Banca Sistema S p A : RESULTS AS AT 30 OF SEPTEMBER 2020

Factoring: volumes came to 2,183 million, up by +4% y/y buoyed by a very positive third quarter (+10% Q3 2020 vs 2019) CQS/CQP: loans totaled 931 million, +21% y/y Gold/jewelry-backed loans: loans totaled 75 million, following the completion in July of the acquisition of Intesa Sanpaolo's pledged asset lending business line

Net interest income of 52.8 million, -10% y/y mainly driven by lower accrued and collected factoring late-payment interest

-10% y/y mainly driven by lower accrued and collected factoring late-payment interest Total income of 72.1 million, -1% y/y

-1% y/y Total operating costs on the rise y/y due to:

the acquisition / integration of the gold/jewelry-backed lending business line, which generated non-recurring costs of 1.6 million (registration tax and

integration costs) 1/10 a higher contribution to the Resolution Fund of 0.9 million, +75% y/y

Loan loss provisions on the increase, +13% y/y in line with expectations

Net income of 19.5 million

LCR and NSFR above the regulatory limit

Unlike the first and second quarter, the weight of the Retail component, accounting for 54% of total funding, has increased over the Wholesale component

CET1 ratio at 12.0% and Total Capital ratio at 15.4%, up compared to the proforma ratios of H1 Milan, 30 October 2020 The Board of Directors of Banca Sistema has approved today the consolidated results as at 30 September 2020, reporting a net income of 19.5 million, down by 9% y/y, mainly driven by lower factoring late- payment interest, by the increase in non-recurring costs incurred for the integration of the gold/jewelry- backed lending business line (0.6 million), and the higher contribution to the Resolution Fund of +0.9 million gross (+75% y/y). WWW.BANCASISTEMA.IT Business performance In spite of the fact that Italy's economy has been strongly affected by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, in Q3 2020 the factoring business line, with turnover volumes at 2,183 million, reported a growth rate of 4% y/y, +10% compared to the same period of 2019. Volumes in Q3 were characterized by a pick-up in purchases of receivables from clients operating in sectors that in recent months have reported an improving business performance and from the football industry, where purchases have actually reversed the drop reported in Q2, while the tax receivables segment failed to report a similar turnaround. Net of football and tax receivables, the y/y factoring volume growth in the first nine months of 2020 came in at 6%. At 30 September 2020, factoring loans (management data) stood at 1,749 million (of which 25% under legal action, 11% when considering only the portion relevant to the late-payment interest accrual model), down by 4% compared to 1,822 million at 30 September 2019, and down by 4% also compared to 30 June 2020. Non-recourse factoring accounted for 84% of loans, and it includes tax receivables (accounting for 21% of loans). As to the CQS/CQP business line, the Group purchased/funded 230 million of loans (186 million in the first nine months of 2019) and the loan stock at 30 September 2020 came to 931 million, up by 21% y/y and by 4% over 30 June 2020. At 30 September 2020, gold/jewelry-backedloans added up to 75 million, reporting a steep rise from the 13.3 million at 30 June 2020, driven by the integration of the business line acquired from Intesa Sanpaolo (the completion of the business line acquisition came into effect on 13 July 2020). 2/10 Operating results as at 30 September 2020 Net interest income, at 52.8 million, declined by 10% y/y, due to the quarterly drop compared to the same period of 2019, driven by the lower interest income generated by the factoring business, which could not be fully offset by its lower interest expense, by the higher interest income contribution made by the acquired business line (amounting to 1.1 million), and by the higher interest income from proprietary trading. In the first nine months of 2020, the decline in interest income (71.6 million vs 80.3 million as at 30.09.2020 and 30.09.2019, respectively) was mainly driven by the factoring business, and could only be partly offset by the 14% reduction y/y in interest expense. The factoring slackening was brought about by a lower contribution y/y from across-the-boardlate-payment interest (including the usual update of recovery estimates), as well as by the lower revenues generated by the portfolio of loans that are not under legal action (although when compared to the previous year this component should be analyzed in conjunction with the change in the P&L line-item 100.a - disposal of loan portfolios). The total