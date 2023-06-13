Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Banca Transilvania S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLV   ROTLVAACNOR1

BANCA TRANSILVANIA S.A.

(TLV)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-11
19.26 RON   +0.26%
04:20aBanca Transilvania S A : launches APIA 100% online credit
PU
06/12Banca Transilvania S A : supplements MREL eligible international bond issue with EUR 100 million
PU
05/30Banca Transilvania S A : increases clients' access to exclusive services by launching Premium Banking
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Transilvania S A : launches APIA 100% online credit

06/13/2023 | 04:20am EDT
  • APIA 100% online credit, without any trip to the bank, is a first in Romania
  • Customers can access their money in about an hour
  • BT is the largest supporter of Romanian agriculture, with almost 35,000customers

Banca Transilvania launches APIA 100% online credit for customers who benefit from subsidies this year. The loan provides the money farmers need for current payments until they receive APIA subsidies.

Depending on when they apply for credit, customers have access to their money within an hour or so and no later than the next business day.

Details about the newest BT loan:

  • Purpose: purchase of raw materials and goods, for salaries, respectively payment of utilities, taxes to the state and to suppliers;
  • Amount awarded: up to 90% of the amount a BT customer is to receive as a grant;
  • Loan period: granted for a period until the grant is received;
  • The guarantee is the subsidy to be received from APIA.

To apply for the loan, clients must have an APIA certificate and the collection account specified on the certificate must be with Banca Transilvania.

BT has nearly 35,000 agribusiness customers. In 2022, the bank granted more than 6,000 loans worth 5.5 billion lei, of which more than 500 million lei are APIA loans.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Banca Transilvania SA published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 08:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 718 M 1 458 M 1 458 M
Net income 2023 2 317 M 503 M 503 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,06x
Yield 2023 7,79%
Capitalization 13 597 M 2 951 M 2 951 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 11 326
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart BANCA TRANSILVANIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Transilvania S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA TRANSILVANIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19,26 RON
Average target price 24,80 RON
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Omer Tetik Chief Executive Officer
George-Razvan Cãlinescu Chief Finance Officer & Deputy CEO
Horia Ciorcila Chairman
Florin Pop Director-Management Information System
Leontin Toderici Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA TRANSILVANIA S.A.-3.31%2 951
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.15%412 072
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.96%239 804
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.05%233 257
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.11%166 506
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.03%158 081
