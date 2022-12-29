Garbifin takes over 25,000 ordinary shares of Banca Sistema

(Alliance News) - Banca Sistema Spa announced Wednesday that Garbifin Srl, a company linked to the CEO, Gianluca Garbi, has purchased 25,000 ordinary shares in the bank.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR1.55 per share for a total value of EUR38,750.

Banca Sistema's stock closed Wednesday down 0.1 percent at EUR1.52 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.