cost of funding, which came in at 0.6%, reported a decline y/y (0.8% in the first nine months of 2019), while it remained stable compared to H1 this year. Interest income item includes also part of the revenues generated by the Italian government bond portfolio and the revenues from refinancing operations with the ECB at positive rates for a total contribution of 3.1 million (2.1 million at 30 September 2019). The overall P&L contribution from late-payment interest under legal action at 30 September 2020 has declined y/y, totaling 16.1 million (24.3 million at 30 September 2019), of which 1 million generated by WWW.BANCASISTEMA.IT the update of recovery estimates (4.8 million at 30 September 2019). The diminished effect from the update of the recovery estimates is due to the fact that in recent years the time series have consolidated on values closer to the average collection percentages and have stabilized in terms of number of positions, therefore the expected recovery percentage calculated by the statistical model is now stable and is no longer subject to significant changes. The lower y/y contribution from late-payment interest (excluding the impact from the estimate update), in line with the first half of 2020 as compared to the same period of 2019, was due to lower accruals, resulting from late-payment interest collection/disposal dynamics and new legal actions, while the P&L impact from collection/disposal is slightly lower on a y/y comparison. Late-payment interest out of legal actions accrued at 30 September 2020 and relevant to the accrual model came in at 101 million (153 million when including municipalities in difficulty, against which no late- payment interest is accrued), while receivables already on the books totaled 50.2 million. The amount that was not recognized through profit and loss will be recognized, on an accrual or cash basis, in the next financial years, based on collection expectations that exceed 80%. Net fees and commissions, amounting to 11.9 million (of which 0.6 million of commission income originated by the acquired business line) reported a decline y/y. The income flow from the three businesses should be analyzed in combination with the interest component, whereby their contribution in terms of total revenues, i.e., the sum of interest income and commission income, has been slightly decreasing in absolute terms year on year (see par. on interest income) and has declined when considered as a percentage over the average of receivables, in particular as regards the CQ segment (in line with what had already been accounted for in H12020). Since Q2 2019, both commission income and commission expense include the contribution from the new CQ direct origination business, following Atlantide's acquisition. 3/10 At 30 September 2020, proprietary trading income (generated by the sale of Italian government bonds from both the HTCS and the HTC components) added up to 5.0 million, up y/y (+3.1 million y/y). Similarly to Q4 2019 and the first two quarters of 2020, also in Q3 2020 factoring receivables portfolios were sold; the total net income generated in the nine months came in at 2.1 million (P&L line-item 100.a), of which 0.5 million in Q3 2020. Total income stood at 72.1 million, down by 1% y/y, where anyhow Q3 2020 surpassed Q2 by 10%. At 30 September 2020, loan loss provisions added up to 7.2 million, up y/y, in particular in Q2 and Q3 2020 also on the Performing component of the loan portfolio due to the update of the impairment models as a result of the worsening of the macroeconomic environment caused by the current pandemic emergency. The cost of credit tied to customer loans came in at 36 bps, reporting a slight decline compared to the first half of the year (37bps), while it remained stable compared to full-year 2019 (36 bps). The Group's headcount (FTE) came to 273, higher compared to the 210 resources in the same period of 2019 also due to the entry of 58 new resources from Intesa Sanpaolo's gold/jewelry-backed lending business line. Personnel expenses rose y/y, consistent with the headcount increase, resulting also from the acquisition of the pledged asset lending business line, whose contribution in Q3 2020 added up to roughly 1 million. Other administrative expenses increased y/y, mainly driven by the higher contribution to the Resolution Fund of about +0.9 million (already reported in H1 2020), the non-recurring 0.3 million from the integration of the pledged asset lending business line already accounted for in Q2 2020, and 1.3 million WWW.BANCASISTEMA.IT from its consolidation (of which 1 million for the one-time registration tax on the acquisition goodwill, and 0.3 million from