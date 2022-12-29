Advanced search
    BST   IT0003173629

BANCA SISTEMA S.P.A.

(BST)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-29 am EST
1.526 EUR   +0.39%
12:28pGarbifin takes over 25,000 ordinary shares of Banca Sistema
AN
02:44aGarbifin takes over 25,000 ordinary shares of Banca Sistema
AN
11/11Banca Sistema S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Garbifin takes over 25,000 ordinary shares of Banca Sistema

12/29/2022 | 12:28pm EST
(Alliance News) - Banca Sistema Spa reported Thursday that Garbifin Srl, a company linked to the CEO, Gianluca Garbi, purchased 25,000 ordinary shares in the bank.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR1.55 per share for a total value of EUR38,750.

Banca Sistema's stock closed Thursday in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR1.53 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

