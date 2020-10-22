Log in
Banca Transilvania S A : launches #MissionPossible, an online campaign for loan discounts and benefits

10/22/2020 | 03:30am EDT

2020-10-22

A new BT online banking campaign begins today: #MissionPossible, means two weeks of discounted loans, so customers are prepared for the shopping season.

BT decreased the interest rate on overdraft from 17% to 9%, and on the Personal Needs Loan with life and unemployment insurance, from 9.5%, respectively 10.5% to 7.5%. The STAR Forte card comes with 200 STAR bonus points, the equivalent of 200 RON. BT Pay also comes with a surprise, a 5 to Go coffee voucher for the first 10,000 people who download the app and make a phone payment by November 10 2020.

'Through Mission Possible, we make it easier for people to access the best promotions and offers before the start of the shopping season, so that they can secure their money for their personal aspirations during this complicated period. Discount credits make possible of a long shopping list'- states Sergiu Mircea, Executive Manager Marketing and Communication, Banca Transilvania

Details about the offer #MissionPossible:

  • STAR Forte shopping cards: bonus of 200 STAR points on the card, which are the equivalent of 200 RON, for a loan amounting to at least 2,000 RON and purchases with the card of at least 500 RON until 31 December 2020;
  • Personal needs loan Practic BT, with life and unemployment insurance, in RON: fixed interest of 7.5% per year; zero analysis fee (compared to the standard offer: 9.5% interest rate, respectively 10.5% for persons who receive / do not receive their income in a BT account and analysis fee amounting to 200 RON);
  • Personal needs loan Practic BT, in RON: 8.5% per year fixed interest; zero analysis fee (compared to the standard offer: interest rate 9.9%, respectively 10.9%, for persons who receive / do not receive their income in a BT account and analysis fee amounting to 200 RON);
  • Practic BT products package with life and unemployment insurance, with fixed interest in RON (7% per year and zero analysis fee) + STAR Forte shopping card (200 STAR bonus points, equivalent of 200 RON);
  • Overdraft with fixed interest of 9% (compared to 17%, standard offer);
  • The first 10,000 people who download the BT Pay app for the first time on the phone and pay at least once, also via the mobile phone, until November 10, receive a coffee voucher from 5 to Go. The details appear in the Offers section from the application.

#Odatalapatruani, #GoodVibesOnly, #SummerVibes, #HappyHomeDays and #MissionPossible are the five online banking shopping campaigns launched by Banca Transilvania this year, to support the bank's customers through discounts and benefits.

Disclaimer

Banca Transilvania SA published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 07:29:05 UTC