non-recurring integration charges) in Q3 2020. The y/y increase in total operating expenses has been driven also by the consolidation of Atlantide in Q2 2019, whose estimated cost, inclusive of the various cost items, totaled 1.8 million in the first nine months of 2020. In Q3 2020 the consolidation of the acquired business line made a total cost contribution of 2.7 million. Income before tax at 30 September 2020 reported a y/y decline, totaling 27.5 million. Net income in the first nine months of 2019 totaled 21.4 million, and saw a 0.6 million contribution also from the proceeds of the sale of a 10% stake in Axactor Italy S.p.A. Net income at 30.09.2020 added up to 19.5 million, down by 9% y/y, also as a result of higher non-recurring costs, and it includes the gain from the disposal of a 25% stake in the subsidiary ProntoPegno SpA (amounting to 1.1 million, recognized in Q2 2020). Key balance sheet items at 30 September 2020 The securities portfolio, made up of Italian government bonds, amounted to 991 million (of which 447 million classified under the line-item Financial assets measured at amortized cost, slightly up compared to year-end 2019, and stable compared to 30.06.2020), with an average time to maturity of 16.3 months. The "Held to Collect and Sell" component (HTCS), which at December 2019 stood at 550 million and at 30 June 2020 at 749 million, came to 544 million at 30 September 2020, with a residual time to maturity of around 17.9 months. Financial assets measured at amortized cost (3,241 million), mainly represented by factoring receivables (1,589 million), which went down by 7% over 31 December 2019 (1,715 million) and by 3% over 30 June 4/10 2020 (1,638 million), include also salary- and pension-backed loans (CQS and CQP), part of the securities portfolio, and 75 million of gold/jewelry-backed loans (up compared to the 13 million at 30 June 2020, following the acquisition of the business line). More specifically, CQS/CQP loans added up to 931 million (817 million at 31 December 2019), up by 14% compared to the end of 2019. The number of past dues, mainly tied to the PA factoring portfolio, is typical of this sector, and does not imply any criticality in terms of credit quality or recoverability. The gross non-performingloan stock of 255.6 million went down compared to 30 June 2020 (273.3 million) driven by the decline in past dues. The quarterly decline in past dues is tied to the factoring exposure to PAs. The net bad loans to total customer loans ratio has declined compared to December 2019 to 1.1%. The quarterly increase in Intangible assets was due to the recognition of the goodwill of the gold/jewelry- backed lending business line acquired from the subsidiary ProntoPegno (29.8 million). Retail deposits accounted for approx. 54% of total funding (61% at 31 December 2019 and 50% at 30 June 2020), and are represented by checking accounts and term deposits. The Retail component of funding reported a decline in absolute terms compared to the end of 2019, while it rose slightly compared to 30 June 2020 in line with expectations. Under the line-item Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost, Due to banks reported a sharp increase compared to 31 December 2019. The increase in the "due to bank" component was driven by the greater use of the "due to central banks" (ECB) funding, which went from 358 million at 31 December WWW.BANCASISTEMA.IT 2019 to 690 million at 30 September 2020 (stable compared to 30.06.2020), and it includes 491 million of TLTRO III, unchanged compared to 30 June 2020 (108 million at 31.12.2019). The increase over 30 June 2020 was driven by the increase in "due to banks (other than central banks)", closely tied to the acquisition of the gold/jewelry-backed lending business line. Under Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost, Due to customers went down compared to year- end 2019 and to the end of June 2020; more specifically in this quarter the decline in repos more than offset the increase in deposit accounts. The "2019 dividend", approved by Shareholders in the General Meeting of 23 April 2020, has been included under the liabilities line item Other liabilities. Total own funds (Total Capital) at 30 September 2020 amounted to 204.3 million, down compared to 30 June 2020 (219.5 million), as a result of the completion of the acquisition of the gold/jewelry-backed lending business line, which more than offset the positive contribution made by the operating result in Q3. At 30 September 2020, capital ratios1, which have increased compared to the proforma ratios for the pledged lending business line acquisition communicated on 31 July 2020, stood at: CET1 ratio 12.0% ;

