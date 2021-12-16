2020 Share capital increase FSA registration certificate posted on 08-01-2021 12:16

Log in
SWIFT: BTRLRO22

C.U.I. RO 50 22 670

R.B. - P.J.R. 12 - 019 - 18.02.1999

Nr. Înreg. Reg. Com.: J12 / 4155 / 1993

CURRENT REPORT in accordance with Law 24/2017 on issuers and market operations and FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers and market operations

Date: 08.01.2021

BANCA TRANSILVANIA S.A. CLUJ-NAPOCA

Headquarters:

Cluj-Napoca, 8 G. Baritiu Street

Telephone/fax number:

0264/407150/407179

Registry of Commerce registration number:

J12/4155/1993

Individual identification number:

5022670

Subscribed and paid-up capital:

RON 5,737,699,649

Legal Stock Market:

Bucharest Stock Exchange

  1. 1. Important events to report:

  2. Change of control of the issuer - not applicable.
  3. Acquisition or substantial transaction of assets - not applicable.
  4. Insolvency/juridical reorganisation/bankruptcy procedure - not applicable.
  5. Transactions of the type listed in art. 82 of Law no. 24/2017 - not applicable.
  6. Other events:

Banca Transilvania S.A. informs the investors of the issuance of the Certificate of Registration of Financial Instruments no. AC-3474-22/06.01.2021, by the Financial Surveillance Authority, concerning the share capital increase approved by the Board of Directors' Decision from the 28th of October 2020. The capital increase takes place following the conversion of a number of 46 bonds by which 60 new shares were issued at a nominal value of 1 leu each.

Following the capital increase, the new share capital of the Bank will be RON 5,737,699,709, divided into 5,737,699,709 shares at a nominal value of 1 leu each.

At the present time, the registration procedure of the increase of the share capital before the Central Depository is ongoing.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CHIEF GOVERNANCE OFFICER

ÖMER TETIK

IOANA OLANESCU

Sediul Central: str. George Barițiu, nr. 8, 400027, Cluj-Napoca

Banca Oamenilor Întreprinzători

Tel: + 40 264 407 150; Fax: + 40 264 301 128; www.bancatransilvania.ro

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banca Transilvania SA published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 10:59:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
