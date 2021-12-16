2020 Share capital increase FSA registration certificate posted on 08-01-2021 12:16

SWIFT: BTRLRO22
C.U.I. RO 50 22 670
R.B. - P.J.R. 12 - 019 - 18.02.1999
Nr. Înreg. Reg. Com.: J12 / 4155 / 1993
CURRENT REPORT in accordance with Law 24/2017 on issuers and market operations and FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers and market operations
Date: 08.01.2021
BANCA TRANSILVANIA S.A. CLUJ-NAPOCA
Headquarters:
Cluj-Napoca, 8 G. Baritiu Street
Telephone/fax number:
0264/407150/407179
Registry of Commerce registration number:
J12/4155/1993
Individual identification number:
5022670
Subscribed and paid-up capital:
RON 5,737,699,649
Legal Stock Market:
Bucharest Stock Exchange
1. Important events to report:
Change of control of the issuer - not applicable.
Acquisition or substantial transaction of assets - not applicable.
Insolvency/juridical reorganisation/bankruptcy procedure - not applicable.
Transactions of the type listed in art. 82 of Law no. 24/2017 - not applicable.
Other events:
Banca Transilvania S.A. informs the investors of the issuance of the Certificate of Registration of Financial Instruments no. AC-3474-22/06.01.2021, by the Financial Surveillance Authority, concerning the share capital increase approved by the Board of Directors' Decision from the 28th of October 2020. The capital increase takes place following the conversion of a number of 46 bonds by which 60 new shares were issued at a nominal value of 1 leu each.
Following the capital increase, the new share capital of the Bank will be RON 5,737,699,709, divided into 5,737,699,709 shares at a nominal value of 1 leu each.
At the present time, the registration procedure of the increase of the share capital before the Central Depository is ongoing.
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHIEF GOVERNANCE OFFICER
ÖMER TETIK
IOANA OLANESCU
Sediul Central: str. George Barițiu, nr. 8, 400027, Cluj-Napoca
Banca Oamenilor Întreprinzători
Tel: + 40 264 407 150; Fax: + 40 264 301 128; www.bancatransilvania.ro
