution specialized in purchasing trade receivables owed by the Italian Public Administrations and tax receivables, and engages in consumer credit through salary- and pension-backed loans, by purchasing loan pools and through the direct origination of the QuintoPuoi product, and through gold/jewelry-backed loans, via the subsidiary ProntoPegno S.p.A. The bank offers also deposit products to a base of about 35 thousand customers, with an offering that includes current accounts, deposit accounts and securities accounts, in addition to other services as credit management and recovery, bank guarantees and security bonds, PA receivables certification and e-billing. With head offices in Milan and Rome, Banca Sistema is also present in Bologna, Pisa, Naples, Palermo, Rimini Torino, Florence, Mestre, Parma and Civitavecchia, has 273 employees and relies on a multichannel structure.

Attachments

  • Consolidated statement of financial position
  • Consolidated income statement
  • Credit Quality

7/10

BANCA SISTEMA GROUP: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Figures in thousands of Euro

30.09.2020

30.06.2020

31.03.2020

31.12.2019

Difference %

A

B

A - B

ASSETS

10.

Cash and cash equivalents

6,706

717

644

652

ns

20.

Financial assets held to sell (HTS)

-

-

-

-

ns

30.

Financial assets held to collect and sell (HTCS)

549,056

754,084

749,312

556,383

-1%

40.

Financial assets held to collect (HTC)

3,241,105

3,119,600

2,954,184

3,112,387

4%

a) Loans and advances to banks

110,001

65,711

72,813

81,510

35%

b) Loans and advances to customers

3,131,104

3,053,889

2,881,371

3,030,877

3%

of which: Factoring

1,588,765

1,637,906

1,628,664

1,714,661

-7%

of which: Salary-/pension-backed loans (CQS/CQP)

931,004

891,347

866,307

817,229

14%

of which: Collateralised loans

74,966

13,340

13,043

11,757

ns

of which: Securities

447,703

447,346

315,072

435,177

3%

70.

Equity investments

-

-

-

-

ns

90.

Property, plant and equipment

31,614

29,142

29,290

29,002

9%

100.

Intangible assets

33,982

3,921

3,921

3,921

ns

of which: goodwill

33,720

3,920

3,920

3,920

ns

110.

Tax assets

9,184

8,886

10,146

8,476

8%

120.

Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for

-

-

-

-

ns

sale

130.

Other assets

16,214

16,347

14,720

19,260

-16%

Total assets

3,887,862

3,932,697

3,762,217

3,730,081

4%

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

10.

Financial liabilities at amortised cost

3,489,308

3,593,664

3,438,955

3,416,486

2%

8/10

a) Due to banks

839,266

754,266

806,239

388,359

ns

b) Due to customers

2,226,365

2,317,152

2,164,453

2,551,600

-13%

c) Debt securities issued

423,677

522,246

468,263

476,527

-11%

60.

Tax liabilities

19,819

15,275

18,818

16,433

21%

80.

Other liabilities

155,914

107,348

99,567

94,662

65%

90.

Post-employment benefits

4,379

3,295

2,955

3,051

44%

100.

Provisions for risks and charges:

18,750

21,927

22,690

22,297

-16%

120. + 150. + 160.+

Share capital, share premiums, reserves, valuation reserves and

170,734

169,399

174,611

147,401

16%

170. + 180.

treasury shares

190.

Minority interests

9,448

9,661

32

32

ns

200.

Profit for the period

19,509

12,128

4,589

29,719

-34%

Total liabilities and equity

3,887,862

3,932,697

3,762,217

3,730,081

4%

BANCA SISTEMA GROUP: CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT

Figures in thousands of Euro

9M 2020

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

9M 2019

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

Difference %

A

B

A - B

10.

Interest income

71,635

22,354

23,535

25,746

80,316

21,638

26,937

31,741

-11%

20.

Interest expenses

(18,822)

(6,433)

(6,115)

(6,274)

(21,930)

(6,965)

(7,141)

(7,824)

-14%

30.

Net interest income

52,813

15,921

17,420

19,472

58,386

14,673

19,796

23,917

-10%

40.

Fee and commission income

17,263

6,006

5,674

5,583

16,994

5,115

5,898

5,981

2%

50.

Fee and commission expense

(5,324)

(1,803)

(1,788)

(1,733)

(4,455)

(1,114)

(1,725)

(1,616)

20%

60.