TIER 1 ratio 12.6% ;

Total Capital ratio 15.4% . *** 5/10 Statement of the financial reporting officer The financial reporting officer of Banca Sistema, Alexander Muz, in compliance with paragraph two of art. 154 bis of the "Consolidated act for financial intermediation", hereby states that the accounting information illustrated in this press release is consistent with documental evidence, accounting books and book-keeping entries. *** Operational outlook and main risks and uncertainties During the third quarter, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group's profitability reported a slight decline, especially in the factoring segment, due to the lower contribution of the late-payment interest component, that might continue also in the fourth quarter of the year. The situation is constantly monitored, and any future impact not yet emerged to date will be reflected, if necessary, in the estimated financial assets recovery values. 1 In compliance with EBA's Guidelines on common SREP (Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process), the Bank of Italy required the compliance with the following minimum capital requirements in 2020: Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) of 7.75%;

Tier 1 ratio of 9.55%;

Total Capital ratio of 11.90%. WWW.BANCASISTEMA.IT *** All financial amounts reported in the press release are expressed in euros. 6/10 Contacts: Investor Relations Carlo Di Pierro Tel. +39 02 80280358 E-mail carlo.dipierro@bancasistema.it Media Relations Patrizia Sferrazza Tel. +39 02 80280354 E-mail patrizia.sferrazza@bancasistema.it Gruppo Banca Sistema Banca Sistema, founded in 2011 and listed in 2015 on Borsa Italiana's Star segment, is a financial institution specialized in purchasing trade receivables owed by the Italian Public Administrations and tax receivables, and engages in consumer credit through salary- and pension-backed loans, by purchasing loan pools and through the direct origination of the QuintoPuoi product, and through gold/jewelry-backed loans, via the subsidiary ProntoPegno S.p.A. The bank offers also deposit products to a base of about 35 thousand customers, with an offering that includes current accounts, deposit accounts and securities accounts, in addition to other services as credit management and recovery, bank guarantees and security bonds, PA receivables certification and e-billing. With head offices in Milan and Rome, Banca Sistema is also present in Bologna, Pisa, Naples, Palermo, Rimini Torino, Florence, Mestre, Parma and Civitavecchia, has 273 employees and relies on a multichannel structure. WWW.BANCASISTEMA.IT Attachments Consolidated statement of financial position

