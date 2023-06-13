Banca Transilvania S A : launches APIA 100% online credit

APIA 100% online credit, without any trip to the bank, is a first in Romania

Customers can access their money in about an hour

BT is the largest supporter of Romanian agriculture, with almost 35,000customers

Banca Transilvania launches APIA 100% online credit for customers who benefit from subsidies this year. The loan provides the money farmers need for current payments until they receive APIA subsidies.

Depending on when they apply for credit, customers have access to their money within an hour or so and no later than the next business day.

Details about the newest BT loan:

Purpose: purchase of raw materials and goods, for salaries, respectively payment of utilities, taxes to the state and to suppliers;

Amount awarded: up to 90% of the amount a BT customer is to receive as a grant;

Loan period: granted for a period until the grant is received;

The guarantee is the subsidy to be received from APIA.

To apply for the loan, clients must have an APIA certificate and the collection account specified on the certificate must be with Banca Transilvania.

BT has nearly 35,000 agribusiness customers. In 2022, the bank granted more than 6,000 loans worth 5.5 billion lei, of which more than 500 million lei are APIA loans.