Net fee and commission income

11,939

4,203

3,886

3,850

12,539

4,001

4,173

4,365

-5%

70.

Dividends and similar income

227

-

227

-

227

-

227

-

nm

80.

Net income from trading

38

(18)

56

-

209

256

(45)

(2)

nm

100.

Profits (Losses) on disposal or repurchase of:

7,101

1,889

2,302

2,910

1,702

374

633

695

nm

a) financial assets measured at amortised cost

2,473

1,276

650

547

-

-

-

-

nm

b) financial assets measured at fair value through other

4,612

613

1,637

2,362

1,702

374

633

695

nm

comprehensive income

c) financial liabilities

15

-

15

-

-

-

-

-

nm

9/10

120.

Operating income

72,118

21,995

23,891

26,232

73,063

19,304

24,784

28,975

-1%

130.

Net impairment losses on loans

(7,229)

(1,922)

(3,146)

(2,161)

(6,425)

(2,625)

(2,135)

(1,665)

13%

150.

Net operating income

64,889

20,073

20,745

24,071

66,638

16,679

22,649

27,310

-3%

190. a)

Staff costs

(17,188)

(5,716)

(5,414)

(6,058)

(15,701)

(4,897)

(5,578)

(5,226)

9%

190. b)

Other administrative expenses

(19,524)

(6,621)

(5,621)

(7,282)

(17,396)

(5,265)

(6,086)

(6,045)

12%

200.

Net allowance for risks and charges

(1,181)

(672)

(471)

(38)

(1,346)

(337)

(948)

(61)

-12%

210. + 220.

Net impairment losses on property and intangible assets

(1,321)

(376)

(375)

(570)

(1,259)

(374)

(503)

(382)

5%

230.

Other net operating income/expense

696

106

159

431

463

120

316

27

50%

240.

Operating expenses

(38,518)

(13,279)

(11,722)

(13,517)

(35,239)

(10,753)

(12,799)

(11,687)

9%

280.

Profits from investments disposal

1,090

-

1,090

-

(8)

-

(8)

-

nm

290.

Pre-tax profit from continuing operations

27,461

6,794

10,113

10,554

31,391

5,926

9,842

15,623

-13%

300.

Tax expenses (income) for the period from continuing operations

(8,285)

(2,205)

(2,693)

(3,387)

(10,522)

(1,976)

(3,184)

(5,362)

-21%

310.

Profit after tax from continuing operations

19,176

4,589

7,420

7,167

20,869

3,950

6,658

10,261

-8%

320.

Profit (Loss) after tax from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

562

565

(3)

-

nm

330.

Profit for the period

19,176

4,589

7,420

7,167

21,431

4,515

6,655

10,261

-11%

340.

Loss for the period attributable to the Minority interests

333

-

119

214

-

-

-

-

nm

350.

Profit for the period attributable to the shareholders of the Parent

19,509

4,589

7,539

7,381

21,431

4,515

6,655

10,261

-9%

GRUPPO BANCA SISTEMA: ASSET QUALITY

Figures in thousands of Euro

30.09.2020

Gross

Impairment

Net

exposure

losses

exposure

Gross Non Performing Exposures

255,573

39,997

215,576

Bad loans

49,759

21,212

28,547

Unlikely to pay

144,848

18,265

126,583

Past-dues

60,966

520

60,446

Performing Exposures

2,477,606

9,781

2,467,825

Total Loans and advances to customers

2,733,179

49,778

2,683,401

30.06.2020

Gross

Impairment

Net

exposure

losses

exposure

Gross Non Performing Exposures

273,270

38,495

234,775

Bad loans

48,714

19,920

28,794

Unlikely to pay

140,422

17,707

122,715

Past-dues

84,134

868

83,266

Performing Exposures

2,380,051

8,284

2,371,767

Total Loans and advances to customers

2,653,321

46,779

2,606,542

31.12.2019

Gross

Impairment

Net

10/10

exposure

losses

exposure

Gross Non Performing Exposures

245,618

37,217

208,401

Bad loans

50,622

20,078

30,544

Unlikely to pay

139,349

16,042

123,307

Past-dues

55,647

1,097

54,550

Performing Exposures

2,392,985

5,686

2,387,299

Total Loans and advances to customers

2,638,603

42,903

2,595,700

Disclaimer

Banca Sistema S.p.A. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 13:34:03 UTC

