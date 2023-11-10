It has been a good nine months for Banca Transilvania, in which we have further increased our transaction volumes and thus strengthened our market leadership. The size of our business and the economies of scale allow us to be a universal bank, with an inclusive approach, offering a full range of products and services - online and cash - at low prices for customers. We work for more than 4 million clients, from individuals to SMEs and corporations. We take great pride that a local player brings added value to our economy and supports the competitiveness of companies. We remain cautious, given the volatility and uncertainty in the market, but optimistic about the Romania's ability to perform above the average in the region, Ӧmer Tetik, CEO, Banca Transilvania.