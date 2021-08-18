Banca Transilvania S A : Financial Document

Romania is the place where Banca Transilvania (BT) was born and grew; BT is the largest investor in the Romanian economy.
Romania is the largest country in Southeast Europe, with a population of 19 million and a member of the EU and NATO.
GDP/ per capita (PPP): ≈ 66% of the Eurozone average and ≈ 70% of the European Union and
OECD average. The World Bank has included Romania in the category of high-income countries (2020).
Sectors of interest for investors: industry, infrastructure, agriculture, education, IT, tourism.
The pandemic has empowered
the digitalization process.
The gross added value in the IT&C
sector registered a + 10.6% year
year increase, in Romania, duringJanuary-September 2020, the second highest level after the growth registered in the construction sector
The monetary policy mix and the economic stimulus package launched in 2020 have helped maintain the investment rating and decrease thelong-term state funding costs.
The Romanian economy registered an adjustment at a slower pace compared to the one registered in the Eurozone. The productive investments continued to grow in 2020, including the ones in Q2.
Romania is the only country in the
EU with positive annual dynamics
of productive investments during
Q1, Q2 and Q3 2020. Overall, during January - September 2020, the productive investments increased by 4.4% year / year
The capital market reached
in 2020 in the secondary
emerging league, which
will contribute to the
economic development.
The banking sector in Romania and the domestic economy are not dependent on external financing because the banks have domestic resources: between January and November 2020, the balance of non- governmental deposits increased by over 13% year / year, and the ratio of loans / deposits decreased by over 68 %.
The banking sector has showed resistance to the pandemic due to the high level of solvency
(≈23% in Q3 2020) and the level of loan/deposits, which decreased to historical lows. The difference between deposits and non-government loans is 129 billion RON.
