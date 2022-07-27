Banca Transilvania S A : head office obtained the highest level of certification, BREEAM Outstanding

Comunicat de presa2022-07-27

BT has obtained a score of 88.7% in BREEAM certification

The building uses 20% less energy than the national benchmark

The bank's head office covers an area of 38,000 square meters and has almost 1,400 offices

The headquarters of Banca Transilvania, located in Cluj-Napoca, on Calea Dorobantilor 30-36, has received the BREEAM New Construction certification, the highest sustainability and efficiency standard in the industry, with a score of 88.7% out of 100. Less than 3% of the BREEAM-certified buildings worldwide have achieved the Outstanding standard.

The BT's headquarters is operational from January 2021, has 38,000 sqm, a capacity for almost 1,400 offices, 30 meeting rooms, 8 kitchens, an amphitheatre, a café, a restaurant, underground parking for cars and bicycles, as well as electric car charging stations. The building has been constructed from certified, recycled and recyclable materials.

The assessment for certification was carried out taking into account different categories, each receiving a score: Building Management, Employee Health and Wellness, Energy, Transportation, Water, Materials, Waste, Land Use and Ecology, Pollution and Innovation. The maximum score was obtained for Management and Transport.

Leontin Toderici, Deputy CEO - Chief Operations Officer, Banca Transilvania, says: "The investment in the bank's new Head Office was aimed to create the most pleasant and healthy environment for the employees, as well as to take care of the environment. To optimise the consumption of resources we have used modern technologies, equipment and facilities".

Adrian Pop, General Manager ADP green building, adds: "It was a complex project where sustainability and innovation were the basis of the design theme and concept of the building. The BT Headquarters was conceived as a green building from the design stage and the BREEAM standard was used. The environmental impact and the care for health and safety conditions were carefully monitored throughout its realisation. We are proud to have been part of the team that contributed to making one of the most sustainable buildings in Romania."

About the BT Headquarters:

The air in the building is permanently filtered and its quality is constantly monitored.

Heating and cooling are achieved by a mass concrete tempering system.

Lighting levels in the offices are kept constant with lamps that detect the level of natural light and compensate in real time with artificial lighting. The lighting is sensor-based, controlled by BMS (building management system), which reduces the energy requirements for lighting by about 30%.

The building consumes 20% less energy than the national benchmark and about 8% less energy than the BREEAM benchmark.

The wood materials are FSC or similarly certified and certify the sustainably harvested sources.

In the process of selecting the building materials, those with environmental certifications such as EPD, BES 6.001 and ISO 14.001, were chosen.

The building's stored carbon footprint is 1,407 kgCO2eq/sqm.

Waste is collected selectively.

The building is contemporary in style, with eco and tech influences - in concept, materials, colours, functionality, fittings and design. The design encompasses a combination of textures and materials - from wood-like concrete to Vistea stone. The colour scheme is neutral - predominantly grey, cream and brown.

BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) is the first and most common method for assessing the buildings' sustainability, launched, and managed by the Building Research Establishment in the UK.