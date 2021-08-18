Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Banca Transilvania S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLV   ROTLVAACNOR1

BANCA TRANSILVANIA S.A.

(TLV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Transilvania S A : Financial Document

08/18/2021 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Romania is the place where Banca Transilvania (BT) was born and grew; BT is the largest investor in the Romanian economy.
  • Romania is the largest country in Southeast Europe, with a population of 19 million and a member of the EU and NATO.
  • GDP/ per capita (PPP): ≈ 66% of the Eurozone average and ≈ 70% of the European Union and
    OECD average. The World Bank has included Romania in the category of high-income countries (2020).
  • Sectors of interest for investors: industry, infrastructure, agriculture, education, IT, tourism.

The pandemic has empowered

the digitalization process.

The gross added value in the IT&C

sector registered a + 10.6% year

  • year increase, in Romania, duringJanuary-September 2020, the second highest level after the growth registered in the construction sector
  • The monetary policy mix and the economic stimulus package launched in 2020 have helped maintain the investment rating and decrease thelong-term state funding costs.
  • The Romanian economy registered an adjustment at a slower pace compared to the one registered in the Eurozone. The productive investments continued to grow in 2020, including the ones in Q2.

Romania is the only country in the

EU with positive annual dynamics

of productive investments during

Q1, Q2 and Q3 2020. Overall, during January - September 2020, the productive investments increased by 4.4% year / year

The capital market reached

in 2020 in the secondary

emerging league, which

will contribute to the

economic development.

  • The banking sector in Romania and the domestic economy are not dependent on external financing because the banks have domestic resources: between January and November 2020, the balance of non- governmental deposits increased by over 13% year / year, and the ratio of loans / deposits decreased by over 68 %.
  • The banking sector has showed resistance to the pandemic due to the high level of solvency
    (≈23% in Q3 2020) and the level of loan/deposits, which decreased to historical lows. The difference between deposits and non-government loans is 129 billion RON.

There are 34 banks in Romania,

of which BT is the largest.

The banks with mostly

Romanian private capital have a

market share of over 18%, and

those with foreign capital, of

almost 80%.

Disclaimer

Banca Transilvania SA published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 10:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCA TRANSILVANIA S.A.
06:24aBANCA TRANSILVANIA S A : Financial Document
PU
08/17BANCA TRANSILVANIA S A : BT Capital Partners was the consultant of Victoriabank,..
PU
08/10BANCA TRANSILVANIA S A : Best Bank in Romania. Euromoney awarded this prize to
PU
07/29PREMIERE IN ROMANIA : Banca Transilvania starts the sustainable transformation o..
PU
06/24BANCA TRANSILVANIA S A : Through BT, HoReCa grant beneficiaries have free transa..
PU
06/10BANCA TRANSILVANIA S A : Dedicated Call Center number for BT customers living ab..
PU
06/02BANCA TRANSILVANIA WILL ACQUIRE IDEA : :Bank and the other companies with the ID..
PU
06/02BT Investments S.R.L. and Banca Transilvania S.A. signed agreement to acquire..
CI
05/28BANCA TRANSILVANIA S A : launches an online research center, with free access to..
PU
05/19BANCA TRANSILVANIA S A : has started approving loans in the SME INVEST 2021 prog..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 702 M 1 120 M 1 120 M
Net income 2021 1 608 M 383 M 383 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 5,33%
Capitalization 17 053 M 4 057 M 4 060 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 10 027
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart BANCA TRANSILVANIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Transilvania S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA TRANSILVANIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,98 RON
Average target price 2,86 RON
Spread / Average Target -4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Omer Tetik Chief Executive Officer
Horia Ciorcila Chairman & President
George-Razvan Cãlinescu Chief Finance Officer & Deputy CEO
Leontin Toderici Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Ivo Alexandrov Gueorguiev Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA TRANSILVANIA S.A.32.44%4 057
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.07%469 170
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.57%345 768
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.32%240 607
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.40%200 023
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.90%195 463