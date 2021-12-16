2020 Share capital increase FSA registration certificate posted on 08-01-2021 12:16

SWIFT: BTRLRO22

CURRENT REPORT in accordance with Law 24/2017 on issuers and market operations and FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers and market operations

Date: 08.01.2021

BANCA TRANSILVANIA S.A. CLUJ-NAPOCA

Headquarters: Cluj-Napoca, 8 G. Baritiu Street Telephone/fax number: 0264/407150/407179 Registry of Commerce registration number: J12/4155/1993 Individual identification number: 5022670 Subscribed and paid-up capital: RON 5,737,699,649 Legal Stock Market: Bucharest Stock Exchange

Banca Transilvania S.A. informs the investors of the issuance of the Certificate of Registration of Financial Instruments no. AC-3474-22/06.01.2021, by the Financial Surveillance Authority, concerning the share capital increase approved by the Board of Directors' Decision from the 28th of October 2020. The capital increase takes place following the conversion of a number of 46 bonds by which 60 new shares were issued at a nominal value of 1 leu each.

Following the capital increase, the new share capital of the Bank will be RON 5,737,699,709, divided into 5,737,699,709 shares at a nominal value of 1 leu each.

At the present time, the registration procedure of the increase of the share capital before the Central Depository is ongoing.