Consolidated income statement

Credit Quality 7/10 WWW.BANCASISTEMA.IT BANCA SISTEMA GROUP: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET Figures in thousands of Euro 30.09.2020 30.06.2020 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Difference % A B A - B ASSETS 10. Cash and cash equivalents 6,706 717 644 652 ns 20. Financial assets held to sell (HTS) - - - - ns 30. Financial assets held to collect and sell (HTCS) 549,056 754,084 749,312 556,383 -1% 40. Financial assets held to collect (HTC) 3,241,105 3,119,600 2,954,184 3,112,387 4% a) Loans and advances to banks 110,001 65,711 72,813 81,510 35% b) Loans and advances to customers 3,131,104 3,053,889 2,881,371 3,030,877 3% of which: Factoring 1,588,765 1,637,906 1,628,664 1,714,661 -7% of which: Salary-/pension-backed loans (CQS/CQP) 931,004 891,347 866,307 817,229 14% of which: Collateralised loans 74,966 13,340 13,043 11,757 ns of which: Securities 447,703 447,346 315,072 435,177 3% 70. Equity investments - - - - ns 90. Property, plant and equipment 31,614 29,142 29,290 29,002 9% 100. Intangible assets 33,982 3,921 3,921 3,921 ns of which: goodwill 33,720 3,920 3,920 3,920 ns 110. Tax assets 9,184 8,886 10,146 8,476 8% 120. Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for - - - - ns sale 130. Other assets 16,214 16,347 14,720 19,260 -16% Total assets 3,887,862 3,932,697 3,762,217 3,730,081 4% LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 10. Financial liabilities at amortised cost 3,489,308 3,593,664 3,438,955 3,416,486 2% 8/10 a) Due to banks 839,266 754,266 806,239 388,359 ns b) Due to customers 2,226,365 2,317,152 2,164,453 2,551,600 -13% c) Debt securities issued 423,677 522,246 468,263 476,527 -11% 60. Tax liabilities 19,819 15,275 18,818 16,433 21% 80. Other liabilities 155,914 107,348 99,567 94,662 65% 90. Post-employment benefits 4,379 3,295 2,955 3,051 44% 100. Provisions for risks and charges: 18,750 21,927 22,690 22,297 -16% 120. + 150. + 160.+ Share capital, share premiums, reserves, valuation reserves and 170,734 169,399 174,611 147,401 16% 170. + 180. treasury shares 190. Minority interests 9,448 9,661 32 32 ns 200. Profit for the period 19,509 12,128 4,589 29,719 -34% Total liabilities and equity 3,887,862 3,932,697 3,762,217 3,730,081 4% WWW.BANCASISTEMA.IT BANCA SISTEMA GROUP: CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT Figures in thousands of Euro 9M 2020 1Q 2020 2Q 2020 3Q 2020 9M 2019 1Q 2019 2Q 2019 3Q 2019 Difference % A B A - B 10. Interest income 71,635 22,354 23,535 25,746 80,316 21,638 26,937 31,741 -11% 20. Interest expenses (18,822) (6,433) (6,115) (6,274) (21,930) (6,965) (7,141) (7,824) -14% 30. Net interest income 52,813 15,921 17,420 19,472 58,386 14,673 19,796 23,917 -10% 40. Fee and commission income 17,263 6,006 5,674 5,583 16,994 5,115 5,898 5,981 2% 50. Fee and commission expense (5,324) (1,803) (1,788) (1,733) (4,455) (1,114) (1,725) (1,616) 20% 60. Net fee and commission income 11,939 4,203 3,886 3,850 12,539 4,001 4,173 4,365 -5% 70. Dividends and similar income 227 - 227 - 227 - 227 - nm 80. Net income from trading 38 (18) 56 - 209 256 (45) (2) nm 100. Profits (Losses) on disposal or repurchase of: 7,101 1,889 2,302 2,910 1,702 374 633 695 nm a) financial assets measured at amortised cost 2,473 1,276 650 547 - - - - nm b) financial assets measured at fair value through other 4,612 613 1,637 2,362 1,702 374 633 695 nm comprehensive income c) financial liabilities 15 - 15 - - - - - nm 9/10 120. Operating income 72,118 21,995 23,891 26,232 73,063 19,304 24,784 28,975 -1% 130. Net impairment losses on loans (7,229) (1,922) (3,146) (2,161) (6,425) (2,625) (2,135) (1,665) 13% 150. Net operating income 64,889 20,073 20,745 24,071 66,638 16,679 22,649 27,310 -3% 190. a) Staff costs (17,188) (5,716) (5,414) (6,058) (15,701) (4,897) (5,578) (5,226) 9% 190. b) Other administrative expenses (19,524) (6,621) (5,621) (7,282) (17,396) (5,265) (6,086) (6,045) 12% 200. Net allowance for risks and charges (1,181) (672) (471) (38) (1,346) (337) (948) (61) -12% 210. + 220. Net impairment losses on property and intangible assets (1,321) (376) (375) (570) (1,259) (374) (503) (382) 5% 230. Other net operating income/expense 696 106 159 431 463 120 316 27 50% 240. Operating expenses (38,518) (13,279) (11,722) (13,517) (35,239) (10,753) (12,799) (11,687) 9% 280. Profits from investments disposal 1,090 - 1,090 - (8) - (8) - nm 290. Pre-tax profit from continuing operations 27,461 6,794 10,113 10,554 31,391 5,926 9,842 15,623 -13% 300. Tax expenses (income) for the period from continuing operations (8,285) (2,205) (2,693) (3,387) (10,522) (1,976) (3,184) (5,362) -21% 310. Profit after tax from continuing operations 19,176 4,589 7,420 7,167 20,869 3,950 6,658 10,261 -8% 320. Profit (Loss) after tax from discontinued operations - - - - 562 565 (3) - nm 330. Profit for the period 19,176 4,589 7,420 7,167 21,431 4,515 6,655 10,261 -11% 340. Loss for the period attributable to the Minority interests 333 - 119 214 - - - - nm 350. Profit for the period attributable to the shareholders of the Parent 19,509 4,589 7,539 7,381 21,431 4,515 6,655 10,261 -9% WWW.BANCASISTEMA.IT GRUPPO BANCA SISTEMA: ASSET QUALITY Figures in thousands of Euro 30.09.2020 Gross Impairment Net exposure losses exposure Gross Non Performing Exposures 255,573 39,997 215,576 Bad loans 49,759 21,212 28,547 Unlikely to pay 144,848 18,265 126,583 Past-dues 60,966 520 60,446 Performing Exposures 2,477,606 9,781 2,467,825 Total Loans and advances to customers 2,733,179 49,778 2,683,401 30.06.2020 Gross Impairment Net exposure losses exposure Gross Non Performing Exposures 273,270 38,495 234,775 Bad loans 48,714 19,920 28,794 Unlikely to pay 140,422 17,707 122,715 Past-dues 84,134 868 83,266 Performing Exposures 2,380,051 8,284 2,371,767 Total Loans and advances to customers 2,653,321 46,779 2,606,542 31.12.2019 Gross Impairment Net 10/10 exposure losses exposure Gross Non Performing Exposures 245,618 37,217 208,401 Bad loans 50,622 20,078 30,544 Unlikely to pay 139,349 16,042 123,307 Past-dues 55,647 1,097 54,550 Performing Exposures 2,392,985 5,686 2,387,299 Total Loans and advances to customers 2,638,603 42,903 2,595,700 WWW.BANCASISTEMA.IT Attachments Original document

