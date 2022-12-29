Garbifin takes over 25,000 ordinary shares of Banca Sistema

(Alliance News) - Banca Sistema Spa reported Thursday that Garbifin Srl, a company linked to the CEO, Gianluca Garbi, purchased 25,000 ordinary shares in the bank.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR1.55 per share for a total value of EUR38,750.

Banca Sistema's stock closed Thursday in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR1.53 per share.

